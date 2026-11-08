Receiving mandate to form Israel government, Eisenkot says task ‘requires creative and unconventional political moves’

Israel’s Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday said he would seek to form a government with a majority in the Knesset, after Israeli President Isaac Herzog gave the opposition leader the first chance to form the next government.

“I am convinced that it is possible to swiftly form a new government with a substantial majority in the Knesset. Israel cannot afford to drag things out or return to yet another round of endless elections,” Eisenkot said at a ceremony in Jerusalem.

“With the mandate entrusted to me here today, I will lead the establishment of a national emergency government,” The Times of Israel reported Eisenkot as saying, stressing that “this will require creative and unconventional political moves.”

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Eisenkot has received the “clear and unequivocal support” of a majority of Knesset members on the question of who has the best chance of forming a government, Herzog says, acknowledging that Likud remains the largest party. He urges Eisenkot to establish a government that serves all Israelis, whether they voted for the outgoing government or for the bloc of parties that opposed it.

“I wish with all my heart that whatever government is formed will lead to unity, connection, and healing among all parts of the nation,” The Times of Israel reported Herzog as saying.

Eisenkot, who ran against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the October 27 election, now has 28 days to form a coalition. Herzog can grant him an extension of up to two weeks.

During consultations with the president, parties representing 67 lawmakers recommended that Eisenkot get the first chance to form a government, while parties representing 46 recommended Netanyahu. United Torah Judaism, which won seven seats, recommended neither candidate.

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“I am convinced that it is possible to swiftly form a new government with a substantial majority in the Knesset,” Eisenkot said after receiving the mandate. “With the mandate I have received here today, I will lead the formation of a national emergency government.”

Who is Gadi Eisenkot?

Eisenkot, 66, served as chief of staff of the Israel Defence Forces from 2015 to 2019 and entered politics in 2022. He joined Netanyahu’s war cabinet as an observer after the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. He stepped down in June 2024 alongside then-party leader Benny Gantz and founded Yashar in 2025.

What did the election results show?

According to the Knesset’s published results, Likud won 27 seats with 20.51 per cent of the valid vote, while Yashar won 21 seats with 16.05 per cent. Be’Yahad took 12 seats and the Joint List 11. The Democrats and the United Arab List (Ra’am) won eight each.

Yisrael Beitenu, Otzma Yehudit and United Torah Judaism won seven seats each. Shas and the Religious Zionism–Zehut list took six each. At the election, Netanyahu’s bloc accounted for 53 seats and Eisenkot’s for 48, leaving both short of an outright majority of 61.

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Why do the Arab-led parties matter?

The Joint List and Ra’am won 19 seats between them. Both recommended Eisenkot during Herzog’s consultations, but whether they will back a government he puts together remains open. Avigdor Liberman, whose Yisrael Beitenu party is part of Eisenkot’s bloc, reiterated on Sunday that he would oppose a government that relies on the Arab-led parties, The Times of Israel reported.

Any government Eisenkot puts together must win a confidence vote in the Knesset, where it needs more votes in favour than against. Netanyahu and his cabinet will remain in office in a caretaker capacity until a new government takes over.