scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 04, 2021
MUST READ

Israel tests massive inflatable missile detection system

Israel already boasts an array of sophisticated missile defences, which were used successfully during the 11-day Gaza war this year.

By: AP | Jerusalem |
Updated: November 4, 2021 4:10:12 pm
Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system lights up the sky over Tel Aviv as it tries to intercept rockets fired from Gaza on May 16, 2021. (Corinna Kern/The New York Times)

Israel said Wednesday it has begun testing a massive inflatable missile detection system designed to hover at high altitudes and detect long-range threats.

Israel already boasts an array of sophisticated missile defences, which were used successfully during the 11-day Gaza war this year.

Explained |How Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system intercepts rockets

The High Availability Aerostat System resembles a giant blimp or zeppelin. The Defense Ministry says it’s one of the world’s largest systems of its kind. It was developed in cooperation with a subsidiary of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries and TCOM, a U.S. aerostat manufacturer.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Israel has moved aggressively in recent years to counter potential threats from Iran, the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers, all of which boast large arsenals of rockets capable of hitting major cities.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

During the Gaza war, Hamas fired barrages of rockets at Tel Aviv in an attempt to overwhelm Israel’s Iron Dome defense system, but Israeli officials say it shot down around 90% of the projectiles it targeted.

Israel carried out hundreds of airstrikes against what it said were militant targets. The fighting killed more than 250 Palestinians, including 129 civilians, according to the United Nations. There were 13 deaths on the Israeli side.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 04: Latest News

Advertisement