Israel election results 2026: What happens next after Netanyahu bloc wins 53 seats, opposition gets 48?

A combination picture shows former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot (top left); former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (bottom left) ; and Israels National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. (REUTERS)
Israel’s parliamentary election has left the country facing uncertainty over its next government, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud-led bloc falling short of a majority in the 120-member Knesset. The Central Elections Committee (CEC) published the final results early Friday, giving Netanyahu’s bloc 53 seats, 48 to the opposition, and the remaining 19 to two Arab-led parties.
The outcome means neither side can form a government without securing additional support. A party or alliance needs at least 61 seats to command a majority in the Knesset. The Arab-led Ra’am and Joint List parties, which won eight and 11 seats respectively, could, therefore, play a decisive role in determining the next government. Their combined tally of 19 is a record for Arab parties in Israel’s parliament, news agency Associated Press reported.
Who won how many seats?
Netanyahu’s Likud emerged as the largest individual party with 27 seats. Its allies include Otzma Yehudit and United Torah Judaism, with seven seats each, and Shas and Religious Zionism, which won six apiece.
Thirteen seats short of a majority without support from outside its bloc.
Arab-led parties
19
Joint List (11) and Ra’am (8) remain separate parties; their positions in negotiations may differ.
Likud 27
Yashar 21
B’Yachad 12
Joint List 11
The Democrats 8
Ra’am 8
Yisrael Beytenu 7
Otzma Yehudit 7
United Torah Judaism 7
Shas 6
Religious Zionism–Zehut 6
Neither major bloc has a majority on its own, so the Arab-led parties could be pivotal. Bloc groupings are editorial, not official Central Elections Committee categories. Forming a government is a separate process from the count, and no coalition scenario is certain.
Can you build a coalition that reaches 61 seats?
Tap a party to add its seats; tap it again to take it out, or use Clear all to start over. Seats are the reported completed-count figures, pending official certification.
Maths, not a prediction. A combination that adds up to 61 is not necessarily a politically viable coalition. Red lines, abstentions, outside support and confidence-vote strategy can all affect government formation.
of 120 seats
Tap a party again to remove it
61
61 seats or more
Mathematical majority: seats
Below majority
more seats needed
Netanyahu bloc
53 seats
Likud
Benjamin Netanyahu
27
Shas
Aryeh Deri
6
UTJ
United Torah Judaism
Yaakov Asher
7
Otzma Yehudit
Itamar Ben-Gvir
7
Religious Zionism–Zehut
Bezalel Smotrich
6
Opposition bloc
48 seats
Yashar
Gadi Eisenkot
21
B’Yachad
Naftali Bennett
12
Yisrael Beytenu
Avigdor Liberman
7
The Democrats
Yair Golan
8
Arab-led parties
19 seats
JL
Joint List
Yousef Jabareen
11
Ra’am
Mansour Abbas
8
Political reality check
Dated public positions relevant to your mix appear here: ruled out, reluctant, policy clash or open to talks. A position can change in negotiations.
Ruled out: Yisrael Beytenu + Arab-led parties
Avigdor Liberman has pledged not to form a government that relies on Arab parties (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).
Ruled out: B’Yachad + Arab-led parties
Naftali Bennett has pledged not to sit with Arab parties this time, although he led a government that included Ra’am in 2021 (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).
Ruled out: The Democrats + Likud or Haredi parties
Yair Golan says he will not sit with the Haredi parties, or with Likud while Netanyahu leads it (The Jewish Chronicle, Oct 28).
Ruled out: Likud + Arab-led parties
Netanyahu said it was unthinkable “to set up a government that relies upon anti-Zionist Arab parties” (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).
Ruled out: Yashar + Likud
Gadi Eisenkot has rejected serving under Netanyahu, including in a rotation (The Jerusalem Post, Oct 28). Netanyahu says partners are welcome “without a rotation” (Israel Hayom, Oct 28).
Policy clash: Yashar + Haredi parties
Eisenkot’s stated priority is a “Zionist government committed to military conscription” (Ynet, Oct 28). United Torah Judaism quit Netanyahu’s government over the draft law.
Reluctant: Yashar + Arab-led parties
Before the vote, Eisenkot ruled out a minority government relying on Arab-led parties (Al Jazeera, Oct 29). Since then he has not set out any framework for working with them (Ynet, Oct 28).
