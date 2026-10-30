Israel election results 2026: What happens next after Netanyahu bloc wins 53 seats, opposition gets 48?

Israel’s parliamentary election has left the country facing uncertainty over its next government, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud-led bloc falling short of a majority in the 120-member Knesset. The Central Elections Committee (CEC) published the final results early Friday, giving Netanyahu’s bloc 53 seats, 48 to the opposition, and the remaining 19 to two Arab-led parties.

The outcome means neither side can form a government without securing additional support. A party or alliance needs at least 61 seats to command a majority in the Knesset. The Arab-led Ra’am and Joint List parties, which won eight and 11 seats respectively, could, therefore, play a decisive role in determining the next government. Their combined tally of 19 is a record for Arab parties in Israel’s parliament, news agency Associated Press reported.

Who won how many seats?

Netanyahu’s Likud emerged as the largest individual party with 27 seats. Its allies include Otzma Yehudit and United Torah Judaism, with seven seats each, and Shas and Religious Zionism, which won six apiece.

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The opposition bloc, led by Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party, secured 48 seats. Yashar won 21, Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad 12, Yair Golan’s Democrats eight and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu seven.

The two Arab-led parties, Ra’am and the Joint List, won eight and 11 seats, respectively. Turnout stood at 77.9 per cent, with 5,716,665 votes cast, the highest in decades, according to the CEC.

What are the possible outcomes?

All ballots counted · Official certification pending Israel election results: The count is complete Build a coalition, test the Arab parties’ role, see who gained and lost, who is heading to the Knesset, where parties led and how the count unfolded. Pick a section. Reported completed-count figures · pending certification Seats in the 120-member Knesset 53 48 19 61 = majority Netanyahu bloc 53 Eight seats short of a 61-seat majority. Opposition bloc 48 Thirteen seats short of a majority without support from outside its bloc. Arab-led parties 19 Joint List (11) and Ra’am (8) remain separate parties; their positions in negotiations may differ. Likud 27 Yashar 21 B’Yachad 12 Joint List 11 The Democrats 8 Ra’am 8 Yisrael Beytenu 7 Otzma Yehudit 7 United Torah Judaism 7 Shas 6 Religious Zionism–Zehut 6 Neither major bloc has a majority on its own, so the Arab-led parties could be pivotal. Bloc groupings are editorial, not official Central Elections Committee categories. Forming a government is a separate process from the count, and no coalition scenario is certain. 61?Build a coalition 19Arab parties ±Gains and losses 120Who’s heading in ●Map 100%The count Can you build a coalition that reaches 61 seats? Tap a party to add its seats; tap it again to take it out, or use Clear all to start over. Seats are the reported completed-count figures, pending official certification. Maths, not a prediction. A combination that adds up to 61 is not necessarily a politically viable coalition. Red lines, abstentions, outside support and confidence-vote strategy can all affect government formation. of 120 seats Clear all × Clear all × Tap a party again to remove it 61 61 seats or more Mathematical majority: seats Below majority more seats needed Netanyahu bloc 53 seats Likud Benjamin Netanyahu 27 Add Likud Remove Likud Add Likud Remove Likud Add Likud Remove Likud Shas Aryeh Deri 6 Add Shas Remove Shas Add Shas Remove Shas Add Shas Remove Shas UTJ United Torah Judaism Yaakov Asher 7 Add United Torah Judaism Remove United Torah Judaism Add United Torah Judaism Remove United Torah Judaism Add United Torah Judaism Remove United Torah Judaism Otzma Yehudit Itamar Ben-Gvir 7 Add Otzma Yehudit Remove Otzma Yehudit Add Otzma Yehudit Remove Otzma Yehudit Add Otzma Yehudit Remove Otzma Yehudit Religious Zionism–Zehut Bezalel Smotrich 6 Add Religious Zionism–Zehut Remove Religious