Israel–Lebanon ceasefire takes effect; Trump says ‘I hope Hezbollah acts nicely’

A 10-day ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon came into effect on Friday. US President Trump announced the ceasefire deal between the two countries on Thursday. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said both leaders had agreed to formally begin the ceasefire at 5 p.m. EST, calling it a step aimed at achieving peace between the two countries.
On Friday, with the ceasefire coming into effect, US President Trump posted on Truth Social, “May have been a historic day for Lebanon. Good things are happening!!! President DJT.”
Israel has been fighting Lebanon as well as the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants inside the country who were not formally part of the agreement.
Addressing this, US President Trump on Friday, posted on Truth Social, that he expects Hezbollah to ‘act nicely’ during this very important time. He said,
“I hope Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time. It will be an GREAT moment for them if they do. No more killing. Must finally have PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”
Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he agreed to the ceasefire “to advance” peace efforts with Lebanon, but said Israeli troops would not withdraw, reports the Associated Press.
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Israeli forces have engaged in fierce battles with Hezbollah in the border area as they pushed into southern Lebanon to create what officials have called a “security zone.” Netanyahu, in his video address, said it will extend 10 kilometres (6 miles) into Lebanon. “That is where we are, and we are not leaving,” he said.
Hezbollah said that “Israeli occupation on our land grants Lebanon and its people the right to resist it, and this matter will be determined based on how developments unfold” – a stance that could complicate the ceasefire.
The Lebanese government has been sharply at odds with Hezbollah over its decision to enter the war, having spent the last year seeking to secure the peaceful disarmament of the group founded by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in 1982. Beirut banned Hezbollah’s military activities on March 2.
Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors held rare talks in Washington on Tuesday, but contact between Netanyahu and Aoun would be a major milestone in ties between the two countries, which have remained in a state of war since Israel was established in 1948.
Hezbollah opposes contacts between Lebanon and Israel.
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