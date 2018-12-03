Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today: Israeli PM’s office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Brussels later on Monday, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

It said the meeting was arranged last week and that “developments in the region” would be discussed, although it did not provide details. Pompeo is an outspoken critic of Iran’s nuclear programme and he condemned on Saturday the latest missile test by the Islamic republic.

Netanyahu often uses meetings with international officials to push his agenda of halting Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Israel also sees Tehran’s moves to set up bases in neighbouring Syria as a regional threat.

Netanyahu will be accompanied by the head of the Mossad spy agency, the Israeli national security adviser and his military attache, the statement said.