Open to talks: Ra’am
Mansour Abbas told Channel 12 that “everyone is speaking with us”, and said he is willing to join an Eisenkot-led coalition if it proves viable (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).
Open to talks: The Democrats + Arab-led parties
Golan has urged partners to form “a government of change in partnership with Israel’s Arab citizens” (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).
Open to talks: Joint List
Ahmad Tibi said the Joint List would not seek ministries or formal coalition membership, but would consider backing a government from outside in return for commitments on crime in Arab communities and an end to Bedouin home demolitions (Ynet, Oct 28).
61 is not the only route. To take office, a government needs more votes for it than against in a Knesset confidence vote. A party can join the cabinet, back the government from outside without taking ministries, or abstain. The Bennett-Lapid government was sworn in by 60 votes to 59 in 2021, with one abstention. A coalition below 61, though, needs outside help to pass laws and survive. Forming a government is a separate process from counting the votes: after the official results, the president consults the parties and asks a Knesset member to try to form one.
Can Arab parties decide Netanyahu’s future?
Joint List (11) and Ra’am (8) together hold a record 19 seats, but they are separate parties with different leaders and positions. Pick a starting bloc, then decide what each Arab-led party does in the confidence vote.
Step 1 · Start with a bloc
Step 2 · What do the Arab-led parties do?
Ra’am
Led by Mansour Abbas
8
JL
Joint List
Led by Yousef Jabareen
11
For
Against
Abstain
Takes office
More votes for than against
Fails
Not enough votes for the government
Working majority
Coalition holds seats, 61 or more
Minority
Coalition holds of 120 seats
Political reality check
Reluctant: Eisenkot
Before the vote, Eisenkot ruled out a minority government relying on Arab-led parties (Al Jazeera, Oct 29). Since then he has not set out any framework for working with them (Ynet, Oct 28).
Ruled out: Bennett
Naftali Bennett has pledged not to sit with Arab parties this time, although he led a government that included Ra’am in 2021 (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). This mix needs his support.
Ruled out: Liberman
Avigdor Liberman has pledged not to form a government that relies on Arab parties (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). This mix needs his support.
Arithmetic: without Bennett and Liberman
Yashar and the Democrats hold 29 seats between them.
Open to talks: Golan
Golan has urged partners to form “a government of change in partnership with Israel’s Arab citizens” (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).
Ruled out: Netanyahu
Netanyahu said it was unthinkable “to set up a government that relies upon anti-Zionist Arab parties” (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). Abbas says Likud has also approached him (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).
Open to talks: Abbas
Mansour Abbas told Channel 12 that “everyone is speaking with us”, and said he is willing to join an Eisenkot-led coalition if it proves viable (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). In 2021 Ra’am became the first Arab-majority party to join an Israeli government.
Open to talks: Joint List
Ahmad Tibi said the Joint List would not seek ministries or formal coalition membership, but would consider backing a government from outside in return for commitments on crime in Arab communities and an end to Bedouin home demolitions (Ynet, Oct 28).
Three ways to back a government
Join
Inside the coalition. Ministers and a share of power. Ra’am did this in the Bennett-Lapid government of 2021.
Back
Support from outside. Votes for the government without taking ministries. Yitzhak Rabin’s government relied on outside Arab support after 1993.
Abstain
Stay out of the vote. A government needs more votes for than against, not 61. Bennett-Lapid was sworn in 60–59, with one abstention.
The calculator assumes every party you have not added votes against. It is arithmetic, not a forecast: the Joint List and Ra’am are separate parties with different leaders and positions.
Sources: Seats: completed Central Elections Committee count as reported by Globes (Oct 29, 2026, 6:15pm Israel time), pending official certification. Positions: The Times of Israel, Ynet, Al Jazeera, The Jerusalem Post (Oct 28–29, 2026). 2021 vote: Axios. 1993 precedent: The Times of Israel.
Which parties gained seats and which lost ground?
Seats on the completed count, pending certification, compared with what each list won in the 2022 election, the last consistent baseline. Many lists merged or split, and some members switched parties during the outgoing Knesset, so read the notes before comparing names.
