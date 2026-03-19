When energy becomes a weapon: South Pars, Ras Laffan, and the fires burning across the Gulf

The Middle East is no longer just a military battleground. It has become an energy war — and the world is already paying for it at the pump. On Wednesday, March 18, Israel struck the South Pars gas field off Iran’s southern coast, the largest natural gas reservoir on the planet. Within hours, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, home to the world’s largest LNG export plant.
With gas and oil fields destroyed across the region, energy markets are in shock — and the long-term fallout could reshape global supply chains for years.
Iran vs US-Israel: War in the Gulf LIVE DAY 19
Verified: Al Jazeera · Reuters · BBC · CNN · ABC News · CBC News · Fox News — Updated March 19, 2026
War at a glance — Day 19
1,444+
Killed in Iran (MoH)
18,551+
Injured in Iran
7,000+
US strikes in Iran (CENTCOM)
2,300+
Region-wide deaths (total)
On February 28, 2026, the US and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury — nearly 900 strikes in 12 hours — killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of senior officials. Targets included nuclear sites, missile infrastructure, military HQs and the Iranian leadership compound. Iran retaliated with missiles and drones at Israel and US bases across the Gulf, striking energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain. The Strait of Hormuz — through which ~20% of global oil flows — has been blockaded. The war is now in its 19th day.
Key developments — March 19
Iran vows revenge after Israel kills security chief Ali Larijani and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani in strikes on Tehran
Qatar expels Iranian embassy military attachés after Ras Laffan LNG facility suffers "extensive damage" in overnight strikes
Israel strikes South Pars gasfield and Asaluyeh refineries in Iran; fire reported at the site
Brent crude hits $112/barrel as energy infrastructure attacks widen; Iran allowing limited Hormuz traffic (8 non-Iranian vessels detected)
Who is on which side
US-Israel bloc
United States
Israel
UK (bases for defensive ops)
Ukraine (200+ anti-drone experts in Gulf)
Gulf states (hosting US bases, defensive coordination)
NATO — limited support; criticised by Trump
Iran + axis
Iran (IRGC, Basij)
Hezbollah (Lebanon)
Iraqi armed groups (28 drone strikes)
Houthis (Yemen)
Russia (MANPADS supply reported)
China (Trump called on to help reopen Hormuz)
Iran's decapitated leadership
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei killed Feb 28. Son Mojtaba Khamenei appointed successor — no public appearance since. Also killed: intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib, defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander Mohammad Pakpour, security chief Ali Larijani, and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani. Iran military death toll: 4,800+ (Hengaw Human Rights, March 18).
Neutral and regional positions
Germany: War "not NATO's war"
France: Called moratorium on civilian infrastructure strikes
Qatar: Expelled Iranian military attachés after Ras Laffan attack
Saudi Arabia: Called Iran strikes a "shattering of trust"; hosting Arab-Muslim emergency meeting in Riyadh
Chronology of events
Feb 28
Operation Epic Fury begins
US-Israel launch ~900 strikes in 12 hours. Khamenei killed; Mojtaba appointed successor. Girls' school in Minab struck, 170+ killed. Iran fires 300+ ballistic missiles at Israel and Gulf states. Strait of Hormuz blockaded.
Mar 1
Iran retaliates broadly
Iran fires missiles at Bahrain (US 5th Fleet HQ), Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia. Hezbollah launches on Haifa — Israel declares "official war." Israel launches 70+ strikes on Beirut and Beqaa Valley. IRIB broadcaster in Tehran destroyed.
500+ ballistic missiles and ~2,000 drones fired by Iran since Feb 28. Iranian drone hits near Australian military HQ in UAE. IDF: 3,000–4,000 Iranian soldiers killed. Brent crude hits $100/barrel for first time since Ukraine war.