Zionism–Zehut Add Religious Zionism–Zehut Remove Religious Zionism–Zehut Add Religious Zionism–Zehut Remove Religious Zionism–Zehut Opposition bloc 48 seats Yashar Gadi Eisenkot 21 Add Yashar Remove Yashar Add Yashar Remove Yashar Add Yashar Remove Yashar B’Yachad Naftali Bennett 12 Add B’Yachad Remove B’Yachad Add B’Yachad Remove B’Yachad Add B’Yachad Remove B’Yachad Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman 7 Add Yisrael Beytenu Remove Yisrael Beytenu Add Yisrael Beytenu Remove Yisrael Beytenu Add Yisrael Beytenu Remove Yisrael Beytenu The Democrats Yair Golan 8 Add The Democrats Remove The Democrats Add The Democrats Remove The Democrats Add The Democrats Remove The Democrats Arab-led parties 19 seats JL Joint List Yousef Jabareen 11 Add Joint List Remove Joint List Add Joint List Remove Joint List Add Joint List Remove Joint List Ra’am Mansour Abbas 8 Add Ra’am Remove Ra’am Add Ra’am Remove Ra’am Add Ra’am Remove Ra’am Political reality check Dated public positions relevant to your mix appear here: ruled out, reluctant, policy clash or open to talks. A position can change in negotiations. Ruled out: Yisrael Beytenu + Arab-led parties Avigdor Liberman has pledged not to form a government that relies on Arab parties (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). Ruled out: B’Yachad + Arab-led parties Naftali Bennett has pledged not to sit with Arab parties this time, although he led a government that included Ra’am in 2021 (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). Ruled out: The Democrats + Likud or Haredi parties Yair Golan says he will not sit with the Haredi parties, or with Likud while Netanyahu leads it (The Jewish Chronicle, Oct 28). Ruled out: Likud + Arab-led parties Netanyahu said it was unthinkable “to set up a government that relies upon anti-Zionist Arab parties” (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). Ruled out: Yashar + Likud Gadi Eisenkot has rejected serving under Netanyahu, including in a rotation (The Jerusalem Post, Oct 28). Netanyahu says partners are welcome “without a rotation” (Israel Hayom, Oct 28). Policy clash: Yashar + Haredi parties Eisenkot’s stated priority is a “Zionist government committed to military conscription” (Ynet, Oct 28). United Torah Judaism quit Netanyahu’s government over the draft law. Reluctant: Yashar + Arab-led parties Before the vote, Eisenkot ruled out a minority government relying on Arab-led parties (Al Jazeera, Oct 29). Since then he has not set out any framework for working with them (Ynet, Oct 28). Open to talks: Ra’am Mansour Abbas told Channel 12 that “everyone is speaking with us”, and said he is willing to join an Eisenkot-led coalition if it proves viable (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). Open to talks: The Democrats + Arab-led parties Golan has urged partners to form “a government of change in partnership with Israel’s Arab citizens” (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). Open to talks: Joint List Ahmad Tibi said the Joint List would not seek ministries or formal coalition membership, but would consider backing a government from outside in return for commitments on crime in Arab communities and an end to Bedouin home demolitions (Ynet, Oct 28). 61 is not the only route. To take office, a government needs more votes for it than against in a Knesset confidence vote. A party can join the cabinet, back the government from outside without taking ministries, or abstain. The Bennett-Lapid government was sworn in by 60 votes to 59 in 2021, with one abstention. A coalition below 61, though, needs outside help to pass laws and survive. Forming a government is a separate process from counting the votes: after the official results, the president consults the parties and asks a Knesset member to try to form one. Can Arab parties decide Netanyahu’s future? Joint List (11) and Ra’am (8) together hold a record 19 seats, but they are separate parties with different leaders and positions. Pick a starting bloc, then decide what each Arab-led party does in the confidence vote. Step 1 · Start with a bloc Opposition blocYashar, B’Yachad, Democrats, Yisrael Beytenu48 Opposition without Bennett and LibermanYashar and the Democrats only29 