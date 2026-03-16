Netanyahu releases new video interacting with civilians in Israel after coffee shop post draws AI flak

Netanyahu captioned the video he posted on X, 'Sticking to the guidelines and winning together.' (Photo: X/ @netanyahu)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a new video on Monday wherein he was seen interacting with civilians and captioned it, “Sticking to the guidelines and winning together.”

This comes after Netanyahu had posted another video on social media where he was seen drinking coffee and addressing the rumours surrounding his death. However, the video released on Sunday drew criticism by netizens who raised flags about the footage being artificially generated.

Netanyahu was seen mocking the widespread rumours about his death in the video as he ordered a coffee at The Sataf cafe in Jerusalem. In the footage, Netanyahu is heard saying, “Great, thanks” to the seller at the cafe and is then seen asking the videographer, “What did you ask me?”

When the Israeli prime minister is told that reports are claiming he is dead, Netanyahu mocked it and said, “I am dying for coffee. I’m dying for my people. How are they behaving? Fantastic. Do you want to count the number of fingers?”

אומרים שאני מה? צפו >> pic.twitter.com/ijHPkM3ZHZ — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 15, 2026

The video came as social media discussions about Netanyahu’s death were amplified by Iran’s state new agency IRNA which posted on X that Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) had vowed to kill Netanyahu “if he is still alive.” Tehran’s Tasnim news agency alleged “pressure on Netanyahu to dispel rumours of his death or injury.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vow to ‘kill’ Netanyahu

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have vowed to “pursue and kill” Benjamin Netanyahu if he is alive as the group called him a “child-killing criminal.”

“If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” the IRGC had said earlier, news agency AFP reported citing Sepah news.

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Revolutionary Guards issued the warning against Netanyahu after the Israeli military pledged to kill Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.