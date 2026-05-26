Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu taken to hospital in Jerusalem: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to a hospital in Jerusalem, his office confirmed, after local media reported his visit.
In a statement quoted by The Times of Israel, the Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu was undergoing dental treatment at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center.
The statement came after reports in Israeli media said the 76-year-old leader had been admitted to hospital on Monday evening.
His health has been under focus in recent months, following earlier disclosures about medical treatment.
Last month, Netanyahu said he had undergone radiation therapy for a malignant prostate tumour but had not made the information public at the time.
He said the decision to delay disclosure was taken as Iran could have used it for “propaganda” during the conflict.
Further details about the current treatment were not immediately available.