Netanyahu blocLikud, Shas, UTJ, Otzma, Religious Zionism53 Step 2 · What do the Arab-led parties do? Ra’am Led by Mansour Abbas 8 Votes against Joins coalition Backs from outside Abstains JL Joint List Led by Yousef Jabareen 11 Votes against Joins coalition Backs from outside Abstains For Against Abstain Takes office More votes for than against Fails Not enough votes for the government Working majority Coalition holds seats, 61 or more Minority Coalition holds of 120 seats Political reality check Reluctant: Eisenkot Before the vote, Eisenkot ruled out a minority government relying on Arab-led parties (Al Jazeera, Oct 29). Since then he has not set out any framework for working with them (Ynet, Oct 28). Ruled out: Bennett Naftali Bennett has pledged not to sit with Arab parties this time, although he led a government that included Ra’am in 2021 (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). This mix needs his support. Ruled out: Liberman Avigdor Liberman has pledged not to form a government that relies on Arab parties (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). This mix needs his support. Arithmetic: without Bennett and Liberman Yashar and the Democrats hold 29 seats between them. Open to talks: Golan Golan has urged partners to form “a government of change in partnership with Israel’s Arab citizens” (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). Ruled out: Netanyahu Netanyahu said it was unthinkable “to set up a government that relies upon anti-Zionist Arab parties” (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). Abbas says Likud has also approached him (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). Open to talks: Abbas Mansour Abbas told Channel 12 that “everyone is speaking with us”, and said he is willing to join an Eisenkot-led coalition if it proves viable (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). In 2021 Ra’am became the first Arab-majority party to join an Israeli government. Open to talks: Joint List Ahmad Tibi said the Joint List would not seek ministries or formal coalition membership, but would consider backing a government from outside in return for commitments on crime in Arab communities and an end to Bedouin home demolitions (Ynet, Oct 28). Three ways to back a government Join Inside the coalition. Ministers and a share of power. Ra’am did this in the Bennett-Lapid government of 2021. Back Support from outside. Votes for the government without taking ministries. Yitzhak Rabin’s government relied on outside Arab support after 1993. Abstain Stay out of the vote. A government needs more votes for than against, not 61. Bennett-Lapid was sworn in 60–59, with one abstention. The calculator assumes every party you have not added votes against. It is arithmetic, not a forecast: the Joint List and Ra’am are separate parties with different leaders and positions. Sources: Seats: completed Central Elections Committee count as reported by Globes (Oct 29, 2026, 6:15pm Israel time), pending official certification. Positions: The Times of Israel, Ynet, Al Jazeera, The Jerusalem Post (Oct 28–29, 2026). 2021 vote: Axios. 1993 precedent: The Times of Israel. Which parties gained seats and which lost ground? Seats on the completed count, pending certification, compared with what each list won in the 2022 election, the last consistent baseline. Many lists merged or split, and some members switched parties during the outgoing Knesset, so read the notes before comparing names. Netanyahu bloc 64 53 −11 Eisenkot bloc 46 48 +2 Arab-led parties 10 19 +9 Seat change How the lists changed Grey bar: seats won in the 2022 election. Coloured bar: seats on the completed count, pending certification. The 2022 bloc totals above are a retrospective grouping of the 2022 lists into today’s blocs. YA Yashar First election New 2022 0 2026 21 New party. Eisenkot was elected in 2022 on Benny Gantz’s National Unity list. JL Joint List In 2022: Hadash–Ta’al +6 2022 5 2026 11 Balad, which missed the threshold running alone in 2022, rejoined. TH The Democrats In 2022: Labor +4 2022 4 2026 8 Labor merged with Meretz, which won no seats in 2022. RA Ra’am +3 2022 5 2026 8 YI Yisrael Beytenu +1 2022 6 2026 7 UTJ United Torah Judaism ±0 