Netanyahu bloc
64
53
−11
Eisenkot bloc
46
48
+2
Arab-led parties
10
19
+9
Grey bar: seats won in the 2022 election. Coloured bar: seats on the completed count, pending certification. The 2022 bloc totals above are a retrospective grouping of the 2022 lists into today’s blocs.
YA
Yashar
First election
New
2022
0
2026
21
New party. Eisenkot was elected in 2022 on Benny Gantz’s National Unity list.
JL
Joint List
In 2022: Hadash–Ta’al
+6
2022
5
2026
11
Balad, which missed the threshold running alone in 2022, rejoined.
TH
The Democrats
In 2022: Labor
+4
2022
4
2026
8
Labor merged with Meretz, which won no seats in 2022.
RA
Ra’am
+3
2022
5
2026
8
YI
Yisrael Beytenu
+1
2022
6
2026
7
UTJ
United Torah Judaism
±0
2022
7
2026
7
New leader: Yaakov Asher replaced Moshe Gafni.
OT
Otzma Yehudit + Religious Zionism–Zehut
In 2022: Religious Zionism alliance
−1
2022
14
2026
13
The 2022 joint list, which also included Noam, split. Otzma 7, Religious Zionism–Zehut 6.
SH
Shas
−5
2022
11
2026
6
LI
Likud
−5
2022
32
2026
27
Now includes Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope, which ran on the National Unity list in 2022.
B&
B’Yachad
In 2022: Yesh Atid
−12
2022
24
2026
12
Yesh Atid now runs inside Naftali Bennett’s list; Yair Lapid is No. 2.
NU
National Unity
Did not run in 2026
Did not run
2022
12
2026
0
Broke up in 2025. Gantz’s Blue and White withdrew on Oct 19, 2026.
Lists that merged, split or are new since 2022. 2022 seats in grey. Shas, United Torah Judaism, Yisrael Beytenu and Ra’am run under the same names as in 2022.
Yesh Atid 24
Bennett 2026 new
→
B’Yachad12 seats
Formed April 2026 and headed by Naftali Bennett.
National Unity 12
→
Yashar21 seats
Eisenkot left National Unity in 2025 and founded Yashar. The alliance ended in July 2025; Gantz’s Blue and White withdrew from the race on Oct 19, 2026.
Likud 32
New Hope ran in National Unity
→
Likud27 seats
Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope agreed in 2025 to merge back into Likud.
Religious Zionism alliance 14
→
Otzma Yehudit7 seats
The joint list split in November 2022. Each party now runs on its own.
Religious Zionism alliance 14
Zehut no seats
Jewish Home no seats
→
Religious Zionism–Zehut6 seats
Jewish Home merged into Religious Zionism in 2023. Moshe Feiglin of Zehut is No. 2.
Labor 4
Meretz 0
→
The Democrats8 seats
Labor and Meretz merged in July 2024 under Yair Golan.
Hadash–Ta’al 5
Balad 0
→
Joint List11 seats
Hadash, Ta’al and Balad agreed on Aug 19, 2026, to run together again.
Sources: 2022 results: Central Elections Committee. 2026 seats: completed Central Elections Committee count as reported by Globes (Oct 29, 2026, 6:15pm Israel time), pending official certification. List changes: PoliWave, Israel Policy Forum. The 2022 baseline is the election result, not the outgoing Knesset’s final faction sizes.
Who is heading to the Knesset?
Israel votes for party lists, not local candidates. Seats go to names in ballot order, so a party’s seat count on the completed count shows who is set to enter, pending certification. Tap a party.
Likud
Led by Benjamin Netanyahu
27seats
The top 27 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns.
Benjamin NetanyahuPrime minister
Eli CohenEnergy minister
Amir OhanaKnesset speaker
Yariv LevinJustice minister
Miri RegevTransportation minister
Israel KatzDefence minister
Gideon Sa’arForeign minister
Ofir KatzCoalition chairman
Tali Gu’iliNew Hope candidate on the Likud list
Yoav KischEducation minister
Yaakov BardugoBroadcaster
Miki ZoharCulture and sport minister
Almog CohenDeputy minister, PM’s Office
Amichai ChikliDiaspora affairs minister
Elisha MadanReserve combat soldier
David PeterLitigator
Moshe SaadaMK, former police investigator
Haim KatzTourism and housing minister
David AmsalemRegional cooperation minister
Etty AtiaMK
Boaz BismuthMK, foreign affairs and defence committee chair
David BitanMK, economics committee chair
Shlomo KarhiCommunications minister
Nir BarkatEconomy minister
Gila GamlielScience and technology minister
Eli GoldschmidtFormer MK
Erez TadmorPublicist and broadcaster
Cut-off on the completed count
Shlomo LernerLawyer
Yitzhak BunzelFamily-law attorney
Yashar
Led by Gadi Eisenkot
21seats
The top 21 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns.
