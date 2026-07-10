‘I’m on every hit list’: Israel shared intelligence on alleged Iran assassination plot against Trump, say reports

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday. (AP)

Israel has shared intelligence with the United States alleging that Iran recently developed a new plan to assassinate President Donald Trump, CNN and The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The reported intelligence comes amid renewed US-Iran tensions in West Asia, even as the two countries continue nuclear negotiations.

The CNN report, citing a source familiar with the matter, claimed that the warning came this week. It added that the US had received intelligence in recent weeks about possible threats against Trump, but the information shared by Israel involved a specific alleged plan.

Iran has repeatedly vowed to retaliate against Trump over the 2020 killing of top Revolutionary Guard general Qassem Soleimani during Trump’s first term.