Mar 10–12
Energy war intensifies
6 tankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz. Dubai airport temporarily suspended after drone hit near fuel tank. Mojtaba Khamenei: Hormuz stays shut. Brent spikes near $120/barrel. Woman killed in Manama residential building.
Mar 13–16
US counterterrorism chief resigns
Joe Kent resigns saying "we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby." EU rejects expanding naval ops at Hormuz. IEA releases 400 million barrels emergency reserve. CENTCOM: 7,000 targets struck in Iran.
Mar 17–18
Larijani, Soleimani killed; South Pars struck
Israel kills security chief Ali Larijani and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani. Iran vows revenge. Israel and US strike South Pars gasfield and Asaluyeh. Iranian missiles cause "extensive damage" at Ras Laffan. Two killed in Ramat Gan, Israel.
Mar 19
Day 19 — ongoing
Qatar expels Iranian military attachés. Iran fires missiles at Saudi Arabia energy facilities. Brent crude at $112/barrel. Emergency Arab-Muslim foreign ministers meeting in Riyadh. Iran death toll: 1,444 killed, 18,551 injured.
US and Israel
"When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations."
Donald Trump, US President
CBS News, Feb 28 — on launching Operation Epic Fury
"For three decades, he has been sending terror with proxies... This tyrant no longer exists."
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister
CNN / Reuters, March 1 — on killing of Khamenei
"Iran is ready to make a deal, and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet."
Donald Trump, US President
NBC News, March 15
"I'm hearing he's not alive, and if he is, he should do something very smart for his country, and that's surrender."
Donald Trump — on Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new Supreme Leader
Fox News / NBC News, March 15
Iran
"Regime change is mission impossible. You cannot do regime change while millions of people are supporting the so-called regime."
Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Foreign Minister
NBC News, Feb 28
"We have not asked for a ceasefire, and in fact we have never asked for a ceasefire. We see no reason to talk to the Americans because while we were talking to them, they decided to attack us."
Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Foreign Minister
CBS News, March 15
"The US is responsible for the war engulfing the region. The US military presence across the Gulf makes escalation unavoidable."
Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Foreign Minister
Al Jazeera, March 18
Dissent within the US
"We started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."
Joe Kent, former US Counterterrorism Chief (on resigning)
Al Jazeera, March 18
Iran — struck by US and Israel
💥
Khamenei's compound, Tehran
Opening strike of Operation Epic Fury. Khamenei and senior officials killed. IRGC Malek-Ashtar building destroyed.
Iran — Day 1
☢
Natanz nuclear facility, Isfahan
Entrance buildings struck; IAEA confirmed damage with no radiological consequence detected.
Iran — March 2
⚡
Bushehr nuclear power plant
Iran's only operational nuclear plant struck. IAEA said Iran reported the strike; damage unconfirmed by watchdog.
Iran — ongoing
🛢
Kharg Island — oil export hub
Military targets struck; handles ~90% of Iran's crude exports. Trump threatened full energy infrastructure strikes if Hormuz stays blocked.
Iran — March 14
🔥
South Pars gasfield & Asaluyeh
World's largest gas reserve (shared with Qatar). Israeli strike with US coordination. Fire reported. Iran retaliated on Ras Laffan.
Iran — March 18
📡
IRIB state broadcaster HQ, Tehran
Completely destroyed in Israeli air operation. Iran's parliament building also targeted in same wave.
Iran — March 3
Gulf region — struck by Iran
🏭
Ras Laffan LNG hub, Qatar
World's largest LNG export facility. "Extensive damage" in multiple waves. QatarEnergy suspended production Mar 2. Qatar expelled Iranian military attachés on Mar 19.
Qatar — March 2 & 18
⚓
US Navy 5th Fleet HQ, Bahrain
Struck multiple times by ballistic missiles and Shahed drones. A 29-year-old woman killed in nearby Manama residential building on March 10.
Bahrain — ongoing
✈
Dubai International Airport
Drone incident near fuel tank caused fire; temporary flight suspension on March 11 as precautionary measure.
