Israel-Lebanon renew ceasefire, agree on ‘pilot’ security zones free of Hezbollah

A destroyed building hit in an Israeli airstrike in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon, Thursday, May 28, 2026. (AP Photo)

After weeks of intense fighting, Israel and Lebanon agreed on Wednesday to renew their fragile ceasefire and introduce a number of “pilot” security zones inside Lebanon from where Hezbollah militants would be banned, the Associated Press reported.

In a joint statement released after a fourth round of US-mediated talks at the State Department, the two sides said the ceasefire “is contingent on a complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hezbollah operatives” from areas south of the Litani River.

The agreement comes just two days after Hezbollah agreed to a US-backed plan involving “mutual cessation of attacks” with Israel. According to the Lebanese embassy in Washington, the Iran-backed group agreed to halt attacks in exchange for Israel refraining from launching strikes in Beirut, news agency Reuters reported.