Gadi EisenkotFormer IDF chief of staff
Yoram CohenFormer Shin Bet director
Orit Farkash-HacohenFormer science minister
Adi AltshulerSocial entrepreneur
Matan KahanaFormer religious services minister
Chili TropperFormer culture minister; Yesodot Israel
Shaul MeridorFormer Treasury budgets chief
Tair IfarganFormer Labour Ministry director-general
Oshrat Gani GonenRegional council head
Shira ShapiraCivic activist
Inbar Harush GitiFormer Defence Ministry official
Elazar SternFormer intelligence minister
Kamil Abu RukunFormer COGAT head
Dvora BakarEducational entrepreneur
Alex RifActivist
Inbar YehezkeliAttorney
Roy FolkmanFormer MK
Israel ZariDeputy mayor of Ramat Gan
Tal OhanaFormer Yeruham council head
Elyasaf PeretzIDF reservist
Yafa TabajaInnovation centre founder
Cut-off on the completed count
Nir HajbiColonel (res.)
Ron BarkaiPolicy programme director
B’Yachad
Led by Naftali Bennett
12seats
The top 12 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns.
The top 11 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns.
Yousef JabareenHadash chairman
Ahmad TibiTa’al chairman
Faten GhattasHadash
Bakr AwawdehBalad
Ofer CassifHadash MK
Youssef AtaunaFormer MK, Hadash
Maha Karkabi-SabahSociologist, Balad
Ahmad DarawsheTa’al
Nihaya WishahyLecturer, Hadash
Hassan NasasraEducator, Balad
Haitham ZahalkaLawyer, Ta’al
Cut-off on the completed count
Iyas NatourProducer, Hadash
Ghassan AbdallahTa’al
The Democrats
Led by Yair Golan
8seats
The top 8 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns.
Yair GolanMaj. Gen. (res.)
Naama LazimiMK
Gilad KarivMK, Reform rabbi
Efrat RaytenMK
Yair FinkSocial activist
Gaby LaskyFormer MK
Omri RonenProtest activist
Michal RozinFormer MK
Cut-off on the completed count
Moshe RadmanProtest leader
Sumaya BashirArts therapist
Shas
Led by Aryeh Deri
6seats
The top 6 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns.
Aryeh DeriParty chairman
Yinon AzoulayMK
Michael MalkieliMK, former minister
Yoav Ben-TzurMK, former minister
Haim BitonMK, former minister
Dror AmosHaifa religious council head
Cut-off on the completed count
Moshe AbutbulMK
Uriel BusoMK, former health minister
United Torah Judaism
Led by Yaakov Asher
7seats
The top 7 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns.
Yaakov AsherParty chairman, Degel HaTorah
Yitzhak GoldknopfAgudat Yisrael chairman
Yitzhak PindrusMK, Degel HaTorah
Meir PorushJerusalem affairs minister
Moshe Azriel RosenthalBnei Brak education official
Eli StarkPolitical operative
Yehuda Leib WeissfishYeshiva network director
Cut-off on the completed count
Yoel Yaakov TesslerMK, Agudat Yisrael
David ZaltzActing mayor of Beitar Illit
Otzma Yehudit
Led by Itamar Ben-Gvir
7seats
The top 7 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns.
Itamar Ben-GvirNational security minister
Tally GotlivMK, ex-Likud
Yitzhak WasserlaufNegev and Galilee minister
Amichai EliyahuHeritage minister
Limor Son Har-MelechMK
Yitzhak KroizerMK
Chanamel DorfmanFormer chief of staff to Ben-Gvir
Cut-off on the completed count
Tzachi EliyahuParty activist
Yosef GoldbergerPolitical adviser
Yisrael Beytenu
Led by Avigdor Liberman
7seats
The top 7 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns.