UAE — March 11
🏠
Beit Shemesh, Israel
Iranian missile struck a shelter in a synagogue, killing 9 civilians and injuring dozens — largest single toll in Israel from Iranian strikes.
Launched from Arleigh Burke destroyers. Range 1,600+ km. Cost $1.3M each. Targeted C2 nodes, air defences, missile bases.
US
👁
LUCAS one-way attack drone
First ever combat use. Modelled after Iran's Shahed. Cost ~$35,000. Made by Spektreworks, Arizona.
US (debut)
🛩
F-35I Adir / F-22 / F/A-18
F-35I shot down Iranian Yak-130 — first stealth jet air-to-air kill in history. EA-18G Growlers for electronic warfare.
US/Israel
🎯
HIMARS / PrSM
HIMARS with GMLRS and ATACMS. Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) deployed in combat for the first time.
US
🛡
Patriot / THAAD / Iron Dome / Arrow
Multi-layered defence. Iron Dome (short), David's Sling (mid), Arrow (ballistic). 200+ Ukrainian anti-drone experts assisting.
US/Israel/Gulf
Iranian weapons
🐈
Shahed-136 / Shahed-131 drones
~2,000 one-way attack drones launched since Feb 28. Fly low to evade radar. Hit Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan.
Iran
💥
Fattah / Sejjil-2 ballistic missiles
500+ ballistic and naval missiles fired since Feb 28. 20+ waves on Day 1 alone targeting Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jerusalem, Gulf bases.
Iran
🌊
Naval mines — Strait of Hormuz
Iran laid mines in the Strait. 13+ vessels struck. Near-total halt of ~20M barrels/day tanker traffic through the world's key oil chokepoint.
Iran
🛩
Yak-130 fighter jet
Russian-made Iranian aircraft. Shot down over Tehran by Israeli F-35I — first manned aircraft shot down by Israel since 1985.
Iran
Oil and energy — Feb 28 vs March 19
$112
Brent crude today (Mar 19)
$72
Brent crude (Feb 27, pre-war)
+56%
Rise since war began
Price movements since Feb 28
Brent crude$72 → $112/bbl (+56%)
WTI crude~$68 → $97/bbl (+43%)
LNG prices+60% (Kpler analysis)
US gasoline avg$2.98 → $3.72/gal (+$0.74)
Why prices surged
Iran's near-blockade of the Strait of Hormuz halted ~20 million barrels/day — one-fifth of global supply. 13+ tankers struck. QatarEnergy suspended LNG output after Ras Laffan was hit. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Iraq cut production as unsellable barrels filled storage. IEA released 400 million barrels emergency reserves (agreed March 11). Economists forecast Brent could average $150/barrel over 6 months if conflict continues (Reuters/Goldman). At least 85 countries have reported fuel price rises — Cambodia +68%, Vietnam +50%, Canada +28%.
Sources: IEA Oil Market Report March 2026; Reuters (Brent $112, Mar 19); The National; Al Jazeera economy desk; CNN Business ($3.72/gal US gasoline, Mar 16); Kpler LNG analysis. Brent Feb 27: $72/bbl (IEA). Peak Brent: ~$120/bbl (Reuters/NPR, ~Mar 7). US gasoline pre-war: ~$2.98/gal (CNN).
What got hit in Iran: South Pars and the Tehran oil Depots
The South Pars strike was a turning point. Israeli forces targeted facilities linked to South Pars and the onshore hub at Asaluyeh in Bushehr Province — the first direct attack on Iran’s upstream production since the conflict began.
The field’s scale makes this a big deal: together with Qatar’s North Dome, it forms the world’s largest natural gas field, holding an estimated 1,800 trillion cubic feet of gas and 50 billion barrels of condensate.
Iran’s share alone accounts for roughly 36 percent of its proven gas reserves.