2022 7 2026 7 New leader: Yaakov Asher replaced Moshe Gafni. OT Otzma Yehudit + Religious Zionism–Zehut In 2022: Religious Zionism alliance −1 2022 14 2026 13 The 2022 joint list, which also included Noam, split. Otzma 7, Religious Zionism–Zehut 6. SH Shas −5 2022 11 2026 6 LI Likud −5 2022 32 2026 27 Now includes Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope, which ran on the National Unity list in 2022. B& B’Yachad In 2022: Yesh Atid −12 2022 24 2026 12 Yesh Atid now runs inside Naftali Bennett’s list; Yair Lapid is No. 2. NU National Unity Did not run in 2026 Did not run 2022 12 2026 0 Broke up in 2025. Gantz’s Blue and White withdrew on Oct 19, 2026. Lists that merged, split or are new since 2022. 2022 seats in grey. Shas, United Torah Judaism, Yisrael Beytenu and Ra’am run under the same names as in 2022. Yesh Atid 24 Bennett 2026 new → B’Yachad12 seats Formed April 2026 and headed by Naftali Bennett. National Unity 12 → Yashar21 seats Eisenkot left National Unity in 2025 and founded Yashar. The alliance ended in July 2025; Gantz’s Blue and White withdrew from the race on Oct 19, 2026. Likud 32 New Hope ran in National Unity → Likud27 seats Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope agreed in 2025 to merge back into Likud. Religious Zionism alliance 14 → Otzma Yehudit7 seats The joint list split in November 2022. Each party now runs on its own. Religious Zionism alliance 14 Zehut no seats Jewish Home no seats → Religious Zionism–Zehut6 seats Jewish Home merged into Religious Zionism in 2023. Moshe Feiglin of Zehut is No. 2. Labor 4 Meretz 0 → The Democrats8 seats Labor and Meretz merged in July 2024 under Yair Golan. Hadash–Ta’al 5 Balad 0 → Joint List11 seats Hadash, Ta’al and Balad agreed on Aug 19, 2026, to run together again. Sources: 2022 results: Central Elections Committee. 2026 seats: completed Central Elections Committee count as reported by Globes (Oct 29, 2026, 6:15pm Israel time), pending official certification. List changes: PoliWave, Israel Policy Forum. The 2022 baseline is the election result, not the outgoing Knesset’s final faction sizes. Who is heading to the Knesset? Israel votes for party lists, not local candidates. Seats go to names in ballot order, so a party’s seat count on the completed count shows who is set to enter, pending certification. Tap a party. Likud27 Yashar21 B’Yachad12 JLJoint List11 The Democrats8 Shas6 UTJUnited Torah Judaism7 Otzma Yehudit7 Yisrael Beytenu7 Ra’am8 Religious Zionism–Zehut6 Likud Led by Benjamin Netanyahu 27seats The top 27 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns. Benjamin NetanyahuPrime minister Eli CohenEnergy minister Amir OhanaKnesset speaker Yariv LevinJustice minister Miri RegevTransportation minister Israel KatzDefence minister Gideon Sa’arForeign minister Ofir KatzCoalition chairman Tali Gu’iliNew Hope candidate on the Likud list Yoav KischEducation minister Yaakov BardugoBroadcaster Miki ZoharCulture and sport minister Almog CohenDeputy minister, PM’s Office Amichai ChikliDiaspora affairs minister Elisha MadanReserve combat soldier David PeterLitigator Moshe SaadaMK, former police investigator Haim KatzTourism and housing minister David AmsalemRegional cooperation minister Etty AtiaMK Boaz BismuthMK, foreign affairs and defence committee chair David BitanMK, economics committee chair Shlomo KarhiCommunications minister Nir BarkatEconomy minister Gila GamlielScience and technology minister Eli GoldschmidtFormer MK Erez TadmorPublicist and broadcaster Cut-off on the completed count Shlomo LernerLawyer Yitzhak BunzelFamily-law attorney Yashar Led by Gadi Eisenkot 21seats The top 21 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns. Gadi EisenkotFormer IDF chief of staff Yoram CohenFormer Shin Bet director Orit Farkash-HacohenFormer science minister Adi AltshulerSocial entrepreneur Matan KahanaFormer religious services minister Chili TropperFormer culture minister; Yesodot Israel Shaul MeridorFormer Treasury budgets chief Tair IfarganFormer Labour Ministry director-general Oshrat Gani GonenRegional council head Shira ShapiraCivic activist Inbar Harush GitiFormer Defence Ministry official Elazar SternFormer intelligence minister Kamil Abu RukunFormer COGAT