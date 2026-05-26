Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu taken to hospital in Jerusalem: Report

Netanyahu's office issued a statement after local media reported that he had been taken to the hospital.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readMay 26, 2026 11:08 AM IST First published on: May 26, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST
Benjamin Netanyahu prostate cancerIsrael's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony commemorating Israel's Rememberance day for fallen soldiers, or Yom HaZikaron, at Military Cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Tuesday April 21, 2026 (Source: AP Pool Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to a hospital in Jerusalem, his office confirmed, after local media reported his visit.

In a statement quoted by The Times of Israel, the Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu was undergoing dental treatment at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center.

The statement came after reports in Israeli media said the 76-year-old leader had been admitted to hospital on Monday evening.

His health has been under focus in recent months, following earlier disclosures about medical treatment.

Last month, Netanyahu said he had undergone radiation therapy for a malignant prostate tumour but had not made the information public at the time.

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He said the decision to delay disclosure was taken as Iran could have used it for “propaganda” during the conflict.

Further details about the current treatment were not immediately available.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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