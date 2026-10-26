Interactive: Netanyahu, Gadi Eisenkot and the battle for 61 seats in Israel election 2026

Israelis head to the polls on Tuesday, October 27, to elect the country’s 120-member Knesset or Parliament in a closely contested vote that could determine whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power after four challenging years marked by war and political divisions. His main political rival and former army chief Gadi Eisenkot leads the Opposition’s bid to unseat him.
The stakes are high for Netanyahu’s political future, with accountability for the October 7, 2023, security failures, military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews, judicial reform and national security. Surveys predict that neither camp is expected to secure the 61 seats needed to form a government, making coalition negotiations crucial.
Here’s all you need to know about the Israeli elections 2026:
Israel’s Election: Who’s Who and What’s at Stake
The first vote since the October 7 attacks is widely seen as a referendum on Benjamin Netanyahu. Polls suggest no one will win outright.
Israelis rally in Tel Aviv on October 24, 2026, to demand an independent state commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks and the events leading up to them.
SCROLL
PROLOGUE
Six elections in seven years
About 7.3 million Israelis are eligible to vote, and 38 parties are registered; recent polls show about 11 clearing the threshold.
Israel voted five times between 2019 and 2022. The outgoing Knesset is on track to be the first since 1988 to serve a full four-year term.
THE KNESSET · 120 SEATS
1 · NETANYAHU BLOC
2 · ANTI-NETANYAHU PARTIES
3 · ARAB PARTIES
4 · UNALIGNED
THE 61-SEAT LINE
THE RULES
A party, not a candidate
Voters choose a party list. The 120 seats are shared out nationwide in proportion to the vote, and a party needs 3.25% to get in. A government needs 61.CFR
1 · NETANYAHU BLOC
49 seats
Likud 20, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 8, Otzma Yehudit 7 and Religious Zionism 6. United Torah Judaism left his coalition in 2025 and says it will not block an Eisenkot-led government.Zman Yisrael poll, Oct 14–15; CFR
2 · ANTI-NETANYAHU PARTIES
54 seats
Eisenkot’s Yashar 26, Bennett and Lapid’s B’Yachad 11, Yisrael Beiteinu 9 and the Democrats 8. The largest bloc, but still seven short of 61.Zman Yisrael poll, Oct 14–15
3 · ARAB PARTIES
13 seats
The Joint List 8 and Ra’am 5. Zionist parties have usually refused to bring Arab parties into coalitions; doing so would break a taboo.Zman Yisrael poll; JTA; CFR
4 · UNALIGNED
4 seats
The Reservists-Economy list of Yoaz Hendel and Yaron Zelekha, which draws votes mostly from the Netanyahu bloc. In some polls it falls below the threshold.Zman Yisrael poll; CFR; The Jerusalem Post
ACROSS FOUR POLLS
No one reaches 61
Netanyahu bloc 48–51
Anti-Netanyahu parties 51–55
Arab parties 13–14
PARTY BY PARTY
Eisenkot’s Yashar leads
CHAPTER ONE
The war years
A term defined by the October 7 attacks and the wars that followed.
A worker picks up a photo of Staff Sgt. Matan Vinogradov, killed in combat in 2024, after it fell into a fountain decorated with photos of victims of the Hamas attacks and soldiers who died in the war, Dizengoff Square, Tel Aviv, Oct 22, 2026.
Hamas attacks Israel: about 1,200 people killed and 251 taken hostage. War in Gaza follows, along with fighting with Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Israel’s Supreme Court strikes down broad military-service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men. The issue is still unresolved.
Ben-Gvir’s party quits the coalition in January over the Gaza ceasefire and returns two months later. In July, United Torah Judaism walks out over conscription.
Israel fights two conflicts with Iran, strikes in Syria and clashes with Yemen’s Houthis.
WHAT VOTERS ARE WEIGHING
Five big issues
October 7 accountability · ultra-Orthodox military service · cost of living · Israel’s standing abroad · security.
