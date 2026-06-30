No Lebanon land ambitions, but will stay until Hezbollah disarmed: Israel

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has said that his country has “no territorial ambitions in Lebanon”, however, adding that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will not withdraw “a millimeter” until the disarmament of the Hezbollah terror group, The Times of Israel reported

Katz’s comments came on a day in which the US Central Command chief held a meeting with both Lebanon’s president and its military chief, following the Jerusalem-Beirut framework agreement to end their conflict.

Hezbollah and its allies have repeatedly criticised the deal that binds Lebanon to restoring sovereignty in its territory by “verified disarmament of non-state armed groups and dismantlement of associated infrastructure.” This would, in turn, enable a progressive withdrawal of Israeli forces, the text released by the State Department mentioned.