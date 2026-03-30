‘We will expand the buffer zone’: Netanyahu orders military to expand invasion of southern Lebanon

Netanyahu said the move is part of efforts to strengthen Israel’s security along its northern border.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 30, 2026 05:40 AM IST First published on: Mar 30, 2026 at 05:40 AM IST
Israel Iran WarIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem. (Photo: AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed his country’s military to further expand invasions of southern Lebanon, as regional tensions spike amid the US-Israel war on Iran.

“I have just instructed to further expand the existing security buffer zone. We are determined to fundamentally change the situation in the north of Israel,” Netanyahu said in a video statement from the Northern Command on Sunday, pushing forward his country’s stated bid to replicate the “Gaza model” of occupation.

Push to expand ‘buffer zone’

Netanyahu said the move is part of efforts to strengthen Israel’s security along its northern border. The expansion of the so-called buffer zone comes as Israeli troops continue operations in southern Lebanon amid ongoing tensions.

He said the decision reflects Israel’s intention to alter the current security reality in the region.

Rising tensions along northern border

The announcement comes during a period of increased cross-border hostilities between Israel and armed groups in Lebanon, raising concerns about a wider regional escalation.

The Guardian reported that the latest move signals a continued hardening of Israel’s military posture along the frontier, where clashes have intensified in recent weeks.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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