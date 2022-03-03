scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Israel can become a ‘potential ally’ if Palestinian conflict resolved: Saudi crown prince

"We look at Israel as a potential ally but before that it should solve its problems with the Palestinians," Saudi state-news agency SPA cited Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying.

By: Reuters |
Updated: March 3, 2022 7:43:44 pm
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Reuters/File)

Israel can become “a potential ally” of Saudi Arabia if the conflict with the Palestinians is resolved, the Saudi state-news agency SPA cited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying on Thursday.

“We look at Israel as a potential ally but before that it should solve its problems with the Palestinians,” the agency cited him as saying.

