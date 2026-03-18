After Larijani, Khatib killed: Full list of top Iranian leaders eliminated in 2026 US-Israel strikes

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List of top Iranian leaders killed in 2026: Israel claimed Wednesday that it has killed another top Iranian official, the third in two days, while Iran lashed out with attacks on its Persian Gulf neighbours and Israel, using some of its latest missiles to evade air defences and killing two people near Tel Aviv as the war in the Middle East showed no signs of slowing.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib was killed in an overnight strike and vowed that “significant surprises are expected throughout this day on all fronts”, without elaborating. Iran did not immediately confirm Khatib’s death.
The development comes a day after Israel killed top Iranian security official Ali Larijani and the head of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s Basij force.
The Kremlin has condemned what it called “the murder” of Iran’s leaders in US-Israeli airstrikes, a day after Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency confirmed that Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had been killed in Tehran.
“We unequivocally condemn any actions aimed at harming the health of, or indeed murdering or eliminating, members of the leadership of sovereign and independent Iran, as well as those of other countries. We condemn such actions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Russia’s reaction to Larijani’s death.
Here are the top Iranian leaders who have been killed so far in the war:
Iran’s top leadership has taken a severe hit in the ongoing conflict. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28 in a massive joint US-Israeli airstrike targeting his residence and leadership complex in Tehran. On the same day, Ali Shamkhani, a senior advisor to the Supreme Leader, was also killed in strikes aimed at the country’s top security leadership.
The losses continued into March. Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and a key wartime strategist, was killed in a precision strike in Pardis on March 17. A day later, Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib was confirmed dead following a targeted overnight strike on the Ministry of Intelligence headquarters.
Iran’s military leadership has also been significantly weakened. Chief of the General Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi was killed on February 28 in a strike that effectively disrupted the armed forces’ central command. The same day, IRGC chief Mohammad Pakpour and Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh were also killed in coordinated attacks on Iran’s defence infrastructure.
The leadership vacuum deepened when Majid Ebn-e-Reza, appointed as Nasirzadeh’s successor, was killed in an Israeli strike just a day after taking charge on March 3. Later, on March 17, Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani was killed along with several deputies in a targeted strike. Mohammad Shirazi, who headed the Supreme Leader’s military office, was also among those killed in the initial wave of attacks.
Strikes have also targeted Iran’s specialised military and intelligence network. Hossein Jabal Amelian, who headed SPND, an organisation linked to advanced military and nuclear research, was killed on February 28. On the same day, police intelligence chief Gholamreza Rezaian was eliminated in coordinated strikes on Iran’s domestic surveillance apparatus.
Beyond Iran’s borders, the campaign extended to key operatives. Ali Reza Bi-Azar, intelligence chief of the Lebanon Corps, was killed in a drone strike in Beirut on March 8 during a Quds Force meeting. Abu Dhar Mohammadi, an IRGC commander linked to Hezbollah’s missile unit, was also killed on March 12 as part of operations targeting Iran-backed assets in Lebanon.
The killing of Ali Larijani could be a turning point. While Khamenei’s death was a major symbolic and structural blow, Larijani played a crucial role in both directing Iran’s military response and maintaining diplomatic backchannels with the West.
With his death, Iran’s interim leadership, led by President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, appears increasingly isolated, raising serious questions about the country’s ability to coordinate both military strategy and international engagement going forward.
(With inputs from agencies)
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