Avigdor LibermanParty chairman
Rafi Ben ShitritFormer Beit She’an mayor
Talia LankriCol. (res.)
Oded ForerMK, former agriculture minister
Yulia MalinovskyMK
Sharon SharabiHostage-return campaigner
Hamad AmarMK
Cut-off on the completed count
Evgeny SovaMK
Elvira KulichmanFormer deputy mayor of Lod
Ra’am
Led by Mansour Abbas
8seats
The top 8 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns.
Mansour AbbasParty chairman
Yoav SegalovitzFormer deputy public security minister
Waleed TahaMK
Waleed AlhwashlaMK
Iman Khatib-YassinMK
Yasir HujeiratMK
Ibrahim al-TuriRahat
Abd al-Karim MasriKafr Qara
Cut-off on the completed count
Abd al-Karim AzzamNazareth
Ibrahim Abu LabanRamla
Religious Zionism–Zehut
Led by Bezalel Smotrich
6seats
The top 6 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns.
Bezalel SmotrichFinance minister
Moshe FeiglinZehut chairman
Orit StrookSettlements minister
Simcha RothmanConstitution committee chair
Tzvika MorTikva Forum chairman
Itamar EitamLt. Col. (res.)
Cut-off on the completed count
Zvi SukkotMK
Yitzhak ZagaLawyer, Zehut
Not yet certified. Seats are confirmed only when the official results are published, expected on Nov 4, 2026. Names further down a list can still enter if members resign, including ministers who give up their seats under the so-called Norwegian law. List order verified against the Central Elections Committee’s published candidate lists. Short role descriptions are from The Petek and The Times of Israel and have not all been independently verified.
Sources: Candidate lists: Central Elections Committee approved lists for the 26th Knesset (via the Israel Democracy Institute), cross-checked with The Times of Israel, The Jerusalem Post and The Petek. Seats: completed Central Elections Committee count as reported by Globes (Oct 29, 2026, 6:15pm Israel time), pending official certification.
Where Netanyahu, the opposition and Arab parties led
A map of the leading party in 29 of Israel’s statistical regions, plus the localities where first and second place are separated by less than two points.
Regions and towns do not elect members. All 120 seats are shared out nationally by proportional representation; these figures show where each list drew its votes.
Each dot is a statistical region, coloured by the party with the most votes. Tap a dot to see the result.
Haifa Region
355,850 votes counted
Largest list: Likud1.9 pts ahead of the next list
Eisenkot-bloc lists together polled more here, but Likud was the largest single list.
Netanyahu37.8%
Eisenkot51.0%
Arab-led6.3%
Judean Mountains
339,700 votes counted
Largest list: UTJ3.9 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu65.2%
Eisenkot23.3%
Arab-led5.8%
Be’er Sheva Region
266,345 votes counted
Largest list: Ra’am24.1 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu29.4%
Eisenkot19.5%
Arab-led47.7%
Judea and Samaria
229,831 votes counted
Largest list: Religious Zionism3.5 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu79.4%
Eisenkot13.8%
Arab-led0.1%
Holon Region
183,052 votes counted
Largest list: Likud13.4 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu50.3%
Eisenkot43.4%
Arab-led0.3%
Hadera Region
153,702 votes counted
Largest list: Likud6.2 pts ahead of the next list
Eisenkot-bloc lists together polled more here, but Likud was the largest single list.
