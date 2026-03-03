Israel-Iran war: US shuts embassy ops in Riyadh, cancels visa appointments in Pakistan

The US Embassy in Riyadh shut all operations after being hit by two drones. The attack was claimed by Iran, which also struck a US base in Bahrain and other locations across the Gulf region.

The embassy has since cancelled all consular appointments. In a post on X, it said: “The U.S. Mission to Saudi Arabia is closed on Tuesday, March 3. All routine and emergency American Citizen Services appointments are cancelled. The shelter in place notification for Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran remains in place, and we recommend American citizens in the Kingdom also continue to shelter in place. Avoid the Embassy until further notice due to an attack on the facility. We continue to limit non-essential travel to any military installations in the region.”

Separately, the US Embassy in Islamabad announced the cancellation of all visa appointments through Friday, March 6, citing the current security situation amid ongoing Iranian protests over the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a post on X, the embassy said: “Due to the current security situation, the US Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulates General in Lahore and Karachi have cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6.” The advisory applies to the US Consulates General in Lahore and Karachi as authorities monitor the evolving situation.

Earlier on Monday, multiple roads in Pakistan were closed in Karachi’s West and South districts due to the prevailing security situation linked to countrywide protests over the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Dawn reported. Further, the US embassy in Pakistan cancelled visa appointments till March 6.

At least 24 people were killed and several others injured as security personnel opened after protesters reportedly stormed the United States Consulate in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi and clashed with police to protest against the joint US-Israel attacks on Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Al Jazeera reported.

US Embassy advisory for Riyadh:

The US Mission to Saudi Arabia said it continues to monitor the regional situation closely. The Embassy has encouraged travellers to review recent security alerts, reassess travel plans in case of disruptions, and make appropriate decisions to keep themselves and their families safe. It has also advised all US citizens to maintain a personal safety plan in case of any unexpected crisis.

The US issued helpline numbers, too.

Local first responders in Saudi Arabia:

Unified Emergency number (Police, Firefighters, traffic police, and others): 911

Police: 999

Highway security: 996

Ambulance: 997

The Embassy and Consulates General can be reached at:

Riyadh: +966-11-835-4000

Jeddah: +966-12-220-5000

Dhahran: +966-13-839-5700

The Bureau of Consular Affairs can be reached at:

From US and Canada: 888-407-4747.

All other locations: 202-501-4444.

US Embassy advisory for Israel:

The Embassy said in a post on X that it is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel. It added that the following information is being provided for citizens to make their own security plans.

The U.S. Embassy is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel. The following is provided for your information as you make your own security plans. The Israeli Ministry of Tourism has begun operating shuttles to the Taba… pic.twitter.com/E6a5z0mE58 — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) March 3, 2026

The Israeli Ministry of Tourism has begun operating shuttles to the Taba Border Crossing from March 2. To be added to the passenger list, travellers must register through the Ministry’s evacuation form. The US Embassy said it cannot recommend for or against using the shuttle and that the US government cannot guarantee safety for those who choose this option. The information is being shared as a courtesy for those seeking to leave Israel.

Passengers wishing to cross into Jordan may take the shuttle to Eilat and then proceed independently by taxi to the Yitzhak Rabin Border Crossing.

Services remain limited across several US diplomatic missions:

United Arab Emirates

Staff have been instructed to continue sheltering in place. All visa and US Citizen Services appointments scheduled from Monday, March 2, through Wednesday, March 4, have been cancelled. Applicants with appointments during this period should have received email notifications about the cancellations and will be contacted to reschedule once routine services resume.

Qatar

The US Embassy continues to maintain a shelter in place for all personnel. The Qatari airspace has been shut and the consular section has cancelled all routine consular appointments for the week of March 1.

Bahrain

The embassy remains shut. The Department of State authorised non-emergency US government employees and their family members to leave Bahrain due to safety risks. The US Embassy in Bahrain advised that hotels might be a target for attacks against US citizens.

Kuwait

The US Embassy in Kuwait is requiring all Mission personnel to shelter-in-place. All routine consular services are suspended until further notice.

Jordan

The embassy in Jordan remains open as of March 2 but if the the Jordanian alarms sound, embassy personnel shall again be ordered to shelter in place.

Saudi Arabia

Conditions vary by location within the country. The shelter-in-place order for Jeddah has been lifted, while the advisory for Dhahran remains in effect. The US Embassy in Riyadh continues normal operations.

Indian Consulates affected

Indian diplomatic missions in Israel, Qatar, Syria and Iraq issued safety advisories on March 1, urging the 8.9 lakh Indian nationals in the region to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and keep identity documents on their person at all times.

Tel Aviv

The Embassy in Tel Aviv reminded caregivers and IT professionals that shelters are open in most apartment buildings and that public warning sirens give individuals 90 seconds to reach safe places.

Doha

The mission temporarily suspended routine consular counters on March 1 but kept a labour welfare desk open for emergency passport services.

Damascus and Baghdad

In locations where direct evacuation flights are not currently envisaged, Indians were advised to register on the MADAD portal so authorities can map precise head counts by province. New Delhi is also liaising with employers to confirm muster points for large construction camps.