‘Kill 30-40 every night’: Israeli minister’s Gaza remarks spark outrage

A lawmaker in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet has publicly advocated for killing “30 to 40” people in Gaza every night as Tel Aviv rejected US President Donald Trump’s 15-point plan for Gaza, stating earlier that the Israeli military will not leave the territory until Hamas is “genuinely” disarmed.
The comments made by Israel’s Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir surfaced on Sunday and were swiftly shared by Palestinian media.
“I see all of Gaza as ours,” Ben-Gvir said in the interview. “Settlements not just in Gush Katif but throughout Gaza, encouraging as much emigration as possible, sending them to their countries, and for the terrorists, no emigration, nothing, just to kill them one by one.”
Israeli minister calls for more killings in Gaza
The minister was speaking to a Rom Braslavski, who was earlier held hostage in Gaza, on the latter’s podcast. The pair were discussing Tel Aviv’s recovery from militant group Hamas’ attack of October 7, 2023, when Ben-Gvir criticised Israel’s recent cutback of strikes in Gaza, AP reported.
“It’s no secret, I disagree with the prime minister,” Ben-Gvir told Braslavski in the podcast. “I think targeted assassinations should be carried out in Gaza, taking down 30 to 40 every night. Not just those who pose an immediate threat — there are people there who are not worthy of life. They shouldn’t live. They’re not even people.”
Ben-Gvir’s remarks have drawn condemnation
Similar statements by Ben-Gvir and other Israeli officials have been condemned in the past. And such comments have even been presented as evidence in the International Court of Justice as evidence of genocidal intent. However, Israel has reiterated its stance that it hasn’t committed any genocide in Gaza.
The attack on Israel by Hamas in October 2023 led to the killing of 1,200 people, and another 251 were taken hostage. The attack triggered a violent conflict between Israel and Gaza, Lebanon-based Hezbollah, and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
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More than 1,250 killed since ceasefire
Israel has continued to strike Gaza nearly every day since a US-backed ceasefire was announced last October. More than 1,250 people have been killed since the truce deal came into effect, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
Netanyahu rejects Trump’s 15-point Gaza plan
Trump’s Board of Peace said in July that it had reached an agreement for the “complete disarmament” of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza. But Netanyahu said, “Israel rejects the 15-point document.”
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