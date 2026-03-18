After Larijani, Khatib killed: Full list of top Iranian leaders eliminated in 2026 US-Israel strikes

List of top Iranian leaders killed in 2026: Israel claimed Wednesday that it has killed another top Iranian official, the third in two days, while Iran lashed out with attacks on its Persian Gulf neighbours and Israel, using some of its latest missiles to evade air defences and killing two people near Tel Aviv as the war in the Middle East showed no signs of slowing.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib was killed in an overnight strike and vowed that “significant surprises are expected throughout this day on all fronts”, without elaborating. Iran did not immediately confirm Khatib’s death.

The development comes a day after Israel killed top Iranian security official Ali Larijani and the head of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s Basij force.

The Kremlin has condemned what it called “the murder” of Iran’s leaders in US-Israeli airstrikes, a day after Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency confirmed that Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had been killed in Tehran.

“We ⁠unequivocally ​condemn any actions aimed at harming the health of, or indeed murdering or eliminating, members of the leadership of sovereign and independent Iran, as well as ​those of ​other countries. We condemn such ⁠actions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Russia’s reaction to Larijani’s ‌death.

Here are the top Iranian leaders who have been killed so far in the war:

Iran War 2026 · Leadership Killings Iran's Command Decapitated: Who Has Been Killed and When 20+ Named officials killed 13 Killed on Day 1 alone 19 Days of war so far Phase 1 — The Opening Strike · Feb 28, 2026 Supreme Leader Khamenei killed. U.S. and Israeli strikes hit Leadership House in Tehran. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, is killed — confirmed by state broadcaster IRNA early March 1. His daughter, son-in-law, and grandson also die in the attack. 12 more senior officials killed in same strikes. Confirmed dead: IRGC commander Mohammad Pakpour; Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh; Armed Forces Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi; Defence Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani; intelligence emergency chief Salah Asadi; Khamenei's military office head Mohammad Shirazi; SPND head Hossein Jabal Amelian; former SPND head Reza Mozaffari Nia; Ministry of Intelligence official Mohammad Baseri; FARAJA intelligence chief Gholamreza Rezaian; deputy logistics chief Maj. Gen. Mohsen Darebaghi; and plans and operations chief Maj. Gen. Bahram Hosseini Motlagh. Phase 2 — Follow-On Strikes · Mar 3, 2026 Replacement defence minister killed one day after appointment. Majid ibn al-Reza, appointed just 24 hours earlier as acting Defence Minister to replace the slain Nasirzadeh, is killed by Israeli forces before he can take up his post. In the same strike, Reza Khazaei — a senior member of the IRGC's elite Quds Force — is also killed in Beirut. Phase 3 — Lebanon Network Strikes · Mar 8 & 12, 2026 Iran's Lebanon command network severed in Beirut hotel strike. An Israeli drone strike on a four-star Beirut hotel kills four senior IRGC-Hezbollah liaison officers, confirmed by Iran's ambassador to the UN: Lebanon Corps intelligence chief Ali Reza Bi-Azar; Palestine Corps intelligence chief Ahmad Rasouli; senior financial officer Majid Hassini; and intelligence officer Hossein Ahmadlou. IRGC missile unit commander in Beirut killed. Abu Dhar Mohammadi, operations commander of the IRGC's missile unit within Hezbollah, is killed in a strike. Confirmed by the IDF and reported by Axios. Phase 4 — Targeted Assassinations · Mar 17–18, 2026 Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani killed. Israel strikes a makeshift combat headquarters, killing the head of Iran's feared Basij paramilitary force alongside several top lieutenants. Confirmed by the IRGC and Iran's judiciary news agency Mizan. Soleimani led the Basij's violent crackdown on January 2026 protests. Ali Larijani — Iran's de facto wartime leader — killed in safe house strike. The head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, widely believed to be running the country's war effort, is killed in a targeted Israeli strike on a Tehran safe house. His son Morteza Larijani and office chief Alireza Bayat are killed in the same strike. Confirmed by Iran's SNSC via Mehr News — the highest-ranking official killed since Khamenei. Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib killed, Israel says. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announces Khatib was eliminated in an overnight airstrike on Tehran, along with senior ministry figures. Iran has not confirmed his death. Khatib's ministry led efforts to counter Israeli intelligence inside Iran and oversaw arrests of alleged Mossad assets. What's Next → Iran yet to confirm or deny the death of Intelligence Minister Khatib — official statement expected. → New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public since succeeding his father — Israel suspects he was wounded. → Former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's status remains disputed — initial death reports unconfirmed by Iranian authorities. Sources: IRNA · Al Jazeera · Axios · AP · CBS News · CNBC · Iran International · Mehr News · IDF Express InfoGenIE

Tier 1: Top leadership and national strategy

Iran’s top leadership has taken a severe hit in the ongoing conflict. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28 in a massive joint US-Israeli airstrike targeting his residence and leadership complex in Tehran. On the same day, Ali Shamkhani, a senior advisor to the Supreme Leader, was also killed in strikes aimed at the country’s top security leadership.

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The losses continued into March. Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and a key wartime strategist, was killed in a precision strike in Pardis on March 17. A day later, Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib was confirmed dead following a targeted overnight strike on the Ministry of Intelligence headquarters.

Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib was killed in an overnight strike on Wednesday. (File) Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib was killed in an overnight strike on Wednesday. (File)

Tier 2: IRGC and military high command

Iran’s military leadership has also been significantly weakened. Chief of the General Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi was killed on February 28 in a strike that effectively disrupted the armed forces’ central command. The same day, IRGC chief Mohammad Pakpour and Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh were also killed in coordinated attacks on Iran’s defence infrastructure.

The leadership vacuum deepened when Majid Ebn-e-Reza, appointed as Nasirzadeh’s successor, was killed in an Israeli strike just a day after taking charge on March 3. Later, on March 17, Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani was killed along with several deputies in a targeted strike. Mohammad Shirazi, who headed the Supreme Leader’s military office, was also among those killed in the initial wave of attacks.

Tier 3: Specialised 0perations and intelligence

Strikes have also targeted Iran’s specialised military and intelligence network. Hossein Jabal Amelian, who headed SPND, an organisation linked to advanced military and nuclear research, was killed on February 28. On the same day, police intelligence chief Gholamreza Rezaian was eliminated in coordinated strikes on Iran’s domestic surveillance apparatus.

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Beyond Iran’s borders, the campaign extended to key operatives. Ali Reza Bi-Azar, intelligence chief of the Lebanon Corps, was killed in a drone strike in Beirut on March 8 during a Quds Force meeting. Abu Dhar Mohammadi, an IRGC commander linked to Hezbollah’s missile unit, was also killed on March 12 as part of operations targeting Iran-backed assets in Lebanon.

Strategic context

The killing of Ali Larijani could be a turning point. While Khamenei’s death was a major symbolic and structural blow, Larijani played a crucial role in both directing Iran’s military response and maintaining diplomatic backchannels with the West.

With his death, Iran’s interim leadership, led by President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, appears increasingly isolated, raising serious questions about the country’s ability to coordinate both military strategy and international engagement going forward.

(With inputs from agencies)