Israel to hold elections on October 27: What it means for Netanyahu

Israel elections 2026 are scheduled for October 27, marking the first parliamentary vote since the Hamas attack amid challenges for Benjamin Netanyahu.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJul 13, 2026 12:30 AM IST
US Iran WarSpeaking in a televised briefing, Netanyahu said the deal was the result of direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon. (File Photo)
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Israel is set to hold its parliamentary elections on October 27, allowing the current Israeli parliament to complete its four-year term, and it’ll be the first since Hamas launched its attack on the country in 2023, followed by wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

Resolution of early dissolution uncertainties

The precise date of the polls, announced on Sunday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, had been obscure until now, since the Israeli parliament voted in May to disband, raising the possibility that the election could be held early, Reuters reported.

Historic milestone in modern legislative stability

The polls scheduled in October are set to mark the first time in nearly four decades that elections will be held on schedule in the country, and the PM Netanyahu-led government would become the first dispensation to complete its full term in more than 50 years, the Times of Israel reported.

Shifting voter sentiment and poll projections

The political landscape in Tel Aviv is expected to shift as pre-poll surveys have predicted that Netanyahu’s coalition of nationalist and religious parties could lose the upcoming elections in October, Reuters reported.

The news agency had earlier reported that 76-year-old Netanyahu’s approval ratings have plunged over the outcome of the Iran war.

Lack of cohesive opposition strategy provides leverage

In a rare feat to complete the full four-year term, the Netanyahu-led coalition government could see a silver lining in the polls as their political rivals still don’t have any clear path to power corridors in Tel Aviv.

Lingering security challenges and legal battles

Netanyahu, who made a political comeback in 2022 after being able to form Israel’s most right-wing government to date, faced a crisis when Hamas launched its surprise attack in October 2023 and left the prime minister’s security credentials in tatters.

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Netanyahu still faces corruption charges dating back to 2019, and if found guilty, the incumbent prime minister could be jailed. He is facing mounting pressure over the handling of wars in the region, including Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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