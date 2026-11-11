Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was seen in a heated exchange with former prime minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday during her husband’s address at the Knesset.

The confrontation took place shortly after the swearing-in of lawmakers elected to the 26th Knesset following Israel’s October 27 election. Netanyahu was addressing the newly elected lawmakers at a traditional faction-leaders’ event when Bennett interrupted him over questions concerning the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack and the prime minister’s alleged links to Qatari advisers.

Video clips of the incident purportedly showed Bennett arguing with Sara Netanyahu as the political exchange escalated.

Netanyahu’s WIFE SARA gets into HEATED ARGUMENT with rival NAFTALI BENNETT in FRONT ROW — as NETANYAHU SPEAKS at the Israeli parliament https://t.co/FC8gVvfeyQ — RT (@RT_com) November 10, 2026

Netanyahu attacks Arab-led parties, calls them ‘terror supporters’

Netanyahu called for the formation of a national unity government but also criticised opposition parties for considering cooperation with Arab-led parties, including Ra’am and the Joint List.

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Netanyahu accused his political opponents of relying on parties he described as “terror supporters” and “haters of Israel”, The Times of Israel reported.

“You cannot rely on a government of Israel-haters,” he said, according to footage of the speech shared on social media.

The two Arab-led parties secured a combined 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset in the October 27 election, potentially giving them a decisive role in government-formation negotiations.

Netanyahu: You cannot rely on a government of Israel-haters. https://t.co/ofFIvO39a0 — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 10, 2026

At this juncture, Bennett interrupted him, shouting, “What about investigating the events of October 7? What about your Qatari advisers? Why don’t you declare Qatar an enemy state?”

Bennett confronts Netanyahu over October 7 and Qatar links

Netanyahu’s Likud party chief Ofir Katz countered Bennett, saying, “Investigate it together with your Tibi and Abbas,” referring to Joint List lawmaker Ahmad Tibi and Ra’am’s Abbas.

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The Joint List, later on Tuesday, condemned Netanyahu’s speech in the parliament and said he was in “total hysteria,” while vowing to remove the prime minister from power.

In a statement, the Arab-led party said, “A prime minister of bloodshed and crimes is in a state of total hysteria. There is no other explanation for his speech today, with its madness, incitement, racism and hatred.”

Gadi Eisenkot cancels talks with Netanyahu’s Likud

After the fallout in the Knesset, opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, who has been selected by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to try and form the next government, cancelled talks with Netanyahu’s Likud representatives that were scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Netanyahu’s Likud remained the largest party, but his bloc fell short of the 61 seats needed for a parliamentary majority.

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Eisenkot has 28 days to form a government, with a possible 14-day extension. If he fails, Herzog could give Netanyahu another opportunity to form a coalition.