No Lebanon land ambitions, but will stay until Hezbollah disarmed: Israel

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Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has said that his country has “no territorial ambitions in Lebanon”, however, adding that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will not withdraw “a millimeter” until the disarmament of the Hezbollah terror group, The Times of Israel reported
Katz’s comments came on a day in which the US Central Command chief held a meeting with both Lebanon’s president and its military chief, following the Jerusalem-Beirut framework agreement to end their conflict.
Hezbollah and its allies have repeatedly criticised the deal that binds Lebanon to restoring sovereignty in its territory by “verified disarmament of non-state armed groups and dismantlement of associated infrastructure.” This would, in turn, enable a progressive withdrawal of Israeli forces, the text released by the State Department mentioned.
Speaking to the media on Monday, Katz said the military is not likely to retreat from additional areas of southern Lebanon apart from the two agreed-upon locations. They will, however, withdraw from two places as part of a pilot programme that will make way for the Lebanese army to take over.
“People should not hold their breath wondering where the next place will be from which Israel will withdraw in Lebanon, because it will not happen until Hezbollah is disarmed. We have no territorial ambitions in Lebanon, but until Hezbollah is disarmed, we will not withdraw a millimeter,” The Times of Israel quoted Katz as saying.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Monday that to displace Hezbollah, his country plans to deploy the army up to the border with Israel.
On Friday, Israel, a US ally, and Hezbollah agreed to restore the ceasefire in Lebanon after a day of heavy fighting. As many as 18 lives were lost overnight on Thursday, threatening to derail the US-Iran agreement aimed at ending their conflict.
Under the Memorandum of Understanding, signed between the US and Iran about two weeks ago, all parties were expected to halt hostilities across the region, including in Lebanon.
Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned on Friday that any violation of the agreement would invite a “decisive response to the enemy”.
–with inputs from The Times of Israel
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