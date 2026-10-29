Israel election: What are the possible scenarios as Netanyahu, Eisenkot fail to get majority

The election in Israel has ended in a political deadlock with Benjamin Netanyahu‘s ruling coalition and Gadi Eisenkot-led opposition alliance failing to cross the halfway mark.

The ruling coalition has 53 seats, and Eisenkot’s alliance 48. Arab parties, which include the Joint List and Ra’am, currently hold 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset, according to the latest figures from The Times of Israel. The magic number required to form government is 61.

ALSO READ | Netanyahu leads as Israel counts absentee ballots; still short of majority

The counting has concluded for most polling stations, with only absentee ballots remaining, largely from IDF soldiers and Israeli representatives on missions abroad.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

With no clear winner, Israel could likely see an alliance, a phenomenon not uncommon in the country’s politics. The election trends also seem concerning for Netanyahu, who has served as the Prime Minister for over 19 years.