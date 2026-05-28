Netanyahu orders Israeli military to take 70% of Gaza in defiance of US-brokered ceasefire

Netanyahu's Gaza control plan signals Israel’s push to expand military hold in the strip despite ceasefire concerns and regional tensions.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 28, 2026 10:04 PM IST
US-Israel-Iran War: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuThe Israeli prime minister had last week said Tel Aviv already controls 60 percent of the Gaza Strip’s territory. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday gave directives to the military to take control of 70 per cent of the Gaza Strip which is in contrast to the terms of the ceasefire brokered between Israel and Hamas in October last year.

In a video statement delivered by the Israeli prime minister in Hebrew-language at a conference held by the Ein Prat Leadership Academy in an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, he said, “We are currently squeezing Hamas. We now control 60 per cent of the territory in the strip. You know, we were at 50, we moved to 60. My directive is to move to…70 per cent,” Israel’s Channel 12 network reported.

A person in the conference shouted that Israel should take “100 per cent” of the territory in Gaza, to which Netanyahu responded saying “we’re going in order. First 70 percent, we’ll start with that,” Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli prime minister had last week said Tel Aviv already controls 60 per cent of the Gaza Strip’s territory.

The first phase of US-brokered ceasefire saw the last hostages return in exchange for Palestinians detained by Israel. However, the second phase of ceasefire, which was supposed to involve militant group Hamas’ disarmament and a withdrawal of Israeli army, remains stuck for months.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 28: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments