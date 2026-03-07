‘POV: You’re an IDF pilot’: Israel releases cockpit footage of 80-jet strike on ‘historic’ Tehran targets

“POV: You’re an IDF pilot OTW to Tehran.”

With this caption, the Israel Defence Forces or IDF posted a 33-second cockpit video on its X handle as the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran entered its second week. The clip places the viewer in the cockpit of a fighter aircraft flying toward Tehran, with multiple jets moving in formation above clouds and mountainous terrain.

The footage follows the aircraft as it crosses different landscapes from high altitude while the formation advances toward the destination. The pilot’s face appears blurred in the video, possibly for anonymity.

‘En route to strike historic targets’

The Times of Israel later shared the clip on social media with a translated version of the pilot’s recording.