Air travel update: Air India expands flights to Europe, New York amid West Asia crisis; here’s all you need to know

Air India, on Monday (Mar 9), announced plans to deploy additional flight capacity to five key gateways in Europe as well as to New York (JFK) over the coming days, along with additional services to the Maldives and Sri Lanka, in response to high demand for travel options amid the ongoing situation in West Asia.

The national flight carrier will operate 78 additional flights between 10 and 18 March 2026 across nine routes, linking Delhi and Mumbai with major destinations in Europe, the United States and neighbouring countries.

1. Delhi-New York (JFK)1

2. Delhi-London (Heathrow)

3. Mumbai-London (Heathrow)

4. Delhi-Frankfurt

5. Delhi-Paris (CDG)

6. Delhi-Amsterdam

7. Delhi-Zurich

8. Delhi-Malé

9. Delhi-Colombo

“Together, these flights add 17,660 seats on nine routes in both directions. The additional flights on the European routes will operate with B787-8, and those to Malé and Colombo will be operated with A320neo aircraft. The flights to New York (JFK) are subject to the requisite regulatory approvals and would operate with Air India’s B777-300ER aircraft,” Air India said in an official press release.