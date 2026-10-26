Interactive: Netanyahu, Gadi Eisenkot and the battle for 61 seats in Israel election 2026

Israel election 2026: Benjamin Netanyahu faces a tough fight to retain power as voters head to the polls on October 27. With neither bloc projected to win a majority, coalition talks could decide who forms the next government.

Written by: Aniruddha Dhar
1 min readOct 26, 2026 01:07 AM IST First published on: Oct 26, 2026 at 12:54 AM IST
Gadi Eisenkot, benjamin netanyahu, israel election,Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot in Tel Aviv and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at summit in Jerusalem (Reuters file photos)

Israelis head to the polls on Tuesday, October 27, to elect the country’s 120-member Knesset or Parliament in a closely contested vote that could determine whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power after four challenging years marked by war and political divisions. His main political rival and former army chief Gadi Eisenkot leads the Opposition’s bid to unseat him.

The stakes are high for Netanyahu’s political future, with accountability for the October 7, 2023, security failures, military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews, judicial reform and national security. Surveys predict that neither camp is expected to secure the 61 seats needed to form a government, making coalition negotiations crucial.

Here’s all you need to know about the Israeli elections 2026:

 
Israel election
REUTERS
ISRAEL VOTES · OCT 27

Israel’s Election: Who’s Who and What’s at Stake

The first vote since the October 7 attacks is widely seen as a referendum on Benjamin Netanyahu. Polls suggest no one will win outright.

Oct 27 ELECTION DAYPOLLS OPEN 7AM–10PM

Israelis rally in Tel Aviv on October 24, 2026, to demand an independent state commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks and the events leading up to them.

 SCROLL

PROLOGUE

Six elections in seven years

About 7.3 million Israelis are eligible to vote, and 38 parties are registered; recent polls show about 11 clearing the threshold.

Israel voted five times between 2019 and 2022. The outgoing Knesset is on track to be the first since 1988 to serve a full four-year term.

 
APR 2019Likud 35, Blue & White 35
 
SEP 2019Blue & White 33
 
MAR 2020Likud 36
 
MAR 2021Likud 30
 
NOV 2022Likud 32
 
OCT 2026?
120 seats in the Knesset
61 needed to govern
3.25% vote needed to win seats, about four
0 times one party has won 61 alone
Largest party in each vote. Sources: Al Jazeera; CFR; JTA

THE KNESSET · 120 SEATS

1 · NETANYAHU BLOC

2 · ANTI-NETANYAHU PARTIES

3 · ARAB PARTIES

4 · UNALIGNED

THE 61-SEAT LINE

                                                                                                                         1234
61 TO GOVERN
49 1. Netanyahu bloc
54 2. Anti-Netanyahu parties
13 3. Arab parties
4 4. Unaligned

THE RULES

A party, not a candidate

Voters choose a party list. The 120 seats are shared out nationwide in proportion to the vote, and a party needs 3.25% to get in. A government needs 61.

CFR

1 · NETANYAHU BLOC

49 seats

Likud 20, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 8, Otzma Yehudit 7 and Religious Zionism 6. United Torah Judaism left his coalition in 2025 and says it will not block an Eisenkot-led government.

Zman Yisrael poll, Oct 14–15; CFR

2 · ANTI-NETANYAHU PARTIES

54 seats

Eisenkot’s Yashar 26, Bennett and Lapid’s B’Yachad 11, Yisrael Beiteinu 9 and the Democrats 8. The largest bloc, but still seven short of 61.

Zman Yisrael poll, Oct 14–15

3 · ARAB PARTIES

13 seats

The Joint List 8 and Ra’am 5. Zionist parties have usually refused to bring Arab parties into coalitions; doing so would break a taboo.

Zman Yisrael poll; JTA; CFR

4 · UNALIGNED

4 seats

The Reservists-Economy list of Yoaz Hendel and Yaron Zelekha, which draws votes mostly from the Netanyahu bloc. In some polls it falls below the threshold.

Zman Yisrael poll; CFR; The Jerusalem Post

ACROSS FOUR POLLS

No one reaches 61

Netanyahu bloc 48–51

  

Anti-Netanyahu parties 51–55

  

Arab parties 13–14

  
Zman Yisrael, Walla, Channel 12 and Channel 13, via The Times of Israel and The Jerusalem Post. Red line: 61 seats.
      

PARTY BY PARTY

Eisenkot’s Yashar leads

Yashar (Eisenkot) 26
Likud 20
B’Yachad 11
Yisrael Beiteinu 9
Shas 8
United Torah Judaism 8
The Democrats 8
Joint List 8
Otzma Yehudit 7
Religious Zionism 6
Ra’am 5
Reservists 4
Zman Yisrael / Tatika Research poll, Oct 14–15, 500 respondents, ±4.4%, via The Times of Israel. Amcha Yisrael (2.8%) and Blue and White (1.2%) fall below the threshold.
War years
AP Photo/David Goldman

CHAPTER ONE

The war years

A term defined by the October 7 attacks and the wars that followed.

A worker picks up a photo of Staff Sgt. Matan Vinogradov, killed in combat in 2024, after it fell into a fountain decorated with photos of victims of the Hamas attacks and soldiers who died in the war, Dizengoff Square, Tel Aviv, Oct 22, 2026.

Israel
Representative image
 
Oct 7, 2023

Hamas attacks Israel: about 1,200 people killed and 251 taken hostage. War in Gaza follows, along with fighting with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

2024

Israel’s Supreme Court strikes down broad military-service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men. The issue is still unresolved.

