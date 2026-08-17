‘Kill 30-40 every night’: Israeli minister’s Gaza remarks spark outrage

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building, destroyed by an Israeli army strike at Al-Shati camp in Gaza City. (AP Photo)

A lawmaker in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet has publicly advocated for killing “30 to 40” people in Gaza every night as Tel Aviv rejected US President Donald Trump’s 15-point plan for Gaza, stating earlier that the Israeli military will not leave the territory until Hamas is “genuinely” disarmed.

The comments made by Israel’s Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir surfaced on Sunday and were swiftly shared by Palestinian media.

“I see all of Gaza as ours,” Ben-Gvir said in the interview. “Settlements not just in Gush Katif but throughout Gaza, encouraging as much emigration as possible, sending them to their countries, and for the terrorists, no emigration, nothing, just to kill them one by one.”