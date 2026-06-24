Israel could hand over territory to Lebanon under US-backed proposal

A Lebanese soldier stands in front of a destroyed branch of the Lebanese Central Bank in the town of Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon (AP Photo)

Israel and Lebanon are holding discussions involving a US-backed pilot project which could see the Israeli forces handing over the control of some ​of the territory in ⁠southern Lebanon, that the IDF had captured during its war with Hezbollah, to the Lebanese Armed Forces, news agency Reuters cited three Israeli officials as saying.

The officials said that the Lebanese troops involved will be trained and vetted by the United States to ensure they are not linked to Iran-backed Hezbollah, while Israel will keep a military presence in a border buffer zone.

The proposed “pilot” project is being discussed and is in the latest rounds of talks between Lebanese and Israeli officials, which began in Washington on Tuesday.