When energy becomes a weapon: South Pars, Ras Laffan, and the fires burning across the Gulf

The Middle East is no longer just a military battleground. It has become an energy war — and the world is already paying for it at the pump. On Wednesday, March 18, Israel struck the South Pars gas field off Iran’s southern coast, the largest natural gas reservoir on the planet. Within hours, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, home to the world’s largest LNG export plant.

With gas and oil fields destroyed across the region, energy markets are in shock — and the long-term fallout could reshape global supply chains for years.

Iran's near-blockade of the Strait of Hormuz halted ~20 million barrels/day — one-fifth of global supply. 13+ tankers struck. QatarEnergy suspended LNG output after Ras Laffan was hit. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Iraq cut production as unsellable barrels filled storage. IEA released 400 million barrels emergency reserves (agreed March 11). Economists forecast Brent could average $150/barrel over 6 months if conflict continues (Reuters/Goldman). At least 85 countries have reported fuel price rises — Cambodia +68%, Vietnam +50%, Canada +28%.

Russian-made Iranian aircraft. Shot down over Tehran by Israeli F-35I — first manned aircraft shot down by Israel since 1985.

Iran laid mines in the Strait. 13+ vessels struck. Near-total halt of ~20M barrels/day tanker traffic through the world's key oil chokepoint.

500+ ballistic and naval missiles fired since Feb 28. 20+ waves on Day 1 alone targeting Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jerusalem, Gulf bases.

HIMARS with GMLRS and ATACMS. Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) deployed in combat for the first time.

F-35I shot down Iranian Yak-130 — first stealth jet air-to-air kill in history. EA-18G Growlers for electronic warfare.

First ever combat use. Modelled after Iran's Shahed. Cost ~$35,000. Made by Spektreworks, Arizona.

Iranian missile struck a shelter in a synagogue, killing 9 civilians and injuring dozens — largest single toll in Israel from Iranian strikes.

Struck multiple times by ballistic missiles and Shahed drones. A 29-year-old woman killed in nearby Manama residential building on March 10.

Completely destroyed in Israeli air operation. Iran's parliament building also targeted in same wave.

World's largest gas reserve (shared with Qatar). Israeli strike with US coordination. Fire reported. Iran retaliated on Ras Laffan.

Iran's only operational nuclear plant struck. IAEA said Iran reported the strike; damage unconfirmed by watchdog.

"We started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

"The US is responsible for the war engulfing the region. The US military presence across the Gulf makes escalation unavoidable."

"We have not asked for a ceasefire, and in fact we have never asked for a ceasefire. We see no reason to talk to the Americans because while we were talking to them, they decided to attack us."

"Regime change is mission impossible. You cannot do regime change while millions of people are supporting the so-called regime."

"I'm hearing he's not alive, and if he is, he should do something very smart for his country, and that's surrender."

"Iran is ready to make a deal, and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet."

"For three decades, he has been sending terror with proxies... This tyrant no longer exists."

"When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations."

Israel kills security chief Ali Larijani and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani. Iran vows revenge. Israel and US strike South Pars gasfield and Asaluyeh. Iranian missiles cause "extensive damage" at Ras Laffan. Two killed in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Joe Kent resigns saying "we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby." EU rejects expanding naval ops at Hormuz. IEA releases 400 million barrels emergency reserve. CENTCOM: 7,000 targets struck in Iran.

6 tankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz. Dubai airport temporarily suspended after drone hit near fuel tank. Mojtaba Khamenei: Hormuz stays shut. Brent spikes near $120/barrel. Woman killed in Manama residential building.

500+ ballistic missiles and ~2,000 drones fired by Iran since Feb 28. Iranian drone hits near Australian military HQ in UAE. IDF: 3,000–4,000 Iranian soldiers killed. Brent crude hits $100/barrel for first time since Ukraine war.

Iran fires missiles at Bahrain (US 5th Fleet HQ), Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia. Hezbollah launches on Haifa — Israel declares "official war." Israel launches 70+ strikes on Beirut and Beqaa Valley. IRIB broadcaster in Tehran destroyed.