Palestinian statehood is not a priority for most Israelis; virtually every Jewish-majority party rejects it.CFR; ABC News; Al Jazeera
CHAPTER TWO
Netanyahu’s last stand?
Israel’s longest-serving prime minister is significantly less popular than in previous runs.
He will need far-right partners to build a coalition. His campaign pitch, ABC reports, is “right or Palestine”, which rhymes in Hebrew.
OTZMA YEHUDIT
Itamar Ben-Gvir
National security minister. His party quit the coalition in January 2025 over the Gaza ceasefire, then returned.
SHAS
Aryeh Deri
Leader of the ultra-Orthodox Sephardic party, a core member of the bloc.
RELIGIOUS ZIONISM-ZEHUT
Bezalel Smotrich
Finance minister, running on a joint list.
Ben-Gvir wants to be a kingmaker on the right.
STEVEN A. COOK, CFR
CHAPTER THREE
The general who leads the polls
Gadi Eisenkot, army chief from 2015 to 2019, launched Yashar in September 2025. It is contesting its first election, and leads most polls.
B’YACHAD
Naftali Bennett & Yair Lapid
Two former prime ministers, Bennett (2021–22) and Lapid (2022), merged their parties into one list.
THE DEMOCRATS
Yair Golan
Former deputy chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces.
YISRAEL BEITEINU
Avigdor Liberman
Former finance minister, with a largely secular, historically Russian-speaking base.
SEPTEMBER 2026
Their joint pledge
CHAPTER FOUR
The kingmakers
Arab citizens are about a fifth of Israel’s population. Polling suggests Arab parties could win record support.
RA’AM (UNITED ARAB LIST)
Mansour Abbas
Wants to join or shape a government. Its No. 2, former senior police official Yoav Segalovich, is its first Jewish candidate.
JOINT LIST
Yousef Jabareen
Leads the main alliance of three Arab-majority parties.
UNITED TORAH JUDAISM
The ultra-Orthodox
UTJ left Netanyahu’s coalition in July 2025 over conscription, and says it will not block a coalition led by Eisenkot.
AMCHA YISRAEL
Ofer Winter
Retired army general; polling just under the threshold.
RESERVISTS-ECONOMY
Yoaz Hendel & Yaron Zelekha
A joint list hovering around the threshold that draws votes mostly from the Netanyahu bloc.
The opposition cannot get to sixty-one seats without either the Haredim or Ra’am.
STEVEN A. COOK, CFR
CHAPTER FIVE
The paths to 61
“A rotational government with Eisenkot and Netanyahu trading places.”
Bringing in Ra’am would break a political taboo. Zionist parties have usually refused.
Sitting with the Haredi parties.
Negotiations will take weeks, and their failure, leading to another election, is quite plausible.
ELLIOTT ABRAMS, CFR
CHAPTER SIX
What changes abroad?
Ties with the US, Europe and Arab neighbours have grown strained. But CFR’s experts expect no sharp change of course: there is strong consensus on a tough line toward Iran, Lebanon and Syria, and against a Palestinian state.
An opposition win would mainly change the tone, says Cook. A new coalition would likely be tougher on settler violence in the West Bank, says Abrams, which could ease criticism, especially from US Democrats.CFR
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT
From the ballot box to a government
Polls open 7am to 10pm.
The official count is published.
To the lawmaker best placed to form a government.
The nominee tries to assemble 61 seats, with a possible 14-day extension.
Israel holds another election.
Sources: Council on Foreign Relations, “Israel’s Election: Who’s Who and What’s at Stake” by Ezra Hess and Ittai Ronen (Oct 22, 2026), with Steven A. Cook and Elliott Abrams; ABC News (Australia); Al Jazeera; JTA; The Times of Israel (Zman Yisrael poll); The Jerusalem Post (poll round-up).
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar