‘Gaza is a graveyard’: Tens of thousands of Israeli ultranationalists join Jerusalem Day celebrations

People wave Israeli flags as they gather at the Western Wall Plaza, Judaisms holiest prayer site, during the annual Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalems Old City, May 14, 2026. (REUTERS)

Thousands of Israeli ultranationalists marched through occupied East Jerusalem on Thursday during the annual Jerusalem Day celebrations, with participants chanting anti-Arab slogans and confronting Palestinians in the Old City, The Guardian reported.

The annual “Flag March” marks Israel’s capture of East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War, a moment Israelis celebrate as the “reunification” of Jerusalem, but which Palestinians and much of the international community regard as the beginning of Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem. The march passed through the Muslim Quarter under heavy police deployment, with many Palestinian residents shutting businesses and remaining indoors amid fears of violence.

Also Read | Iran US War News LIVE Updates

According to The Guardian and AP, groups of marchers shouted slogans including “Death to Arabs”, “May your villages burn”, and “Gaza is a graveyard” as crowds carrying Israeli flags moved through Damascus Gate and surrounding streets.