US-Israel launch ~900 strikes in 12 hours. Khamenei killed; Mojtaba appointed successor. Girls' school in Minab struck, 170+ killed. Iran fires 300+ ballistic missiles at Israel and Gulf states. Strait of Hormuz blockaded.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei killed Feb 28. Son Mojtaba Khamenei appointed successor — no public appearance since. Also killed: intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib, defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander Mohammad Pakpour, security chief Ali Larijani, and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani. Iran military death toll: 4,800+ (Hengaw Human Rights, March 18).

Who is on which side

Israel strikes South Pars gasfield and Asaluyeh refineries in Iran; fire reported at the site

Iran vows revenge after Israel kills security chief Ali Larijani and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani in strikes on Tehran

On February 28, 2026 , the US and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury — nearly 900 strikes in 12 hours — killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of senior officials. Targets included nuclear sites, missile infrastructure, military HQs and the Iranian leadership compound. Iran retaliated with missiles and drones at Israel and US bases across the Gulf, striking energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain. The Strait of Hormuz — through which ~20% of global oil flows — has been blockaded. The war is now in its 19th day .

The South Pars strike was a turning point. Israeli forces targeted facilities linked to South Pars and the onshore hub at Asaluyeh in Bushehr Province — the first direct attack on Iran’s upstream production since the conflict began.

The field’s scale makes this a big deal: together with Qatar’s North Dome, it forms the world’s largest natural gas field, holding an estimated 1,800 trillion cubic feet of gas and 50 billion barrels of condensate.

Iran’s share alone accounts for roughly 36 percent of its proven gas reserves.

A US defence official was quoted by Axios that the South Pars strike was coordinated with and approved by the Trump administration. However, US President Donald trump quickly dismissed the assertion and said US had no clue about Israel’s plan to attack the gas field.

But South Pars wasn’t the first Iranian energy target. Prior attacks had targeted oil storage depots in Karaj, Shahran, Aghdasieh, and Shahr-e Rey — all areas in or around the capital Tehran. The 2,25,000-barrels-per-day Tehran refinery was also damaged.

Story continues below this ad

The Israeli military said it had targeted “several fuel storage complexes belonging to the IRGC in Tehran” that it claimed were used to distribute fuel to military entities.

The aftermath was grim: Tehran was shrouded in toxic smoke that left residents reporting black rainfall, with Iran’s environmental authorities urging people to stay indoors.

Earlier in the war, the United States also targeted military infrastructure on Iran’s Kharg Island.

Prominent sites in Iran hit by US and Israel include, South Pars, Iranian Fuel Storage & Processing Sites near Asaluyeh, Kharg Island, and the Tehran refineries.

Story continues below this ad

The retaliation: Ras Laffan and the Gulf in flames

Iran’s response came fast. Tehran announced that five facilities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar “will be targeted in the coming hours” — naming Saudi Arabia’s SAMREF refinery and Jubail petrochemical complex, the UAE’s Al Hosn gas field, and Qatar’s Ras Laffan refinery and Mesaieed petrochemical complex.

Then missiles flew. Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Iranian attacks on Ras Laffan Industrial City “caused fires resulting in significant damage to the facility”. This was the second time Ras Laffan was struck — Qatar had already suspended LNG production on March 2 following earlier Iranian drone attacks on Ras Laffan and Mesaieed Industrial City.

