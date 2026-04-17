Israel–Lebanon ceasefire takes effect; Trump says ‘I hope Hezbollah acts nicely’

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire has come into effect following a US-brokered deal, but Hezbollah’s stance and reported violations have raised concerns over its durability. (AP Photo)

A 10-day ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon came into effect on Friday. US President Trump announced the ceasefire deal between the two countries on Thursday. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said both leaders had agreed to formally begin the ceasefire at 5 p.m. EST, calling it a step aimed at achieving peace between the two countries.

On Friday, with the ceasefire coming into effect, US President Trump posted on Truth Social, “May have been a historic day for Lebanon. Good things are happening!!! President DJT.”

Israel has been fighting Lebanon as well as the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants inside the country who were not formally part of the agreement.