Israel targets area near Lebanon’s largest dam as Netanyahu vows to ‘increase intensity’ of strikes

Lebanon once again bore the brunt of Israeli attacks targeting Hezbollah militant group along the coast of the Litani River, a strategic river in South Lebanon.
According to the Associated Press, Israel’s military struck over 100 Hezbollah sites along the eastern Bekaa valley and south Lebanon overnight, especially targeting the storage facilities and command centres used by the Hezbollah militants to attack northern Israel.
While the US continues to try for a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the operations by Israel on Lebanon seem to be increasing.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about the potential rise in military operations, saying that “the (Israeli Defense Forces) are operating with large forces on the ground and seizing strategic areas,” as reported by AP.
He said Israel was attempting to fortify an area of southern Lebanon under its control. He also said it is necessary to protect residents of its northern border towns from Hezbollah’s rocket and drone attacks.
Mapping the attack zone
One of the sites attacked by Israel was the eastern village of Mashghara. According to a Lebanese state news agency, the strike killed 12 people, including many belonging to the same family.
Israel also launched attacks in eastern Lebanon, especially in an area near the Qaraoun Dam- the largest dam in the country- along the Litani River. Reports from the river authorities have confirmed that there has been no damage to the dam directly as of yet.
Story continues below this ad
Hezbollah has not been silent either. It said it launched artillery, drone, and rocket attacks on Israeli troops around the river in the Nabatiyeh villages of Yohmor al-Shaqif and Zawtar al-Sharqieh. The militant group mobilizing along the river repelled the attacks, as reported by Hezbollah’s news channel Al Manar TV.
A lingering hope for agreement
The Lebanese government continues to hold hope for direct diplomatic talks with Israel, a hope that Hezbollah firmly opposes. Hezbollah has been boasting about new fibre optic drones that have caused damage to the Israeli military and the northern Israeli villages in recent weeks.
Israel maintains that it will not withdraw its troops until the threat to its northern villages and towns remains. Israel advised its people on Monday not to gather in large numbers.
“What this requires of us now is to increase the blows, to increase the intensity. We will smite them hip and thigh,” Netanyahu added.
Story continues below this ad
Hezbollah has claimed it will continue fighting until Israeli troops withdraw from Lebanon and cease its daily airstrikes for good.
The cost of war
The ongoing fighting has taken a heavy toll on Lebanon.
According to AP, more than one million people have been displaced since the outbreak of hostilities, which began after Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel on March 2 in solidarity with Iran, two days after the Iran war began.
According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, at least 3,213 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since the start of the war, and more than 9,700 have been wounded.
Story continues below this ad
Israel has also suffered losses. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says 23 Israeli soldiers and a defence contractor have been killed in or near southern Lebanon.
In contrast, two civilians have been killed in northern Israel, most of them in drone attacks.
(Written by Nityanjali Bulsu, an intern at The Indian Express)
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More