MIDDLE EAST CRISIS — ENERGY SECURITY Attack on Qatar's Ras Laffan: What It Means for the World Iran's missile strike on the world's largest LNG facility has sent global energy markets into crisis. Here is everything you need to know. What Happened About Ras Laffan Why It's Dangerous World Reacts Fuel Impact THE ATTACK Iran strikes the heart of Qatar's energy complex On the night of March 18, 2026, Iran fired five ballistic missiles at the Ras Laffan Industrial City in northern Qatar — home to the world's largest liquefied natural gas export facility. Four missiles were intercepted by Qatari and US air defences. One struck the complex, triggering extensive fires. A second wave of strikes followed in the early hours of March 19, causing further structural damage to the LNG processing trains and the adjacent Pearl GTL plant. QatarEnergy declared a state of emergency and invoked force majeure on contracted deliveries. 5 Ballistic missiles fired by Iran 1 Missile struck the facility 4 Intercepted by air defences SEQUENCE OF EVENTS An earlier Iranian drone strike damaged infrastructure at Ras Laffan. QatarEnergy halted LNG production and declared force majeure on deliveries. Iran fires five ballistic missiles at Ras Laffan. Four intercepted; one impacts the facility. Major fires reported in the LNG processing zone. Second wave of strikes. QatarEnergy confirms "sizeable fires and extensive further damage" to LNG trains and Pearl GTL facility. Qatar expels Iran's military and security attachés. Situation developing. International condemnations issued. Global gas and oil prices surge. Diplomatic contacts under way. TRUMP'S STATEMENT US President issues stark warning to Iran On Truth Social, Donald Trump stated that Israel — not the US or Qatar — had struck Iran's South Pars gas field in retaliation. He warned Iran directly against any further attacks on Qatar, threatening to "massively blow up the entirety of South Pars" if Qatar is struck again. He called on Iran to reach a nuclear deal and urged it to "stop the insanity." Trump also stated the US had no involvement in the attack on Ras Laffan and was focused on protecting Qatar. (Source: Reuters, ABC News, CNN) LOCATION Where is Ras Laffan? Ras Laffan Industrial City sits on the northeast coast of Qatar, approximately 80 km north of the capital Doha, on the shores of the Arabian Gulf. It was purpose-built as an industrial port city to serve Qatar's vast offshore North Field — the world's largest single natural gas reservoir, which Qatar shares with Iran (where it is called South Pars). HISTORY Built from scratch to power the world Ras Laffan was established in 1996 by QatarEnergy (then Qatar Petroleum) to industrialise the country's enormous gas reserves. Within three decades it grew into one of the largest industrial cities on earth — covering 295 sq km — and became the nerve centre of Qatar's transformation from a small Gulf state into the world's dominant LNG exporter. It hosts QatarEnergy's LNG liquefaction plants, the Pearl GTL facility (the world's largest gas-to-liquids plant), refineries, petrochemical complexes, and a major export port. KEY NUMBERS 295 sq km — size of the industrial city ~20% of global LNG supply originates here 77 MT LNG export capacity per year (pre-attack) 80 km north of Doha — distance from capital WHAT IT PROCESSES More than just LNG Ras Laffan is not solely an LNG plant. It processes natural gas into LNG for export, operates the Pearl GTL plant which converts gas into diesel, naphtha, jet fuel, and lubricants, produces petrochemicals, and exports condensate. Qatar supplies LNG under long-term contracts to Japan, South Korea, China, India, Pakistan, and multiple European nations. Any disruption to its output creates immediate shortfall across Asia and Europe simultaneously. THE DANGER Why damage to Ras Laffan is a global emergency LNG liquefaction trains are complex, precision infrastructure. Once damaged, they cannot simply be restarted — repairs take months to years. Qatar's LNG was already halted since March 2 after the drone strike. The second ballistic missile attack deepens the damage to both the LNG trains and the Pearl GTL plant, making a rapid return to full production unlikely. GLOBAL FALLOUT E European energy shock Dutch and British wholesale gas prices surged approximately 50% following the March 2 halt. European nations which had switched from Russian pipeline gas to Qatari LNG now face acute winter supply risk. A Asia's LNG deficit widens Asian LNG spot prices rose approximately 39% after the initial halt. Japan, South Korea, and China are the world's largest LNG importers and have long-term Qatari supply contracts. Spot alternatives are scarce and significantly more expensive. S Strait of Hormuz risk Any escalation that draws the Strait of Hormuz into the conflict would choke off approximately 20% of global oil trade and nearly all Gulf LNG shipments, amplifying the crisis far