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Israel’s Arab party, the Joint List, on Thursday announced that it will recommend Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog as the next prime minister, giving him the backing of 67 members of the incoming Knesset, The Times of Israel reported.
Eisenkot had already secured more recommendations than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Joint List’s endorsement widens that lead and gives Eisenkot support from a majority of the 120-member parliament. However, the recommendations do not necessarily mean the parties will join his coalition.
The Joint List said its three factions unanimously agreed to back Eisenkot “in response to the public demand to prevent Netanyahu and his government from returning to power.”
World · Israel election
Six parties have said they will recommend Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog to form Israel’s next government.
The 120-seat Knesset
Six parties recommending Eisenkot, coloured as below Netanyahu’s bloc
What happens next
Sources: The Times of Israel; Ynet; The Jerusalem Post; JFeed. Party colours are for distinction only and are not official.Created by Aniruddha Dhar
The alliance said the recommendation was important despite what it described as the opposition bloc’s failure so far to show sufficient willingness to “confront Netanyahu’s path” and challenge incitement against Arab citizens or attempts to undermine the legitimacy of their political choices.
“Although Eisenkot has received more recommendations than Netanyahu, we believe it is important to widen the gap between them,” the Joint List said. A Joint List delegation is expected to present its recommendation to Herzog later on Thursday.
Herzog carried on the consultation process for the second day with parties in order to pick the candidate most suitable to form the majority government.
Herzog reportedly clashed with representatives of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, an ally of Netanyahu’s Likud party, and rebuked them over alleged election fraud, remarks on Arab voters, and attacks on the attorney general.
The parade of recommenders continued at the presidential office on Thursday in Tel Aviv as Netanyahu’s position in the post-electoral battle in Israel was growing more challenging by the day to stay on as the country’s prime minister after an ultra-Orthodox Jewish party, United Torah Judaism (UJT), announced that it will not recommend any candidate.
Notably, the UJT was part of the bloc led by Netanyahu in the 2026 elections.
In another setback to the Netanyahu-led party’s hopes, an Arab-led party, United Arab List (Ra’am), announced that it would back Eisenkot as the candidate to form the next government in Israel. Ra’am had won 8 seats in the election. If its support gets formally through, the Eisenkot-led bloc will have 56 members supporting the candidate but still five short of the magic number.
After holding consultations with smaller parties, President Herzog is poised to meet Netanyahu and his political rival Eisenkot on Thursday evening to decide which of the two men to pick to form a government.
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