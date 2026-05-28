UN flags possible war crimes as Israel kills Gazans near armistice line

UN warns Israel may be killing Gaza civilians just for nearing its shifting "yellow line" — a pattern it says could amount to war crimes. (File photo)

About 1/3rd of the total number of Palestinians killed since the Israel-Hamas truce in October were eliminated at locations near the military armistice line with Hamas, according to a United Nations (UN) report. The pattern has subsequently raised concerns that the Israeli armed forces might be attacking civilians for just approaching the area, and would hence add to unlawful killings and constitute war crimes, a UN official said.

UN’s exclusive data shared with news agency Reuters covers 453 confirmed killings from the beginning of the ceasefire till February 5. Of these, 152 Palestinians, including 102 men, 15 women, 24 boys, and 11 girls, were close to the armistice boundary. Altogether, around 900 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the truce, as informed by Gaza health authorities. Israeli soldiers, four in number, were killed by militants in the past two weeks.