Netanyahu34.8%
Eisenkot39.7%
Arab-led20.3%
Ashqelon Region
128,904 votes counted
Largest list: Likud25.7 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu61.5%
Eisenkot31.8%
Arab-led0.2%
Ashdod Region
126,277 votes counted
Largest list: Likud17.7 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu63.1%
Eisenkot31.7%
Arab-led0.1%
Alexander Mountain
95,573 votes counted
Largest list: Joint List50.1 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu12.2%
Eisenkot8.9%
Arab-led76.8%
Judean Foothills
78,034 votes counted
Largest list: UTJ17.8 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu80.8%
Eisenkot12.4%
Arab-led0.4%
Karmi’el Region
72,021 votes counted
Largest list: Joint List17.0 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu16.9%
Eisenkot26.3%
Arab-led52.7%
Eastern Sharon
64,797 votes counted
Largest list: Joint List51.0 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu2.9%
Eisenkot10.3%
Arab-led84.9%
Lakhish Region
47,539 votes counted
Largest list: Likud25.5 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu71.2%
Eisenkot23.2%
Arab-led0.1%
Akko Region
43,091 votes counted
Largest list: Joint List17.6 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu30.3%
Eisenkot18.8%
Arab-led48.3%
Gerar Region
37,115 votes counted
Largest list: Likud8.1 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu81.0%
Eisenkot14.3%
Arab-led0.1%
Kinnerot
35,988 votes counted
Largest list: Likud19.6 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu62.8%
Eisenkot29.5%
Arab-led3.1%
Besor Region
32,288 votes counted
Largest list: Likud16.7 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu68.8%
Eisenkot25.2%
Arab-led0.3%
Arava Region
29,744 votes counted
Largest list: Likud13.4 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu50.2%
Eisenkot42.8%
Arab-led1.6%
Eastern Lower Galilee
27,641 votes counted
Largest list: Yashar6.2 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu23.1%
Eisenkot45.0%
Arab-led27.2%
Eastern Upper Galilee
26,559 votes counted
Largest list: Likud13.8 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu67.8%
Eisenkot21.0%
Arab-led7.5%
Hula Basin
24,030 votes counted
Largest list: Likud7.1 pts ahead of the next list
Eisenkot-bloc lists together polled more here, but Likud was the largest single list.
Netanyahu43.6%
Eisenkot50.0%
Arab-led0.7%
Hof HaKarmel
20,228 votes counted
Largest list: Joint List5.4 pts ahead of the next list
Eisenkot-bloc lists together polled more here, but Joint List was the largest single list.
Netanyahu17.3%
Eisenkot41.5%
Arab-led37.1%
Bet She’an Basin
19,666 votes counted
Largest list: Likud26.3 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu66.6%
Eisenkot26.6%
Arab-led0.3%
Hazor Region
14,983 votes counted
Largest list: Likud5.5 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu44.8%
Eisenkot27.1%
Arab-led24.4%
Elon Region
12,492 votes counted
Largest list: Yashar3.0 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu24.4%
Eisenkot53.0%
Arab-led16.0%
Kokhav Plateau
8,852 votes counted
Largest list: Joint List22.0 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu3.1%
Eisenkot27.2%
Arab-led67.6%
Harod Valley
7,356 votes counted
Largest list: Yashar15.5 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu20.0%
Eisenkot61.4%
Arab-led14.0%
Hermon Region
1,871 votes counted
Largest list: Yisrael Beytenu5.1 pts ahead of the next list
Netanyahu10.0%
Eisenkot78.5%
Arab-led2.6%
Arava Region (incl. Eilat) lies further south; its dot sits at the bottom edge
Likud 14
Joint List 6
Yashar 3
UTJ 2
Ra’am 1
Yisrael Beytenu 1
Religious Zionism 1
Dots are placed on each region’s main town, not its boundaries; Besor and Judea and Samaria are placed at approximate centres, and Hazor and Eastern Upper Galilee are nudged apart so both can be tapped. Central Lower Galilee (1,126 votes) is not plotted. PoliWave lists all 53 regions; only the 29 we could retrieve and check row by row are shown, so areas including Tel Aviv are missing.
Localities where the top two lists are within two points, with the exact vote gap in the count so far. Shares are rounded to one decimal place. These could still flip as the last ballots are counted.
