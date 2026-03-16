Netanyahu releases new video interacting with civilians in Israel after coffee shop post draws AI flak

Benjamin Netanyahu death rumours resurfaced online after the Israeli PM posted a café video addressing the claims, sparking debate about whether the footage was AI-generated.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 16, 2026 07:10 PM IST First published on: Mar 16, 2026 at 06:42 PM IST
netanyahu, israel iranNetanyahu captioned the video he posted on X, 'Sticking to the guidelines and winning together.' (Photo: X/ @netanyahu)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a new video on Monday wherein he was seen interacting with civilians and captioned it, “Sticking to the guidelines and winning together.”

This comes after Netanyahu had posted another video on social media where he was seen drinking coffee and addressing the rumours surrounding his death. However, the video released on Sunday drew criticism by netizens who raised flags about the footage being artificially generated.

Netanyahu was seen mocking the widespread rumours about his death in the video as he ordered a coffee at The Sataf cafe in Jerusalem. In the footage, Netanyahu is heard saying, “Great, thanks” to the seller at the cafe and is then seen asking the videographer, “What did you ask me?”

When the Israeli prime minister is told that reports are claiming he is dead, Netanyahu mocked it and said, “I am dying for coffee. I’m dying for my people. How are they behaving? Fantastic. Do you want to count the number of fingers?”

The video came as social media discussions about Netanyahu’s death were amplified by Iran’s state new agency IRNA which posted on X that Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) had vowed to kill Netanyahu “if he is still alive.” Tehran’s Tasnim news agency alleged “pressure on Netanyahu to dispel rumours of his death or injury.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vow to ‘kill’ Netanyahu

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have vowed to “pursue and kill” Benjamin Netanyahu if he is alive as the group called him a “child-killing criminal.”

“If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” the IRGC had said earlier, news agency AFP reported citing Sepah news.

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Revolutionary Guards issued the warning against Netanyahu after the Israeli military pledged to kill Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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