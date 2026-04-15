Israel and Lebanon agree to launch direct talks after meeting in US
The parallel war between Israel and Hezbollah has complicated Pakistan’s mediation efforts to end the war in West Asia, as the cessation of conflict on all fronts, including in Lebanon, was among the terms in Iran’s 10-point proposal. The death toll in the country has now risen to more than 2,100.
Israel and Lebanon on Wednesday agreed to launch direct negotiations at a mutually agreed-upon place and time to end hostilities with militant group Hezbollah. The announcement came following a meeting mediated by the US in Washington.
This comes against a backdrop of a ceasefire between the US and Iran. Lebanon was dragged into the wider conflict in West Asia after Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel on March 2 over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei days earlier.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who mediated the talks, said it was a “historic opportunity” to end Iranian proxy group’s influence. Israel said it wanted to disarm all non-state terror groups, as quoted by the BBC.
In the meantime, in an interview with Fox News, Trump said that the war with Iran is “close to over”.
The parallel war between Israel and Hezbollah has complicated Pakistan’s mediation efforts to end the war in West Asia, as the cessation of conflict on all fronts, including in Lebanon, was among the terms in Iran’s 10-point proposal.
After US President Donald Trump announced the truce with Iran last week, Tel Aviv scaled up its offense against Hezbollah. Before the announcement, more than 1,500 had been killed in Israel’s air and ground campaign across Lebanon.
The death toll has now risen to more than 2,100. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the fatalities include 1,702 men, 254 women and 168 children. The attacks drew flak from several European and West Asian countries and the International Committee of the Red Cross, as dozens of healthcare workers were killed and many more injured.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More