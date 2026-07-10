‘I’m on every hit list’: Israel shared intelligence on alleged Iran assassination plot against Trump, say reports

Israel has shared intelligence with the United States alleging that Iran recently developed a new plan to assassinate President Donald Trump, CNN and The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The reported intelligence comes amid renewed US-Iran tensions in West Asia, even as the two countries continue nuclear negotiations.
The CNN report, citing a source familiar with the matter, claimed that the warning came this week. It added that the US had received intelligence in recent weeks about possible threats against Trump, but the information shared by Israel involved a specific alleged plan.
Iran has repeatedly vowed to retaliate against Trump over the 2020 killing of top Revolutionary Guard general Qassem Soleimani during Trump’s first term.
During the NATO summit in Ankara in Turkey on Tuesday, Trump told reporters that he is on every hit list of Iran, reported the Wall Street Journal. He said, “They want to take out the US leader—me. I’m on every list. I saw this morning, I’m on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I’ve been a little bit lucky, but that maybe doesn’t last very long. These are evil, sick people. And we have to root out that cancer. That cancer. You know what you do? You’ve got to cut out cancer early. And that’s the way I feel.”
Trump said he had recently learned of a new list that ranked him as Iran’s top assassination target, though it is unclear whether he was referring to the intelligence shared by Israel, CNN reported.
The report further claimed that US intelligence agencies were monitoring potential threats linked to Iran but have not confirmed any active plot. One source added that some officials view the Israeli intelligence as part of a broader effort to influence Trump’s decisions on Iran.
Crowds at the funeral of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei chanted slogans calling for the death of US President Donald Trump over the weekend.
Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke by phone on Thursday and agreed to continue coordination between the two countries, according to Netanyahu’s office. Netanyahu is expected to visit Washington soon for talks with Trump.
The official said Washington and Tehran are aiming to reach a nuclear deal by mid-August as talks are currently underway, even after President Donald Trump declared the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran was “over”.
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