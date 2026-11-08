For Benjamin Netanyahu, the battle to remain Israel’s prime minister has entered a new phase. President Isaac Herzog has chosen former military chief and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to make the first attempt at forming a government after an election that left neither side with the numbers to rule.
Eisenkot, 66, emerged as Netanyahu’s principal challenger in the October 27 election, which ended without a clear parliamentary majority. While Netanyahu’s Likud remained the largest single party, his wider religious-nationalist coalition fell short of the numbers needed to govern.
News agency Associated Press reported that representatives of most of Israel’s major political parties recommended Eisenkot during consultations with Herzog this week. The Israeli president subsequently announced that he would give the former military chief the first opportunity to assemble a governing coalition.
News agency Reuters reported that Eisenkot has 28 days to form a government, with a possible extension of another 14 days.
The appointment marks an important moment for a politician who entered electoral politics only in 2022 but has since emerged as one of the most prominent challengers to Netanyahu.
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Express InfoGenIE · Israel
5 things to know about Gadi Eisenkot
The former army chief set to be asked to form Israel’s next government.
President Herzog said he will formally hand Eisenkot the mandate on Sunday, November 8.
66age
4years as army chief
21seats for his party
67MKs backed him for PM
Tap a number
1
From Tiberias to the top of the army
1960Born in Tiberias to Moroccan-Jewish parents
1978Joins the Golani infantry brigade, later its commander
1999–2003Military secretary to prime ministers Barak and Sharon
2015–2019IDF chief of staff, serving under Netanyahu
2
The man behind the “Dahiya doctrine”
2008
As head of Northern Command, he set out a strategy of overwhelming force against areas used to fire on Israel — named after Dahiya, Hezbollah’s stronghold in Beirut.
Supporters call it deterrence; critics, including rights groups, say it treats civilian areas as targets.
3
A war that became personal
Gal Eisenkot, 25
His son, a reservist, was killed in northern Gaza in December 2023. Two of his nephews were also killed in the war.
4
From war cabinet to his own party
Nov 2022Enters Knesset with Benny Gantz’s alliance
Oct 2023Joins the war cabinet after the Hamas attack
Jul 2025Quits parliament after splitting with Gantz
Sep 2025Launches his own party, Yashar
5
Now he has to build a majority
Recommended Eisenkot
67
Recommended Netanyahu
46
His four conditions for partners
Jewish and democratic stateDeclaration of Independence valuesMandatory service for allDismantle Hamas
He has 28 days from the mandate, extendable by 14, to win a majority of 61.
Sources: The Jerusalem Post; The Jewish Chronicle; Times of Israel; Britannica; Israel Democracy Institute. As of November 8, 2026.
The October 27 election produced a fragmented Knesset, Israel’s 120-member parliament, with neither of the two main political camps securing the 61 seats required for a majority.
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Netanyahu’s Likud won 27 seats, the most of any individual party. However, his broader religious-nationalist coalition secured only 53 seats, falling eight short of a majority.
Eisenkot’s Yashar party won 21 seats, while the four Jewish-led parties aligned with his political camp secured a combined 48.
The two parties representing Israel’s Arab minority won a record 19 seats, making their parliamentary support potentially decisive.
During consultations with Herzog, 67 lawmakers recommended Eisenkot for the task of forming a government, compared with 46 who backed Netanyahu. The United Torah Judaism party, a longstanding Netanyahu ally, declined to endorse either candidate.
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Herzog had cautioned that the recommendations did not automatically establish who could form a functioning government, pointing to disagreements and mutual vetoes between political blocs.
Reuters reported that Arab-led parties nevertheless backed Eisenkot despite his reluctance to bring them into a governing coalition. Their support helped him secure the largest number of recommendations.
Express InfoGenIE · Israel
Eisenkot’s three roads to 61
He has the first shot at forming a government. Every route to a majority comes with a price. Pick a road.
48seats he starts with
Tap a road
Road A
Minority government
Arab-led parties back him from outside
61
His bloc 48Joint List 11Ra’am 8
67 — 6 over the line(support from outside the cabinet)
The price
Rely on votes from parties outside the cabinet
Who balks
Some of his own allies rule out depending on Arab-led parties
The twist: AP reports Eisenkot has signalled he could work with them on conditions, including recognising Hamas as a terrorist group and its destruction.
Road B
Ultra-Orthodox deal
Bring in United Torah Judaism and Shas
61
His bloc 48UTJ 7Shas 6
61 — exactly 61
The price
Compromise on seminary students’ military-service exemptions
Who balks
Eisenkot and allies want service shared more equally; Shas endorsed Netanyahu
The twist: Al Jazeera reports UTJ could consider backing an arrangement if its demands are met.
Road C
National unity
Share power with Netanyahu’s Likud
61
His bloc 48Likud 27
75 — 14 over the line
The price
Drop the core campaign promise: removing Netanyahu
Who balks
Eisenkot has said he would not serve in a government with the prime minister
The twist: Analysts cited by Reuters say this could come into play if the other talks fail.
Analysts cited by Reuters say all three roads are difficult.
The clock
42 days at most, then the fallbacks
28 days · to Dec 6
+14
Nov 8: mandateDec 20: last day
1
Eisenkot tries28 days, plus up to 14 more
2
Another candidatePossibly Netanyahu, who stays caretaker PM
3
Parliament picksMKs can nominate someone else
4
New electionIf all fail, around 100 days after the process began
The balancing act: win Arab-led support without losing Jewish allies, deal with the ultra-Orthodox without abandoning his stand on military service, or bring rivals together.
Sources: Reuters; Associated Press; Al Jazeera; Times of Israel. Seat figures from the ratified results. As of November 8, 2026.