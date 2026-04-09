Israel-Lebanon talks may start next week in US after hundreds killed in 2 days: Report

Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed over 300 people and wounded more than 1,100 in a day, the Lebanese health ministry said.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 9, 2026 11:05 PM IST
lebanon talks, iranSmoke rises from a building following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Israel-Lebanon negotiations are expected to take place in Washington next week at the State Department, AP reported.

The report further added that talks will be handled by US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa on the American side and Israel’s Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter on the Israeli side. However, it wasn’t clear who will represent Lebanon.

Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed over 300 people and wounded more than 1,100 on Wednesday, the Lebanese health ministry said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said in a statement, “In light of Lebanon’s repeated requests to ​open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed ​the cabinet yesterday to start direct negotiations with ⁠Lebanon as soon as possible.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 09: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments