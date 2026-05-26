Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu taken to hospital in Jerusalem: Report

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony commemorating Israel's Rememberance day for fallen soldiers, or Yom HaZikaron, at Military Cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Tuesday April 21, 2026 (Source: AP Pool Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to a hospital in Jerusalem, his office confirmed, after local media reported his visit.

In a statement quoted by The Times of Israel, the Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu was undergoing dental treatment at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center.