2025

Ben-Gvir’s party quits the coalition in January over the Gaza ceasefire and returns two months later. In July, United Torah Judaism walks out over conscription.

2023–26

Israel fights two conflicts with Iran, strikes in Syria and clashes with Yemen’s Houthis.

WHAT VOTERS ARE WEIGHING

Five big issues

October 7 accountability · ultra-Orthodox military service · cost of living · Israel’s standing abroad · security.

Palestinian statehood is not a priority for most Israelis; virtually every Jewish-majority party rejects it.

CFR; ABC News; Al Jazeera
     
Benjamin Netanyahu

CHAPTER TWO

Netanyahu’s last stand?

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister is significantly less popular than in previous runs.

He will need far-right partners to build a coalition. His campaign pitch, ABC reports, is “right or Palestine”, which rhymes in Hebrew.

Corruption trial ICC arrest warrant Rejects both
CFR; ABC News
Likud rally
 
Itamar Ben-Gvir

OTZMA YEHUDIT

Itamar Ben-Gvir

National security minister. His party quit the coalition in January 2025 over the Gaza ceasefire, then returned.

Aryeh Deri

SHAS

Aryeh Deri

Leader of the ultra-Orthodox Sephardic party, a core member of the bloc.

Bezalel Smotrich

RELIGIOUS ZIONISM-ZEHUT

Bezalel Smotrich

Finance minister, running on a joint list.

   

Ben-Gvir wants to be a kingmaker on the right.

STEVEN A. COOK, CFR

Gadi Eisenkot

CHAPTER THREE

The general who leads the polls

Gadi Eisenkot, army chief from 2015 to 2019, launched Yashar in September 2025. It is contesting its first election, and leads most polls.

Opposition campaign
 
Naftali Bennett & Yair Lapid

B’YACHAD

Naftali Bennett & Yair Lapid

Two former prime ministers, Bennett (2021–22) and Lapid (2022), merged their parties into one list.

Yair Golan

THE DEMOCRATS

Yair Golan

Former deputy chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces.

Avigdor Liberman

YISRAEL BEITEINU

Avigdor Liberman

Former finance minister, with a largely secular, historically Russian-speaking base.

SEPTEMBER 2026

Their joint pledge

 No political attacks on one another
 A commission of inquiry into October 7
 A unified position on Haredi conscription
 Term limits for the prime minister
 A formal constitution
 Not agreed: who would lead, or whether to sit with Arab parties
CFR
    
Arab Israeli voters
Representative image

CHAPTER FOUR

The kingmakers

Arab citizens are about a fifth of Israel’s population. Polling suggests Arab parties could win record support.

Polling station
Representative image
 
Mansour Abbas

RA’AM (UNITED ARAB LIST)

Mansour Abbas

Wants to join or shape a government. Its No. 2, former senior police official Yoav Segalovich, is its first Jewish candidate.

Yousef Jabareen

JOINT LIST

Yousef Jabareen

Leads the main alliance of three Arab-majority parties.

The ultra-Orthodox

UNITED TORAH JUDAISM

The ultra-Orthodox

UTJ left Netanyahu’s coalition in July 2025 over conscription, and says it will not block a coalition led by Eisenkot.

Ofer Winter

AMCHA YISRAEL

Ofer Winter

Retired army general; polling just under the threshold.

Yoaz Hendel & Yaron Zelekha

RESERVISTS-ECONOMY

Yoaz Hendel & Yaron Zelekha

A joint list hovering around the threshold that draws votes mostly from the Netanyahu bloc.

     

The opposition cannot get to sixty-one seats without either the Haredim or Ra’am.

STEVEN A. COOK, CFR

CHAPTER FIVE

The paths to 61

Opposition + Haredim or Ra’am? = 61
OPTION 1A rotation deal

“A rotational government with Eisenkot and Netanyahu trading places.”

OPTION 2An Arab party

Bringing in Ra’am would break a political taboo. Zionist parties have usually refused.

OPTION 3The ultra-Orthodox

Sitting with the Haredi parties.

CFR; JTA
The Knesset at night
Representative image

Negotiations will take weeks, and their failure, leading to another election, is quite plausible.

ELLIOTT ABRAMS, CFR

CHAPTER SIX

What changes abroad?

Ties with the US, Europe and Arab neighbours have grown strained. But CFR’s experts expect no sharp change of course: there is strong consensus on a tough line toward Iran, Lebanon and Syria, and against a Palestinian state.

United States
Europe
Arab neighbours
Iran, Lebanon, Syria

An opposition win would mainly change the tone, says Cook. A new coalition would likely be tougher on settler violence in the West Bank, says Abrams, which could ease criticism, especially from US Democrats.

CFR

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

From the ballot box to a government

OCT 27Israel votes

Polls open 7am to 10pm.

BY NOV 4Formal results

The official count is published.

WITHIN 7 DAYSThe president gives a mandate

To the lawmaker best placed to form a government.

28 DAYS (+14)Coalition talks

The nominee tries to assemble 61 seats, with a possible 14-day extension.

IF NO ONE SUCCEEDSBack to the polls

Israel holds another election.

CFR; JTA; Al Jazeera

Sources: Council on Foreign Relations, “Israel’s Election: Who’s Who and What’s at Stake” by Ezra Hess and Ittai Ronen (Oct 22, 2026), with Steven A. Cook and Elliott Abrams; ABC News (Australia); Al Jazeera; JTA; The Times of Israel (Zman Yisrael poll); The Jerusalem Post (poll round-up).

Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

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