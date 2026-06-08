Ceasefire under strain: Fresh Israel-Iran strikes reignite fears of wider West Asia conflict

Israel-Iran conflict entered its 101th day as both sides exchanged fire before announcing a pause in strikes amid renewed ceasefire efforts.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 8, 2026 10:14 PM IST
iran israel warFire and plumes of smoke rise after a drone struck a fuel tank forcing the temporary suspension of flights. near Dubai International Airport. (AP Photo/ Representational)
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Israel and Iran exchanged fire on Monday in their first attack since the US struck a ceasefire with Tehran two months ago as the conflict in the region marked 101 days.

The Iranian and Israeli military on Monday evening confirmed that they have paused strikes as the renewed hostilities in West Asia threatened to drag the region into full-scale conflict.

Retaliation over Lebanon incursions

The escalation in conflict came after Israel reported strikes from Iran early on Monday as Tehran military said the attack was in retaliation of Tel Aviv’s military striking the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, which the Islamic Republic views as a violation of the US-Iran ceasefire.

According to an AP report a regional official, the United States told Iran that there would be no more strikes from Israel if Tehran halts its military operations, and that Tel Aviv has agreed to halt its military offensive for now.

Global economic strain and maritime blockades

Since the US and Israel launched their operations against Iran on February 28, the war in the region has left global economy plunging, while soaring the energy prices around the world.

Officials involved in the negotiations to turn the ceasefire into a lasting deal haven’t been able to end the conflict permanently.

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Even after the truce was signed on April 8, Iran has maintained its barricade over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which is responsible for 20 percent of global oil and gas supply, as Israel continues to attack Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon.

Israeli security forces examine a fragment of an intercepted Iranian missile in northern Israel, early Monday, June 8, 2026. (AP Photo) Israeli security forces examine a fragment of an intercepted Iranian missile in northern Israel. (AP Photo)

Houthi escalation in the Red Sea

To add to the conflicting developments, Iran-backed Houthi rebels in transportation Yemen also launched strikes at Israel on Monday and said that Israeli vessels would a potential target in the Red Sea.

Presidential intervention and thwarted escalate

In the wake of fresh attacks, US President Donald Trump called on Israel and Iran to “immediately stop shooting” and look for an “immediate ceasefire”.

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It was shortly after Trump’s message on social media, that the Iranian military’s joint command issued its statement of halting strikes against Israel. The statement further said “aggression and hostile acts” by Israel and its supporters, including in southern Lebanon, would be met with “much more severe and crushing measures than before.”

Ongoing operations against Hezbollah

New York Times, citing two military officials, on Monday reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the military to halt preparations for another attack on Iran.

However, Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday night said that Israel’s military will continue to operate against Hezbollah in Lebanon, AP reported.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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