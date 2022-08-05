Israel strikes on Gaza kill 7, including senior militant

0 Comment(s) *
The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed at least seven people, including a five-year-old girl, and wounded another 40.
The Islamic Jihad militant group says one of its Gaza commanders was among those killed.
Israel launched the airstrikes after days of tensions following the arrest of a senior Islamic Jihad member in the occupied West Bank.
