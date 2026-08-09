Why Netanyahu rejected Trump’s Gaza plan, and what Hamas disarmament means

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and US President Donald Trump during a press conference. (File Photo/ enhanced via AI)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected a Gaza plan backed by US President Donald Trump, saying Israeli forces will not withdraw from the territory until Hamas is fully disarmed.

The rejection puts Netanyahu at odds with a key element of Trump’s proposal, which envisages a phased Israeli withdrawal linked to the demilitarisation of Gaza.

At a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu said, “Israel rejects the 15-point document,” referring to a plan that was endorsed by Hamas last month. The Israeli army “will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is genuinely disarmed and will continue to thwart threats against our forces and our citizens,” he added.