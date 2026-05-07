Israel kills Hezbollah Radwan Force commander in Lebanon’s Beirut strike amid ceasefire tensions

Rescue workers search through the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike the previous day in Dahiyeh, Beiruts southern suburbs, Lebanon, Thursday, May 7, 2026. (AP Photo)

Israel on Thursday said it had killed a commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force in an airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, the first strike on the Lebanese capital since a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect last month.

The strike hit the Dahieh area in southern Beirut on Wednesday night, targeting what Israel described as a Hezbollah command presence. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said the operation had been personally approved and claimed the commander was involved in attacks on Israeli troops and communities in northern Israel.

According to Lebanese media reports, members of Hezbollah’s Radwan unit were meeting when the strike took place around 8 pm local time. Videos circulating online showed flames rising from a damaged building in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood, a Hezbollah stronghold. Hezbollah had not officially commented on the strike till Thursday morning.