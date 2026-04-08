Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again after Israeli strikes kill over 100 in Lebanon

Less than 24 hours after agreeing to a ceasefire, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz again on Wednesday after Israeli strikes killed more than 100 people in Lebanon. US and Israel claimed that Lebanon was not a part of the two-week “ceasefire” agreement that was agreed upon minutes before a deadline set by President Donald Trump.

But Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shared a post put out by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier in the day mentioning that Lebanon was part of the deal.

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon and said that Tel Aviv is violating terms of ceasefire by continuing strikes on Beirut.