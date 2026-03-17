Israel says it killed top Iranian security official Ali Larijani in overnight strike

Israel Tuesday claimed it killed Ali Larijani, the top Iranian security official, in overnight strike.

Iran hasn’t yet confirmed the Larijani’s death.

The Israeli military also said it had killed Gholam Reza Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force.

The killings strip away another set of top leaders from the Iranian administration after coordinated US and Israeli strikes on February 28 strike killed the 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,

Larijani was recently seen taking part in the Quds Day rally on Friday, March 14.

Who’s Larijani?

Ali Larijani is the Iranian Supreme National Security Council secretary who was also a confidante of the late Khamenei and the Iranian Parliament Speaker. It was Larijani who reaffirmed that the governance will continue without any disruptions following Khamenei’s killing on February 28, 2026.