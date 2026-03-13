‘I wouldn’t get a life insurance policy for him’: Netanyahu’s warning to Iran’s new leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was “no life insurance” for Iran’s newly chosen Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. (File Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was “no life insurance” for Iran’s newly chosen Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, as Israel and the United States continue their military campaign against Iran.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Netanyahu said the joint US-Israel war effort against Iran was progressing well. According to the Associated Press (AP), he also suggested that leaders of groups hostile to Israel could be targeted.

Israel launched its campaign against Iran on February 28, which the US calls Operation Epic Fury.

‘No life insurance for terror leaders’

Asked whether Israel would target Mojtaba Khamenei or Naim Qassem, the leader of Hezbollah, Netanyahu said he would not rule it out.

“I wouldn’t take out a life insurance policy on any of the leaders of the terror organisations,” Netanyahu said, according to AP.

Mojtaba Khamenei became Iran’s supreme leader after his father, Ali Khamenei, was killed in joint US-Israel strikes earlier in the war.

Netanyahu said Israel was striking Iranian security forces and their allies.

“We are landing crushing blows on the Revolutionary Guards and the Basij both in the streets and at checkpoints — and we are still active,” he said.

‘The moment of freedom is approaching’

Netanyahu also addressed the Iranian people and said change in Iran would depend on them.

“The moment when you can embark on a new path of freedom — that moment is approaching,” he said.

“We stand by you, we are helping you. But at the end of the day it depends on you. It is in your hands,” he added.

Netanyahu said Israel’s military campaign aims to weaken Iran’s leadership and create conditions for change.

“You can lead someone to water, you cannot make him drink,” he said, suggesting the Iranian people must decide their country’s future.

Netanyahu praises ties with Trump

Netanyahu also praised his relationship with US President Donald Trump, saying the two leaders remain in close contact during the conflict.

“We speak almost every day. We speak freely, exchange ideas and advice, and make decisions together,” he said.

Netanyahu also hinted that Israel was working on new partnerships with countries in the region, though he did not give details.