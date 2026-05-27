Israel targets area near Lebanon’s largest dam as Netanyahu vows to ‘increase intensity’ of strikes

A man checks a house that was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Burj al-Shemali village near the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo)

Lebanon once again bore the brunt of Israeli attacks targeting Hezbollah militant group along the coast of the Litani River, a strategic river in South Lebanon.

According to the Associated Press, Israel’s military struck over 100 Hezbollah sites along the eastern Bekaa valley and south Lebanon overnight, especially targeting the storage facilities and command centres used by the Hezbollah militants to attack northern Israel.

While the US continues to try for a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the operations by Israel on Lebanon seem to be increasing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about the potential rise in military operations, saying that “the (Israeli Defense Forces) are operating with large forces on the ground and seizing strategic areas,” as reported by AP.