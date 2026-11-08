For Benjamin Netanyahu, the battle to remain Israel’s prime minister has entered a new phase. President Isaac Herzog has chosen former military chief and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to make the first attempt at forming a government after an election that left neither side with the numbers to rule.

Eisenkot, 66, emerged as Netanyahu’s principal challenger in the October 27 election, which ended without a clear parliamentary majority. While Netanyahu’s Likud remained the largest single party, his wider religious-nationalist coalition fell short of the numbers needed to govern.

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Eisenkot’s appointment gives the opposition its first opportunity to put together an alternative government, although the difficult negotiations ahead mean Netanyahu’s departure is far from certain.