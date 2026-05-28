Netanyahu orders Israeli military to take 70% of Gaza in defiance of US-brokered ceasefire

The Israeli prime minister had last week said Tel Aviv already controls 60 percent of the Gaza Strip’s territory. (File Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday gave directives to the military to take control of 70 per cent of the Gaza Strip which is in contrast to the terms of the ceasefire brokered between Israel and Hamas in October last year.

In a video statement delivered by the Israeli prime minister in Hebrew-language at a conference held by the Ein Prat Leadership Academy in an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, he said, “We are currently squeezing Hamas. We now control 60 per cent of the territory in the strip. You know, we were at 50, we moved to 60. My directive is to move to…70 per cent,” Israel’s Channel 12 network reported.