beyond Qatar's own exports. P Pearl GTL shutdown impact The Pearl GTL plant produces diesel, jet fuel, and lubricants from gas. Its disruption adds a secondary pressure on refined product markets, compounding the crude oil price surge already under way. I India's exposure India imports LNG from Qatar under long-term agreements and also receives significant crude oil from Gulf suppliers. Rising Brent prices directly feed into India's import bill, putting downstream pressure on petrol, diesel, LPG, and CNG prices. INTERNATIONAL REACTIONS Global condemnation — and calls for restraint The attack drew swift international responses. The GCC called it a "blatant violation of international law and state sovereignty." The EU called for the Strait of Hormuz to remain open for navigation. Saudi Arabia confirmed it had intercepted four ballistic missiles aimed at Riyadh, attributed to the same exchange. Tap each name below to read their statement. TAP TO EXPAND STATEMENTS Donald Trump US President — via Truth Social, Mar 19, 2026 ▼ "If Qatar is hit again, we will have no choice but to massively blow up the entirety of South Pars... Iran, make a deal, STOP THE INSANITY!" Trump also clarified that the US and Qatar were not involved in the strike on South Pars, attributing it to Israel. He warned Iran that the US would act decisively to protect Qatar. (Source: Reuters, CNN, ABC News) Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Regional bloc — Statement, Mar 19, 2026 ▼ The GCC condemned the attack as a "blatant violation of international law and state sovereignty." It called on Iran to immediately cease hostilities, respect the territorial integrity of Gulf states, and engage in dialogue. It also reaffirmed that the security of Ras Laffan was a matter of regional concern. (Source: Al Jazeera, Reuters) Kaja Kallas — European Union EU Foreign Policy Chief — Mar 19, 2026 ▼ EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas spoke directly with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and called for the Strait of Hormuz to remain open for safe passage of commercial vessels. She urged Iran to de-escalate and warned that further disruptions to energy shipping lanes would have severe consequences for European energy security. (Source: Reuters, BBC) Saudi Arabia Kingdom statement — Mar 19, 2026 ▼ Saudi Arabia confirmed its air defence forces had intercepted four ballistic missiles fired toward Riyadh during the same exchange. Riyadh condemned Iran's actions as a "dangerous escalation threatening regional security" and called on the international community to hold Iran accountable. (Source: Reuters, Al Jazeera, CNN) United Arab Emirates MoFA statement — Mar 19, 2026 ▼ The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Iran's "dangerous escalation" and its targeting of civilian energy infrastructure. It called the attack a violation of international humanitarian law and warned that destabilising critical energy facilities had consequences far beyond the immediate region. (Source: Reuters, Al Jazeera) Global Crude Oil Prices As of Mar 19, 2026 — Source: oilprice.com, Goodreturns Brent Crude $111.93 per barrel (USD) ▲ Surging WTI Crude $96.40 per barrel (USD) ▲ Surging India Fuel Prices — Mar 19, 2026 Petrol Diesel CNG LPG City Price (per litre) Change Delhi Rs 94.77 — No change Mumbai Rs 103.44 — No change Chennai Rs 100.85 — No change Bengaluru Rs 102.86 — No change Hyderabad Rs 107.46 — No change Kolkata Rs 104.95 — No change City Price (per litre) Change Delhi Rs 87.67 — No change Mumbai Rs 89.97 — No change Chennai Rs 92.44 — No change Bengaluru Rs 88.89 — No change Hyderabad Rs 95.65 — No change Kolkata Rs 91.76 — No change City Price (per kg) Change Delhi / NCR Rs 77.09 — No change Mumbai Rs 77.00 — No change Chennai Rs 88.50 — Approx. Bengaluru Rs 89.00 — Approx. Hyderabad Rs 90.00 — Approx. Kolkata Rs 88.50 — Approx. City Price (14.2 kg cylinder) Change Delhi Rs 913.00 — No change Mumbai Rs 912.50 — No change Chennai Rs 928.50 — No change Bengaluru Rs 915.50 — No change Hyderabad Rs 916.50 — No change Kolkata Rs 939.00 — No change CONTEXT India's domestic prices: stable for now, watch Brent India's petrol, diesel, LPG, and CNG retail prices are currently unchanged as state-run oil marketing companies have not revised prices. However, with Brent crude trading above $111/barrel — a level not seen in years — sustained high crude prices or further escalation in the Gulf could force a revision in domestic fuel pricing. India imports over 85% of its crude oil needs and is highly sensitive to Gulf supply disruptions. Crude oil prices: oilprice.com, Goodreturns (Mar 19, 2026) · India fuel prices: Goodreturns (Mar 19, 2026) · CNG prices for Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata are approximate — verify with city gas distribution companies before publication · Editorial sources: Al Jazeera, Reuters, BBC, CNN, ABC News, CBS News Express InfoGenIE