But South Pars wasn’t the first Iranian energy target. Prior attacks had targeted oil storage depots in Karaj, Shahran, Aghdasieh, and Shahr-e Rey — all areas in or around the capital Tehran. The 2,25,000-barrels-per-day Tehran refinery was also damaged.
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The Israeli military said it had targeted “several fuel storage complexes belonging to the IRGC in Tehran” that it claimed were used to distribute fuel to military entities.
The aftermath was grim: Tehran was shrouded in toxic smoke that left residents reporting black rainfall, with Iran’s environmental authorities urging people to stay indoors.
Earlier in the war, the United States also targeted military infrastructure on Iran’s Kharg Island.
Prominent sites in Iran hit by US and Israel include, South Pars, Iranian Fuel Storage & Processing Sites near Asaluyeh, Kharg Island, and the Tehran refineries.
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The retaliation: Ras Laffan and the Gulf in flames
Iran’s response came fast. Tehran announced that five facilities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar “will be targeted in the coming hours” — naming Saudi Arabia’s SAMREF refinery and Jubail petrochemical complex, the UAE’s Al Hosn gas field, and Qatar’s Ras Laffan refinery and Mesaieed petrochemical complex.
Then missiles flew. Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Iranian attacks on Ras Laffan Industrial City “caused fires resulting in significant damage to the facility”. This was the second time Ras Laffan was struck — Qatar had already suspended LNG production on March 2 following earlier Iranian drone attacks on Ras Laffan and Mesaieed Industrial City.
MIDDLE EAST CRISIS — ENERGY SECURITY
Attack on Qatar's Ras Laffan: What It Means for the World
Iran's missile strike on the world's largest LNG facility has sent global energy markets into crisis. Here is everything you need to know.
THE ATTACK
Iran strikes the heart of Qatar's energy complex
On the night of March 18, 2026, Iran fired five ballistic missiles at the Ras Laffan Industrial City in northern Qatar — home to the world's largest liquefied natural gas export facility. Four missiles were intercepted by Qatari and US air defences. One struck the complex, triggering extensive fires. A second wave of strikes followed in the early hours of March 19, causing further structural damage to the LNG processing trains and the adjacent Pearl GTL plant. QatarEnergy declared a state of emergency and invoked force majeure on contracted deliveries.
5
Ballistic missiles fired by Iran
1
Missile struck the facility
4
Intercepted by air defences
SEQUENCE OF EVENTS
MAR 2, 2026
An earlier Iranian drone strike damaged infrastructure at Ras Laffan. QatarEnergy halted LNG production and declared force majeure on deliveries.
MAR 18, 2026 — NIGHT
Iran fires five ballistic missiles at Ras Laffan. Four intercepted; one impacts the facility. Major fires reported in the LNG processing zone.
MAR 19, 2026 — EARLY HOURS
Second wave of strikes. QatarEnergy confirms "sizeable fires and extensive further damage" to LNG trains and Pearl GTL facility. Qatar expels Iran's military and security attachés.
MAR 19, 2026 — ONGOING
Situation developing. International condemnations issued. Global gas and oil prices surge. Diplomatic contacts under way.
TRUMP'S STATEMENT
US President issues stark warning to Iran
On Truth Social, Donald Trump stated that Israel — not the US or Qatar — had struck Iran's South Pars gas field in retaliation. He warned Iran directly against any further attacks on Qatar, threatening to "massively blow up the entirety of South Pars" if Qatar is struck again. He called on Iran to reach a nuclear deal and urged it to "stop the insanity." Trump also stated the US had no involvement in the attack on Ras Laffan and was focused on protecting Qatar. (Source: Reuters, ABC News, CNN)
LOCATION
Where is Ras Laffan?
Ras Laffan Industrial City sits on the northeast coast of Qatar, approximately 80 km north of the capital Doha, on the shores of the Arabian Gulf. It was purpose-built as an industrial port city to serve Qatar's vast offshore North Field — the world's largest single natural gas reservoir, which Qatar shares with Iran (where it is called South Pars).
