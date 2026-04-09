Israel-Lebanon talks may start next week in US after hundreds killed in 2 days: Report

Smoke rises from a building following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. (AP Photo)

Israel-Lebanon negotiations are expected to take place in Washington next week at the State Department, AP reported.

The report further added that talks will be handled by US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa on the American side and Israel’s Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter on the Israeli side. However, it wasn’t clear who will represent Lebanon.

Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed over 300 people and wounded more than 1,100 on Wednesday, the Lebanese health ministry said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said in a statement, “In light of Lebanon’s repeated requests to ​open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed ​the cabinet yesterday to start direct negotiations with ⁠Lebanon as soon as possible.”