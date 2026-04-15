Israel and Lebanon agree ⁠to launch ​direct talks after meeting in US

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who mediated the talks, said it was a “historic opportunity” to end Hezbollah’s influence. (AP Photo)

Israel and Lebanon on Wednesday agreed ⁠to launch ​direct negotiations ​at a ​mutually ⁠agreed-upon place and time to end hostilities with militant group Hezbollah. The announcement came following a meeting mediated by the US in Washington.

This comes against a backdrop of a ceasefire between the US and Iran. Lebanon was dragged into the wider conflict in West Asia after Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel on March 2 over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei days earlier.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who mediated the talks, said it was a “historic opportunity” to end Iranian proxy group’s influence. Israel said it wanted to disarm all non-state terror groups, as quoted by the BBC.