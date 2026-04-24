Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu says he was treated for prostate cancer

Netanyahu has faced criticism in the past for not disclosing information about his health (AP Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that he has undergone treatment for prostate cancer in his first public acknowledgment of the diagnosis.

He said that roughly a year and a half ago, he had prostate surgery. Then, two and a half months ago, his doctors discovered and treated a small tumour at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital with radiation therapy.

That was not announced at the time.“I requested to delay its publication by two months so that it would not be released at the height of the war” against Iran, the 76-year-old Israeli leader said, to prevent “more false propaganda against Israel.”