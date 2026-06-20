Israel-Hezbollah fragile ceasefire back on track after 24 hours of intense violence

Israel and Hezbollah on Friday agreed to restore the ceasefire in Lebanon after a day of heavy fighting, reported The Guardian. In the fresh bombing, 18 lives were lost overnight on Thursday, threatening to derail the newly announced US-Iran agreement aimed at ending their conflict.

The renewed truce followed nearly 24 hours of intense violence. However, there is no clarity on whether Israeli forces would move out of the occupied areas of Lebanon. Israel PM Netanyahu had earlier said that they would not cede the regions.

While a scheduled meeting between US and Iranian officials in Switzerland on Friday was abruptly called off amid heavy bombing in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, Washington and Tehran have now reportedly sent envoys for the peace talks.