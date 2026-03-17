Israel says it killed top Iranian security official Ali Larijani in overnight strike

The death of the Iranian chief remains unclear.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 03:22 PM IST
Iran's security chief Ali Larijani was targeted by Israeli forcesIran's security chief Ali Larijani targeted by Israeli forces. (Source: X/@alilarijani_ir)
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Israel Tuesday claimed it killed Ali Larijani, the top Iranian security official, in overnight strike.

Iran hasn’t yet confirmed the Larijani’s death.

The Israeli military also said it had killed Gholam Reza Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force.

The killings strip away another set of top leaders from the Iranian administration after coordinated US and Israeli strikes on February 28 strike killed the 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,

Larijani was recently seen taking part in the Quds Day rally on Friday, March 14.

Who’s Larijani?

Ali Larijani is the Iranian Supreme National Security Council secretary who was also a confidante of the late Khamenei and the Iranian Parliament Speaker. It was Larijani who reaffirmed that the governance will continue without any disruptions following Khamenei’s killing on February 28, 2026.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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