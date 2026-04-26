Ceasefire cracking, Israel looks to spread area of control in Lebanon, orders more evacuations

Israel’s military on Sunday issued fresh evacuation orders for civilians in southern Lebanon, warning of intensified action against Hezbollah as a fragile ceasefire continues to erode, news agency Reuters reported.

In a statement posted on X, an Israeli military spokesperson accused Hezbollah of violating the truce and urged residents in at least seven towns beyond a previously held “buffer zone” to leave immediately and move north and west. The villages include Mefdon, Shukin, Yahmar, Arnoun, Zoter Sharqiya, Zoter Gharbiya and Kafr Tibnit, according to Al Jazeera.

The warning comes amid growing evidence that the ceasefire has failed to halt hostilities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered troops to “forcefully” attack Hezbollah targets after peace talks failed to yield progress. He also said Hezbollah’s actions were effectively “dismantling” the ceasefire agreement.

Hezbollah dismissed those accusations as “meaningless,” maintaining that its operations are defensive responses to Israeli strikes and continued military presence in Lebanese territory.

In a more detailed statement, the group said it “strongly warns of the extreme danger” of linking Lebanese authorities to what it described as a bilateral arrangement between Washington and Benjamin Netanyahu, arguing Lebanon had “no say or position” in the deal.

It added that continued attacks on Israeli forces were a “legitimate response” to ongoing violations, accusing Israel of escalating strikes instead of respecting the truce. The group said the extension of the ceasefire “was supposed, according to the Lebanese authorities, to lead to a real ceasefire,” but instead “it escalated its aggression and attacks, confirming its criminal nature, treachery, and disregard for all international laws and conventions”..

According to a report by Al Jazeera, “it has not involved either side stopping firing rockets or bombs,” with Israel continuing demolitions and strikes in areas it occupies, and Hezbollah responding with rocket fire deeper into Lebanon.

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On ground, violence intensifies

Violence on the ground has intensified, reported Al Jazeera. At least seven people were killed and 24 wounded, including three children, in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency and Health Ministry. In more recent attacks, one person was killed and several others injured in Qalawiya, while Israeli forces also blew up homes between Yaroun and Bint Jbeil and carried out air raids near Nabatieh al-Fawqa. Additional strikes in Kafr Tibnit reportedly caused further casualties.

Israel has also escalated warnings to civilians, dropping leaflets over the Tyre district advising residents to avoid areas south of multiple villages and near the Litani River, Salhani Valley and Al-Salkuki, citing plans to target what it called Hezbollah sites.

Will not wait for ‘failed diplomacy’: Hezbollah

Meanwhile, Hezbollah signalled it is preparing for further confrontation. The group said it “will not wait or rely on ‘failed diplomacy’” and warned Israeli ceasefire violations “will be met with resistance”. It also described its attacks on Israeli troops in Lebanon and northern Israel as a “egitimate response to ceasefire violations”.

Hezbollah on Sunday said it used a drone to target Israeli soldiers in the southern town of Taybeh, claiming several casualties among troops.

At least 2,509 killed in Lebanon since March 2

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The scale of the conflict has also sharply escalated since fighting resumed. Lebanon’s Health Ministry says that since March 2, when open war between Israel and Hezbollah resumed, at least 2,509 people have been killed and 7,755 wounded in Israeli attacks, Al Jazeera reported.

Despite a three-week extension of the ceasefire, continued strikes, evacuation orders and retaliatory threats indicate both sides are moving closer to escalation rather than de-escalation, raising concerns of a broader conflict along the Israel-Lebanon border.