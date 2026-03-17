Israel releases Netanyahu’s new photo amid death rumours: ‘Ordering elimination of Iranian officials’

The Prime Minister of Israel’s official X handle posted the new image of Netanyahu. (Photo: X/ @IsraeliPM)

Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday shared a photo of Benjamin Netanyahu which they said was taken while he was ordering the elimination of Iranian officials, as false rumours claiming Netanyahu has died continued to buzz on social media.

The picture comes a day after Netanyahu posted a video on social media where he was seen interacting with civilians in Israel and in another video he was seen in a cafe drinking coffee and mocking the death rumours report.