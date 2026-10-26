Interactive: Netanyahu, Gadi Eisenkot and the battle for 61 seats in Israel election 2026

Israelis head to the polls on Tuesday, October 27, to elect the country’s 120-member Knesset or Parliament in a closely contested vote that could determine whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power after four challenging years marked by war and political divisions. His main political rival and former army chief Gadi Eisenkot leads the Opposition’s bid to unseat him.

The stakes are high for Netanyahu’s political future, with accountability for the October 7, 2023, security failures, military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews, judicial reform and national security. Surveys predict that neither camp is expected to secure the 61 seats needed to form a government, making coalition negotiations crucial.