Rekhasim
Tied on 2,983 votes each
Shas
43.7%
2,983 votes
UTJ
43.7%
2,983 votes
Giv’at Ze’ev
20 votes apart
Shas
22.7%
2,603 votes
UTJ
22.6%
2,583 votes
Majdal Shams
5 votes apart
Yisrael Beytenu
35.6%
529 votes
Yashar
35.3%
524 votes
Meshhed
38 votes apart
Ra’am
49.2%
2,570 votes
Joint List
48.5%
2,532 votes
Zur Hadassa
41 votes apart
Likud
21.4%
1,151 votes
Yashar
20.6%
1,110 votes
Atlit
53 votes apart
Yashar
27.0%
1,674 votes
Likud
26.1%
1,621 votes
Pardes Hanna-Karkur
277 votes apart
Yashar
24.5%
6,693 votes
Likud
23.5%
6,416 votes
Netivot
328 votes apart
Shas
28.7%
7,254 votes
Likud
27.4%
6,926 votes
Alfe Menashe
75 votes apart
Likud
25.7%
1,256 votes
Yashar
24.2%
1,181 votes
El’ad
366 votes apart
Shas
39.2%
8,750 votes
UTJ
37.6%
8,384 votes
Hurfeish
55 votes apart
Yisrael Beytenu
31.4%
989 votes
Yashar
29.7%
934 votes
Giv’at Shmuel
334 votes apart
Likud
19.8%
3,552 votes
Religious Zionism
17.9%
3,218 votes
Yirka
143 votes apart
Likud
31.9%
2,439 votes
Yashar
30.0%
2,296 votes
Beit Jann
100 votes apart
Yisrael Beytenu
30.4%
1,611 votes
Yashar
28.5%
1,511 votes
Nizzan
27 votes apart
Religious Zionism
32.8%
457 votes
Likud
30.8%
430 votes
Sources: PoliWave live results from the Central Elections Committee count (98% of polling stations, Oct 29, 2026, 2:01am Israel time). Bloc groupings are PoliWave’s. Only the 29 of 53 regions we could retrieve and check are shown. Comparable 2022 figures by region were not available, so change since 2022 is not shown. Percentages are rounded; vote gaps in close races are exact counts.
How the result changed as votes came in
Every published update from the exit polls to the completed count, in order: the share of the vote for each bloc, and seat figures where they were reported. All ballots are now counted; official certification is pending.
Netanyahu bloc
50.0% → 42.0%
Opposition bloc
39.9% → 37.7%
Arab-led parties
4.2% → 15.3%
Others
5.9% → 5.1%
Netanyahu bloc
Opposition bloc
Arab-led parties
Others
10:00pm
Tue, Oct 27
Exit polls
Polls close. Both main exit polls put neither bloc near 61.
Channel 12 exit poll
50
52
18
Channel 13 exit poll
50
53
17
2:11am
Wed, Oct 28
1.9% counted
First results. Netanyahu bloc on half the counted vote.
Share of the counted vote
Netanyahu 50.0%
Opposition 39.9%
Arab-led 4.2%
3:47am
Wed, Oct 28
18.8% counted
Share of the counted vote
Netanyahu 48.4%
Opposition 37.4%
Arab-led 8.6%
4:05am
Wed, Oct 28
25.2%* counted
Netanyahu bloc projected at 63. Ra’am was below the 3.25% threshold (3.2%), so its votes earned no seats.
Seat projection (The Times of Israel)
63
49
8
4:51am
Wed, Oct 28
32.5%* counted
Netanyahu bloc down to 59. The report did not break down the remaining 15 seats.
Seat projection (The Times of Israel)
59
46
15†
5:13am
Wed, Oct 28
34.5% counted
Share of the counted vote
Netanyahu 46.3%
Opposition 36.0%
Arab-led 12.3%
6:02am
Wed, Oct 28
41.1%* counted
With about two-fifths of votes counted, the Netanyahu bloc was projected at 57 seats.
Seat projection (Ynet)
57
47
16
7:42am
Wed, Oct 28
54.9% counted
Share of the counted vote
Netanyahu 43.8%
Opposition 39.0%
Arab-led 11.9%
10:02am
Wed, Oct 28
72.1% counted
Share of the counted vote
Netanyahu 43.3%
Opposition 37.5%
Arab-led 14.0%
2:33pm
Wed, Oct 28
92.8% counted
Netanyahu bloc down to 53 projected seats; Arab-led parties at a record 19.
Share of the counted vote
Netanyahu 42.2%
Opposition 37.7%
Arab-led 15.0%
Seat projection (Times of Israel, 2:32pm)
53
48
19
11:35pm
Wed, Oct 28
97.4% counted
Share of the counted vote
Netanyahu 42.1%
Opposition 37.7%
Arab-led 15.2%
2:01am
Thu, Oct 29
98.0% counted
Last PoliWave snapshot before the double-envelope count.
Share of the counted vote
Netanyahu 42.0%
Opposition 37.7%
Arab-led 15.3%
Seat projection (PoliWave)
53
48
19
6:14am
Thu, Oct 29
~91%* counted
Double-envelope count under way. Ra’am up to 8 seats and the Joint List down to 11; the bloc totals did not change.
