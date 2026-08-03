‘We don’t know what the endgame is’: Israeli officials say they were kept in the dark on Iran attack

Israel initially suspected this might be a tactic to make Iran lower its guard, but military and diplomatic officials later confirmed through their American counterparts that Trump had genuinely changed course.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readAug 3, 2026 05:20 AM IST First published on: Aug 3, 2026 at 04:39 AM IST
Iran US IsraelIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File Photo)

Israeli defence and diplomatic officials say they were left without information for hours about a planned joint attack with the US on Iran, before US President Donald Trump called it off, Channel 12 reported.

‘We were in real uncertainty’

A senior Israeli official said, “for hours, we were in real uncertainty.” According to the official, Trump gave Israel no clear updates, and senior officers only learned what was happening through his posts on social media. The official added that this left Israel feeling sidelined once Trump announced he was cancelling the attack.

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Israel Katz, and other senior officials reportedly also found out about the decision through Trump’s post on Truth Social, rather than through direct communication. Israel initially suspected this might be a tactic to make Iran lower its guard, but military and diplomatic officials later confirmed through their American counterparts that Trump had genuinely changed course.

What did Trump actually say?

In his post, Trump said Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had asked for time to reach a deal that would fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end what he called Iran’s nuclear threat.

He said he had agreed to hold off on the attack while a deal was worked out quickly, and said Israel had joined him in this commitment, a claim Israeli officials have not confirmed themselves.

What has Iran said?

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned against any “adventurous action” by the US in separate calls with Turkish and Pakistani officials, saying Iran would respond decisively to aggression.

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He later told Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister that any attack by the US, Israel, or other regional countries would be met with a proportionate response.

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Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)

Why does the uncertainty matter operationally?

Israeli officials said the sudden shift in plans creates practical problems beyond frustration. Lowering an alert level after mobilising forces takes time to reverse, one official said, adding that committing resources to a single front only to stand down without warning raises doubts about the president’s long-term plan.

Despite the confusion, Israel is reportedly keeping its forces on high alert, given the possibility that Trump could change his position again without notice.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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