HISTORY
Built from scratch to power the world
Ras Laffan was established in 1996 by QatarEnergy (then Qatar Petroleum) to industrialise the country's enormous gas reserves. Within three decades it grew into one of the largest industrial cities on earth — covering 295 sq km — and became the nerve centre of Qatar's transformation from a small Gulf state into the world's dominant LNG exporter. It hosts QatarEnergy's LNG liquefaction plants, the Pearl GTL facility (the world's largest gas-to-liquids plant), refineries, petrochemical complexes, and a major export port.
KEY NUMBERS
295
sq km — size of the industrial city
~20%
of global LNG supply originates here
77 MT
LNG export capacity per year (pre-attack)
80 km
north of Doha — distance from capital
WHAT IT PROCESSES
More than just LNG
Ras Laffan is not solely an LNG plant. It processes natural gas into LNG for export, operates the Pearl GTL plant which converts gas into diesel, naphtha, jet fuel, and lubricants, produces petrochemicals, and exports condensate. Qatar supplies LNG under long-term contracts to Japan, South Korea, China, India, Pakistan, and multiple European nations. Any disruption to its output creates immediate shortfall across Asia and Europe simultaneously.
THE DANGER
Why damage to Ras Laffan is a global emergency
LNG liquefaction trains are complex, precision infrastructure. Once damaged, they cannot simply be restarted — repairs take months to years. Qatar's LNG was already halted since March 2 after the drone strike. The second ballistic missile attack deepens the damage to both the LNG trains and the Pearl GTL plant, making a rapid return to full production unlikely.
GLOBAL FALLOUT
E
European energy shock
Dutch and British wholesale gas prices surged approximately 50% following the March 2 halt. European nations which had switched from Russian pipeline gas to Qatari LNG now face acute winter supply risk.
A
Asia's LNG deficit widens
Asian LNG spot prices rose approximately 39% after the initial halt. Japan, South Korea, and China are the world's largest LNG importers and have long-term Qatari supply contracts. Spot alternatives are scarce and significantly more expensive.
S
Strait of Hormuz risk
Any escalation that draws the Strait of Hormuz into the conflict would choke off approximately 20% of global oil trade and nearly all Gulf LNG shipments, amplifying the crisis far beyond Qatar's own exports.
P
Pearl GTL shutdown impact
The Pearl GTL plant produces diesel, jet fuel, and lubricants from gas. Its disruption adds a secondary pressure on refined product markets, compounding the crude oil price surge already under way.
I
India's exposure
India imports LNG from Qatar under long-term agreements and also receives significant crude oil from Gulf suppliers. Rising Brent prices directly feed into India's import bill, putting downstream pressure on petrol, diesel, LPG, and CNG prices.
INTERNATIONAL REACTIONS
Global condemnation — and calls for restraint
The attack drew swift international responses. The GCC called it a "blatant violation of international law and state sovereignty." The EU called for the Strait of Hormuz to remain open for navigation. Saudi Arabia confirmed it had intercepted four ballistic missiles aimed at Riyadh, attributed to the same exchange. Tap each name below to read their statement.
