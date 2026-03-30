‘We will expand the buffer zone’: Netanyahu orders military to expand invasion of southern Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem. (Photo: AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed his country’s military to further expand invasions of southern Lebanon, as regional tensions spike amid the US-Israel war on Iran.

“I have just instructed to further expand the existing security buffer zone. We are determined to fundamentally change the situation in the north of Israel,” Netanyahu said in a video statement from the Northern Command on Sunday, pushing forward his country’s stated bid to replicate the “Gaza model” of occupation.