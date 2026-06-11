Did Israel violate international laws in Lebanon? UN to probe next week

A team of investigators will be deployed to Lebanon next week to assess potential violations of international law by all parties involved in hostilities between Israel and Lebanon, United Nations human rights commissioner Volker Turk announced on Wednesday.
The announcement comes as 16 people were killed in Israeli air strikes on Tyre and its surrounding areas in southern Lebanon on the same day, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.
It comes a week after Israel and Lebanon agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire that would ban Hezbollah militants from “pilot” security zones built inside Lebanon, according to the Associated Press. However, Lebanon rejected the truce, citing its emphasis on a “complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hezbollah operatives” without any mentions of halt on Israeli strikes, Al Jazeera reported.
Announcing the investigation, UN human rights chief Turk said, “It’s the first time that we are sending this assessment mission, and the idea is indeed to look at violations by all parties – violations of international law, violations of international human rights law, and to document this, and eventually to report back to you on our findings.”
In May, Lebanese Information Minister Paul Morcos had told Reuters that Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, emphasised during a regular cabinet meeting the importance of continuing to document potential crimes and to submit them to the UN.
Municipality workers use a skid loader as they remove the rubble of destroyed apartments that where hit by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut’s southern suburb, Lebanon, Sunday, June 7, 2026. (AP Photo)
Morcos also informed Reuters about an agreement that was reached between Salam and the UN human rights chief at the time, entailing a visit to conduct investigations in Lebanon in the near future.
The attacks on Lebanon began after Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel, in response to consistent Israeli strikes on the country and the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Over 3,600 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon so far and more than one million Lebanese are displaced, according to the news agency.
The crisis is now threatening food security, with nearly one in four people in Lebanon — about 1.24 million people — expected to face emergency levels of food insecurity until August, a UN food security report from April stated.
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