TAP TO EXPAND STATEMENTS
Donald Trump
US President — via Truth Social, Mar 19, 2026
▼
"If Qatar is hit again, we will have no choice but to massively blow up the entirety of South Pars... Iran, make a deal, STOP THE INSANITY!" Trump also clarified that the US and Qatar were not involved in the strike on South Pars, attributing it to Israel. He warned Iran that the US would act decisively to protect Qatar. (Source: Reuters, CNN, ABC News)
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
Regional bloc — Statement, Mar 19, 2026
▼
The GCC condemned the attack as a "blatant violation of international law and state sovereignty." It called on Iran to immediately cease hostilities, respect the territorial integrity of Gulf states, and engage in dialogue. It also reaffirmed that the security of Ras Laffan was a matter of regional concern. (Source: Al Jazeera, Reuters)
Kaja Kallas — European Union
EU Foreign Policy Chief — Mar 19, 2026
▼
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas spoke directly with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and called for the Strait of Hormuz to remain open for safe passage of commercial vessels. She urged Iran to de-escalate and warned that further disruptions to energy shipping lanes would have severe consequences for European energy security. (Source: Reuters, BBC)
Saudi Arabia
Kingdom statement — Mar 19, 2026
▼
Saudi Arabia confirmed its air defence forces had intercepted four ballistic missiles fired toward Riyadh during the same exchange. Riyadh condemned Iran's actions as a "dangerous escalation threatening regional security" and called on the international community to hold Iran accountable. (Source: Reuters, Al Jazeera, CNN)
United Arab Emirates
MoFA statement — Mar 19, 2026
▼
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Iran's "dangerous escalation" and its targeting of civilian energy infrastructure. It called the attack a violation of international humanitarian law and warned that destabilising critical energy facilities had consequences far beyond the immediate region. (Source: Reuters, Al Jazeera)
Global Crude Oil Prices
As of Mar 19, 2026 — Source: oilprice.com, Goodreturns
Brent Crude
$111.93
per barrel (USD)
▲ Surging
WTI Crude
$96.40
per barrel (USD)
▲ Surging
India Fuel Prices — Mar 19, 2026
City
Price (per litre)
Change
Delhi
Rs 94.77
— No change
Mumbai
Rs 103.44
— No change
Chennai
Rs 100.85
— No change
Bengaluru
Rs 102.86
— No change
Hyderabad
Rs 107.46
— No change
Kolkata
Rs 104.95
— No change
City
Price (per litre)
Change
Delhi
Rs 87.67
— No change
Mumbai
Rs 89.97
— No change
Chennai
Rs 92.44
— No change
Bengaluru
Rs 88.89
— No change
Hyderabad
Rs 95.65
— No change
Kolkata
Rs 91.76
— No change
City
Price (per kg)
Change
Delhi / NCR
Rs 77.09
— No change
Mumbai
Rs 77.00
— No change
Chennai
Rs 88.50
— Approx.
Bengaluru
Rs 89.00
— Approx.
Hyderabad
Rs 90.00
— Approx.
Kolkata
Rs 88.50
— Approx.
City
Price (14.2 kg cylinder)
Change
Delhi
Rs 913.00
— No change
Mumbai
Rs 912.50
— No change
Chennai
Rs 928.50
— No change
Bengaluru
Rs 915.50
— No change
Hyderabad
Rs 916.50
— No change
Kolkata
Rs 939.00
— No change
CONTEXT
India's domestic prices: stable for now, watch Brent
India's petrol, diesel, LPG, and CNG retail prices are currently unchanged as state-run oil marketing companies have not revised prices. However, with Brent crude trading above $111/barrel — a level not seen in years — sustained high crude prices or further escalation in the Gulf could force a revision in domestic fuel pricing. India imports over 85% of its crude oil needs and is highly sensitive to Gulf supply disruptions.
Crude oil prices: oilprice.com, Goodreturns (Mar 19, 2026) · India fuel prices: Goodreturns (Mar 19, 2026) · CNG prices for Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata are approximate — verify with city gas distribution companies before publication · Editorial sources: Al Jazeera, Reuters, BBC, CNN, ABC News, CBS News
When that first attack hit, benchmark Dutch and British wholesale gas prices soared by almost 50 percent, while benchmark Asian LNG prices jumped nearly 39%, Al Jazeerareported.
Following the Ras Laffan attack, Reuters reported Saudi Aramco’s SAMREF facility had also been targeted.
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Earlier, Iran had hit an oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.
Hours after Ras Laffan was struck by an Iranian missile (after four had been intercepted), Abu Dhabi shut its Habshan gas facilities as they were hit by falling debris from an intercepted strike.
