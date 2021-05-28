Israel rejects, Hamas welcomes U.N. Rights Council decision to probe conflict

Palestinians from Zawaraa family hold candles as they sit in a makeshift tent amid the rubble of their houses which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting in Gaza May 25, 2021. Picture taken May 25, 2021. (REUTERS)

Israel rejected and Hamas welcomed a decision on Thursday by the U.N. Human Rights Council to launch an international investigation into crimes that may have been committed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the country would not cooperate with the probe, deeming it a bid to “whitewash crimes committed by the terror organization Hamas”.

A spokesman for the Palestinian militant group called its actions “legitimate resistance” and urged “immediate steps to punish” Israel.

U.S. regrets U.N. move to launch Gaza probe

The United States said on Thursday that it deeply regretted a decision by the U.N. Human Rights Council to launch an international investigation into crimes that may have been committed in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

“The action today instead threatens to imperil the progress that has been made,” said the statement issued by the U.S. mission to the U.N. in Geneva.

The United States, which has observer status and no vote at the Geneva forum, did not speak in the all-day special session which adopted a resolution brought by the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation and the Palestinian delegation to the U.N.