‘POV: You’re an IDF pilot’: Israel releases cockpit footage of 80-jet strike on ‘historic’ Tehran targets

With this caption, the Israel Defence Forces or IDF posted a 33-second cockpit video on its X handle as the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran entered its second week. The clip places the viewer in the cockpit of a fighter aircraft flying toward Tehran, with multiple jets moving in formation above clouds and mountainous terrain.
The footage follows the aircraft as it crosses different landscapes from high altitude while the formation advances toward the destination. The pilot’s face appears blurred in the video, possibly for anonymity.
‘En route to strike historic targets’
The Times of Israel later shared the clip on social media with a translated version of the pilot’s recording.
“We, Israeli Air Force pilots and navigators, are currently flying in formation over the skies of Tehran, en route to strike historic targets,” the pilot says in the recording according to the Times of Israel.
“We continue to fight, as required around the clock, and feel your support all the time. We wish you, Israeli citizens, a safe and quiet Shabbat,” the pilot adds.
Strava reference and strike details
In another post that refers to a viral trend the running app Strava, the IDF shared a video of fighter aircraft and wrote: “Hitting our PR in Iran.”
In a separate update on X, the IDF said more than 80 fighter jets from the Israeli Air Force struck military infrastructure in Tehran and central Iran.
⭕️Over 80 IAF fighter jets struck key Iranian regime military infrastructure in Tehran and central Iran.
Targets included:
• IRGC Imam Hossein military university—used for IRGC officer training and assembly compound
• Ballistic missile storage facilities
• Underground… pic.twitter.com/n9oz3mjxF1
Targets included the IRGC Imam Hossein military university, which the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps uses for officer training and assembly, along with ballistic missile storage facilities, underground missile command infrastructure and launch sites aimed at Israel in western and central Iran.
The IDF said the strikes reduce the Iranian regime’s ability to fire at Israeli civilians.
