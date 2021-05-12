scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Gaza attack live updates: 35 killed in Gaza in Israeli strikes

The airstrikes were the heaviest offensive between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in Gaza, and prompted international concern that the situation could spiral out of control.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 12, 2021 1:15:22 pm
Oil tank is on fire near the town of Ashkelon, Israel, after it was hit by a rocket fire from Gaza Strip, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza into Wednesday morning, as Hamas and other Palestinian militants fired multiple rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and Beersheba. The severity of violence has escalated as 35 Palestinians were killed in Gaza and five in Israel following airstrikes. One multi-story residential building in Gaza collapsed and another was heavily damaged after they were repeatedly hit by Israeli airstrikes. Israel said its jets had targeted and killed several Hamas intelligence leaders early on Wednesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to expand the offensive, while Gaza militants unleashed a fierce late-night barrage of rockets that set off air-raid sirens and explosions throughout the densely populated Tel Aviv metropolitan area. It was the heaviest fighting between the bitter enemies since 2014, and it showed no signs of slowing.

Gazans homes shook and the sky lit up from Israeli attacks, outgoing rockets and Israeli air defence missiles intercepting them. At least 30 explosions were heard within a matter of minutes just after dawn on Wednesday.

Israel, Hamas escalate heavy fighting; 40 killed in violence. Follow LIVE updates

13:15 (IST)12 May 2021
Deadly night of violence flares between Israel and Palestinian militants

Israel on Tuesday stepped up its attacks on the Gaza Strip, flattening a high-rise building used by the Hamas militant group and killing at least three militants in their hideouts as Palestinian rockets rained down almost nonstop on parts of Israel. It was the heaviest fighting between the two bitter enemies since 2014, and it showed no signs of slowing.

Israel and Hamas exchanged heavy fire on Tuesday, with 35 Palestinians killed in Gaza and five in Israel, in a dramatic escalation between the bitter rivals sparked by unrest at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Read more

Violence in East Jerusalem started off during the last ten days of Ramadan. This led to many Palestinians getting injured at Al Aqsa leaving 300 people injured. The attack on Palestinians began on what Israel believes to be Jerusalem day.

While many worshippers gathered in the Jerusalem old city for Laylat al-Qadr, they were attacked by Israeli police. Israeli forces blocked the roads that led to Al Aqsa, this threatened the freedom of religion for the Palestinian worshippers.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry gave a statement declaring the cause of the violence is — "direct result of incitement by Palestinian terror groups”. It further posted images showing stone purportedly collected inside the mosque, directig that people had planned to hamper the May 10 processions.

 

