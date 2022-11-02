scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Israel elections: Exit polls predict win for former PM Benjamin Netanyahu 

The exit polls saw pro-Netanyahu bloc winning 61-62 seats in the 120 member Knesset (Israeli parliament), just about making the magical figure that would see him making a comeback after losing power following March 2019 polls.

Former Israeli Prime Minister and the head of Likud party, Benjamin Netanyahu waves to his supporters after first exit poll results for the Israeli Parliamentary election at his party's headquarters in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Oren Ziv)

Exit polls broadcast by all the leading Israeli TV channels on Tuesday predicted an election win for former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led right-wing bloc.

The exit polls were broadcast soon after polling booths closed at 10 PM local time.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid-led bloc was put at 54-55 seats, as per the exit polls.

Public broadcaster Kan and Channel 12 gave the Netanyahu-led bloc 62 seats, while Channel 12 projected 61 seats for him.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 08:06:45 am
