Did Israel violate international laws in Lebanon? UN to probe next week

People run in front of burned cars that were attacked in an Israeli airstrike in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (AP Photo)

A team of investigators will be deployed to Lebanon next week to assess potential violations of international law by all parties involved in hostilities between Israel and Lebanon, United Nations human rights commissioner Volker Turk announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as 16 people were killed in Israeli air strikes on Tyre and its surrounding areas in southern Lebanon on the same day, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

It comes a week after Israel and Lebanon agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire that would ban Hezbollah militants from “pilot” security zones built inside Lebanon, according to the Associated Press. However, Lebanon rejected the truce, citing its emphasis on a “complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hezbollah operatives” without any mentions of halt on Israeli strikes, Al Jazeera reported.