In a later statement, QatarEnergy said several other LNG facilities had also been attacked, “causing sizeable fires and extensive further damage”.
Prominent facilities hit in the UAE are ADNOC’s Ruwais Refinery (Abu Dhabi), Habshan Gas Facility & Bab Oil Field (Abu Dhabi), UAE Gas Fields, Fujairah Oil Storage and Loading Terminals.
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Diplomatic fallout
In a sharp diplomatic move, Qatar expelled Iran’s military and security attachés following the Ras Laffan strike.
Donald Trump set a new ultimatum, threatening to “blow up Iran”, to coax NATO allies into the war.
Saudi Arabia also came under fire. The Saudi defence ministry said it intercepted four ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh, with debris falling in various parts of the capital.
Saudi Aramco’s mammoth Ras Tanura refinery and crude export terminal also shut ops due to attacks, reported Al Jazeera.
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The market shock: Prices spiral, strait choked
The financial fallout is staggering. Brent crude price rose more than 8% to surge past $112 per barrel after the Ras Laffan attack was confirmed.
The conflict already led to the suspension of about a fifth of global crude and natural gas supply, as Tehran targeted ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
Total oil output cuts in the Middle East are estimated at 7 to 10 million barrels per day — roughly 7 to 10 percent of global demand.
For American drivers, it’s showing up at the pump. As per CNN, Gasoline prices in the United States hit their highest level in almost two and a half years, with regular gas averaging $3.84 a gallon and topping $5 in California, Hawaii, and Washington.
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Long-term fallout: What could go wrong from here
The possibilities are alarming. Israel’s offshore gas fields — Leviathan, Tamar, and Karish — remain exposed to potential Iranian retaliation, as per Iran International. Expanding the conflict to the Eastern Mediterranean would transform a regional confrontation into a multi-basin energy crisis.
The global markets are already volatile. If disruptions keep oil and gas prices elevated for an extended period, the global economy could experience a wave of inflation.
Senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security Rachel Ziemba was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying that the attacks could “put further pressure on regional power supplies”, while smaller nations with weaker economies in the Global South face the most immediate pain as “LNG price increases lead to demand destruction”.
Dounder and CIO of Pickering Energy Partners Dan Pickering told CNBC: “We’re moving from a supply chain problem to potentially a supply problem. There’s a big difference. You fix supply chain problems quickly.”
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And President Trump has issued a stark ultimatum: if Qatar’s LNG facilities are attacked again, the US will “massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen”.
Abhishek Chakraborty is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express in Delhi, working at the intersection of digital-first journalism, editorial decision-making, and audience engagement. He is closely involved in shaping and commissioning stories for the digital platform, with a focus on breaking news, explanatory journalism, and sharp, reader-oriented presentation.
His work spans editorial planning, real-time news judgment, headline optimisation, and platform strategy, including search and social distribution. He has a strong interest in the evolution of news consumption in the digital ecosystem. He is particularly interested in how national newsrooms adapt to platform-led distribution models, data-informed editorial choices, and the balance between speed, depth, and credibility in digital-first journalism.
His core interest areas are business, science, and political news.
Education and interest areas: Abhishek holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science and a graduate degree in Journalism. His academic grounding informs his reportage and editing, particularly on politics, governance, and public policy. He is interested in the future of digital journalism, newsroom transformation, and the evolving relationship between technology, platforms, and public discourse.
Abhishek hails from Assam's Guwahati and is proficient in English, Bengali, Assamese and Hindi. When not in the newsroom, Abhishek can be found exploring food trails around Delhi and Northeast India. In his leisure, Abhishek likes to go on long drives or bike rides, play cricket and games, and explore historical places.
Work experience: Abhishek has over 11 years of experience at The Times of India, The Quint, India Today, ABP Network, and now, at The Indian Express. ... Read More