Seat projection (N12)
53
48
19
3:23pm
Thu, Oct 29
Counting
With 295,607 double-envelope ballots counted, Likud gains a seat at the expense of its ally Shas. No change in the blocs (The Times of Israel).
6:15pm
Thu, Oct 29
Count complete
All ballots counted. Likud 27, Shas 6, Joint List 11, Ra’am 8. Subject to final verification; not yet certified.
Completed count (Globes)
53
48
19
Expected
Wed, Nov 4
Next step
The Central Elections Committee is expected to publish the official, certified results.
Seat bars are out of 120; the dashed line marks the 61-seat majority.
Shares move as different areas report, so early figures are not a sample of the whole country. Seat figures also jump when a list crosses or falls below the 3.25% threshold, and because of surplus-vote agreements, so a seat change does not by itself mean voters changed their minds. Exit polls are surveys, not counts. †Not broken down in the report; calculated as the remainder of 120. *Starred figures are shares of votes counted as reported by The Times of Israel, Ynet and N12; unstarred figures are PoliWave’s share of polling stations reported. The two measures are not directly comparable.
Sources: Vote shares and 2:01am seats: PoliWave, from Central Elections Committee data. Exit polls and 6:02am projection: Ynet. 4:05am, 4:51am and 2:32pm projections: The Times of Israel. Thursday 6:14am: N12. Thursday 3:23pm: The Times of Israel. Completed count: Globes (Oct 29, 2026, 6:15pm). All times Israel time.
All ballots counted · Official certification pending. The Central Elections Committee has finished counting the regular and double-envelope ballots. Seats shown are the reported completed-count figures (Globes, Oct 29, 2026, 6:15pm Israel time), still subject to final verification. Official results are expected on Nov 4, 2026. Bloc groupings are editorial, not Central Elections Committee categories. The map section is a historical vote-share snapshot (PoliWave, Oct 29, 2026, 2:01am Israel time, 98% of polling stations), taken before the double-envelope count.
With Netanyahu’s Likud-led bloc securing 53 seats, it remains eight short of the 61 required for a majority in the 120-member Knesset. The opposition bloc, with 48 seats, also falls short of the threshold.
The two Arab-led parties, Ra’am and the Joint List, have won 11 and eight seats respectively, taking their combined tally to 19. Their numbers could be significant in the government-formation process. However, Netanyahu’s refusal to cooperate with the Arab-led parties further complicates the negotiations. The outcome will depend on whether either bloc can secure sufficient support to command a majority in parliament.
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What happens next?
The Central Elections Committee (CEC) will submit the final results to President Isaac Herzog on November 4, after completing any remaining inquiries into complaints or possible errors. Herzog will then consult the leaders of the political parties, who will recommend the lawmaker they believe should be given the mandate to form the next government.
The candidate selected by the president will have to secure the support needed to form a government and command a majority in the Knesset.
Fraud allegations cloud results
The election results have been accompanied by allegations of electoral fraud and foreign interference raised by Netanyahu and his Likud party, which claimed that the vote had been “stolen”. The allegations include claims of bribery, threats, violence, distribution of cash alongside Ra’am ballot slips and multiple voting.
However, acting CEC Director General Dean Livne rejected claims of systematic violations, maintaining that the election was conducted lawfully and that there was no basis for allegations questioning its integrity. He also said votes could be invalidated only if direct evidence of violations was found.
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The Shin Bet, which is investigating suspected foreign interference, described its probe as “limited in scope” and said it was based on its own intelligence collection rather than information provided by political parties. Its chief, David Zini, briefed Netanyahu, opposition leader Yair Lapid and Gadi Eisenkot on the suspicions under investigation.
Hebrew-language media reports said Likud suspected Qatar and Turkiye of funding organisations involved in mobilising Arab voters. Both countries rejected the allegations. Qatar called them “ridiculous and dangerous”, while Turkiye described claims of its involvement as “entirely baseless”.
Police have also disputed Likud’s claim that the election was stolen. A police source told Hebrew media outlets that there had been “very few irregular incidents” affecting electoral integrity and that there was no investigative or intelligence-based evidence to substantiate the claim. Netanyahu’s opponents, meanwhile, accused him of using the allegations to undermine the legitimacy of Arab voters and the election outcome.