head Dvora BakarEducational entrepreneur Alex RifActivist Inbar YehezkeliAttorney Roy FolkmanFormer MK Israel ZariDeputy mayor of Ramat Gan Tal OhanaFormer Yeruham council head Elyasaf PeretzIDF reservist Yafa TabajaInnovation centre founder Cut-off on the completed count Nir HajbiColonel (res.) Ron BarkaiPolicy programme director B’Yachad Led by Naftali Bennett 12seats The top 12 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns. Naftali BennettFormer prime minister Yair LapidYesh Atid leader, former PM Keren TernerFormer ministry director-general Merav Ben-AriYesh Atid faction chair Liran Avisar Ben-HorinFormer ministry director-general Noam TibonMaj. Gen. (res.) Michal Hirsch NegriMunicipal director-general Eitan GinzburgFormer communications minister Meirav CohenFormer social equality minister Yonatan ShalevReservist activist Bruria Naim ErmanB’Yachad director-general Ram Ben BarakFormer deputy Mossad head Cut-off on the completed count Amir StrugoYouth movement leader Naor ShiriMK Joint List Led by Yousef Jabareen 11seats The top 11 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns. Yousef JabareenHadash chairman Ahmad TibiTa’al chairman Faten GhattasHadash Bakr AwawdehBalad Ofer CassifHadash MK Youssef AtaunaFormer MK, Hadash Maha Karkabi-SabahSociologist, Balad Ahmad DarawsheTa’al Nihaya WishahyLecturer, Hadash Hassan NasasraEducator, Balad Haitham ZahalkaLawyer, Ta’al Cut-off on the completed count Iyas NatourProducer, Hadash Ghassan AbdallahTa’al The Democrats Led by Yair Golan 8seats The top 8 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns. Yair GolanMaj. Gen. (res.) Naama LazimiMK Gilad KarivMK, Reform rabbi Efrat RaytenMK Yair FinkSocial activist Gaby LaskyFormer MK Omri RonenProtest activist Michal RozinFormer MK Cut-off on the completed count Moshe RadmanProtest leader Sumaya BashirArts therapist Shas Led by Aryeh Deri 6seats The top 6 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns. Aryeh DeriParty chairman Yinon AzoulayMK Michael MalkieliMK, former minister Yoav Ben-TzurMK, former minister Haim BitonMK, former minister Dror AmosHaifa religious council head Cut-off on the completed count Moshe AbutbulMK Uriel BusoMK, former health minister United Torah Judaism Led by Yaakov Asher 7seats The top 7 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns. Yaakov AsherParty chairman, Degel HaTorah Yitzhak GoldknopfAgudat Yisrael chairman Yitzhak PindrusMK, Degel HaTorah Meir PorushJerusalem affairs minister Moshe Azriel RosenthalBnei Brak education official Eli StarkPolitical operative Yehuda Leib WeissfishYeshiva network director Cut-off on the completed count Yoel Yaakov TesslerMK, Agudat Yisrael David ZaltzActing mayor of Beitar Illit Otzma Yehudit Led by Itamar Ben-Gvir 7seats The top 7 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns. Itamar Ben-GvirNational security minister Tally GotlivMK, ex-Likud Yitzhak WasserlaufNegev and Galilee minister Amichai EliyahuHeritage minister Limor Son Har-MelechMK Yitzhak KroizerMK Chanamel DorfmanFormer chief of staff to Ben-Gvir Cut-off on the completed count Tzachi EliyahuParty activist Yosef GoldbergerPolitical adviser Yisrael Beytenu Led by Avigdor Liberman 7seats The top 7 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns. Avigdor LibermanParty chairman Rafi Ben ShitritFormer Beit She’an mayor Talia LankriCol. (res.) Oded ForerMK, former agriculture minister Yulia MalinovskyMK Sharon SharabiHostage-return campaigner Hamad AmarMK Cut-off on the completed count Evgeny SovaMK Elvira KulichmanFormer deputy mayor of Lod Ra’am Led by Mansour Abbas 8seats The top 8 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns. Mansour AbbasParty chairman Yoav SegalovitzFormer deputy public security minister Waleed TahaMK Waleed AlhwashlaMK Iman Khatib-YassinMK Yasir HujeiratMK Ibrahim al-TuriRahat Abd al-Karim MasriKafr Qara Cut-off on the completed count Abd al-Karim AzzamNazareth Ibrahim Abu LabanRamla Religious Zionism–Zehut Led by Bezalel Smotrich 6seats The top 6 names are set to enter the Knesset on the completed count, pending certification. The next two are first in line if a member resigns. Bezalel SmotrichFinance minister Moshe FeiglinZehut chairman Orit StrookSettlements