Israel’s Arab party, the Joint List, on Thursday announced that it will recommend Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog as the next prime minister, giving him the backing of 67 members of the incoming Knesset, The Times of Israel reported.

Eisenkot had already secured more recommendations than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Joint List’s endorsement widens that lead and gives Eisenkot support from a majority of the 120-member parliament. However, the recommendations do not necessarily mean the parties will join his coalition.

The Joint List said its three factions unanimously agreed to back Eisenkot “in response to the public demand to prevent Netanyahu and his government from returning to power.”