When that first attack hit, benchmark Dutch and British wholesale gas prices soared by almost 50 percent, while benchmark Asian LNG prices jumped nearly 39%, Al Jazeera reported.

Following the Ras Laffan attack, Reuters reported Saudi Aramco’s SAMREF facility had also been targeted.

Story continues below this ad

Earlier, Iran had hit an oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Hours after Ras Laffan was struck by an Iranian missile (after four had been intercepted), Abu Dhabi shut its Habshan gas facilities as they were hit by falling debris from an intercepted strike.

In a later statement, QatarEnergy said several other LNG facilities had also been attacked, “causing sizeable fires and extensive further damage”.

Prominent facilities hit in the UAE are ADNOC’s Ruwais Refinery (Abu Dhabi), Habshan Gas Facility & Bab Oil Field (Abu Dhabi), UAE Gas Fields, Fujairah Oil Storage and Loading Terminals.

Story continues below this ad

Diplomatic fallout

In a sharp diplomatic move, Qatar expelled Iran’s military and security attachés following the Ras Laffan strike.

Donald Trump set a new ultimatum, threatening to “blow up Iran”, to coax NATO allies into the war.

Saudi Arabia also came under fire. The Saudi defence ministry said it intercepted four ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh, with debris falling in various parts of the capital.

Saudi Aramco’s mammoth Ras Tanura refinery and crude export terminal also shut ops due to attacks, reported Al Jazeera.

Story continues below this ad

The market shock: Prices spiral, strait choked

The financial fallout is staggering. Brent crude price rose more than 8% to surge past $112 per barrel after the Ras Laffan attack was confirmed.

The conflict already led to the suspension of about a fifth of global crude and natural gas supply, as Tehran targeted ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Total oil output cuts in the Middle East are estimated at 7 to 10 million barrels per day — roughly 7 to 10 percent of global demand.

For American drivers, it’s showing up at the pump. As per CNN, Gasoline prices in the United States hit their highest level in almost two and a half years, with regular gas averaging $3.84 a gallon and topping $5 in California, Hawaii, and Washington.

Story continues below this ad

Long-term fallout: What could go wrong from here

The possibilities are alarming. Israel’s offshore gas fields — Leviathan, Tamar, and Karish — remain exposed to potential Iranian retaliation, as per Iran International. Expanding the conflict to the Eastern Mediterranean would transform a regional confrontation into a multi-basin energy crisis.

The global markets are already volatile. If disruptions keep oil and gas prices elevated for an extended period, the global economy could experience a wave of inflation.

Senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security Rachel Ziemba was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying that the attacks could “put further pressure on regional power supplies”, while smaller nations with weaker economies in the Global South face the most immediate pain as “LNG price increases lead to demand destruction”.

Dounder and CIO of Pickering Energy Partners Dan Pickering told CNBC: “We’re moving from a supply chain problem to potentially a supply problem. There’s a big difference. You fix supply chain problems quickly.”

Story continues below this ad

And President Trump has issued a stark ultimatum: if Qatar’s LNG facilities are attacked again, the US will “massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen”.