minister Simcha RothmanConstitution committee chair Tzvika MorTikva Forum chairman Itamar EitamLt. Col. (res.) Cut-off on the completed count Zvi SukkotMK Yitzhak ZagaLawyer, Zehut Not yet certified. Seats are confirmed only when the official results are published, expected on Nov 4, 2026. Names further down a list can still enter if members resign, including ministers who give up their seats under the so-called Norwegian law. List order verified against the Central Elections Committee’s published candidate lists. Short role descriptions are from The Petek and The Times of Israel and have not all been independently verified. Sources: Candidate lists: Central Elections Committee approved lists for the 26th Knesset (via the Israel Democracy Institute), cross-checked with The Times of Israel, The Jerusalem Post and The Petek. Seats: completed Central Elections Committee count as reported by Globes (Oct 29, 2026, 6:15pm Israel time), pending official certification. Where Netanyahu, the opposition and Arab parties led A map of the leading party in 29 of Israel’s statistical regions, plus the localities where first and second place are separated by less than two points. Map Close races Regions and towns do not elect members. All 120 seats are shared out nationally by proportional representation; these figures show where each list drew its votes. Each dot is a statistical region, coloured by the party with the most votes. Tap a dot to see the result. Close Haifa Region × Haifa Region 355,850 votes counted Largest list: Likud1.9 pts ahead of the next list Eisenkot-bloc lists together polled more here, but Likud was the largest single list. Netanyahu37.8% Eisenkot51.0% Arab-led6.3% Judean Mountains × Judean Mountains 339,700 votes counted Largest list: UTJ3.9 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu65.2% Eisenkot23.3% Arab-led5.8% Be’er Sheva Region × Be’er Sheva Region 266,345 votes counted Largest list: Ra’am24.1 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu29.4% Eisenkot19.5% Arab-led47.7% Judea and Samaria × Judea and Samaria 229,831 votes counted Largest list: Religious Zionism3.5 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu79.4% Eisenkot13.8% Arab-led0.1% Holon Region × Holon Region 183,052 votes counted Largest list: Likud13.4 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu50.3% Eisenkot43.4% Arab-led0.3% Hadera Region × Hadera Region 153,702 votes counted Largest list: Likud6.2 pts ahead of the next list Eisenkot-bloc lists together polled more here, but Likud was the largest single list. Netanyahu34.8% Eisenkot39.7% Arab-led20.3% Ashqelon Region × Ashqelon Region 128,904 votes counted Largest list: Likud25.7 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu61.5% Eisenkot31.8% Arab-led0.2% Ashdod Region × Ashdod Region 126,277 votes counted Largest list: Likud17.7 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu63.1% Eisenkot31.7% Arab-led0.1% Alexander Mountain × Alexander Mountain 95,573 votes counted Largest list: Joint List50.1 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu12.2% Eisenkot8.9% Arab-led76.8% Judean Foothills × Judean Foothills 78,034 votes counted Largest list: UTJ17.8 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu80.8% Eisenkot12.4% Arab-led0.4% Karmi’el Region × Karmi’el Region 72,021 votes counted Largest list: Joint List17.0 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu16.9% Eisenkot26.3% Arab-led52.7% Eastern Sharon × Eastern Sharon 64,797 votes counted Largest list: Joint List51.0 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu2.9% Eisenkot10.3% Arab-led84.9% Lakhish Region × Lakhish Region 47,539 votes counted Largest list: Likud25.5 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu71.2% Eisenkot23.2% Arab-led0.1% Akko Region × Akko Region 43,091 votes counted Largest list: Joint List17.6 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu30.3% Eisenkot18.8% Arab-led48.3% Gerar Region × Gerar Region 37,115 votes counted Largest list: Likud8.1 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu81.0% Eisenkot14.3% Arab-led0.1% Kinnerot × Kinnerot 35,988 votes counted Largest list: Likud19.6 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu62.8% Eisenkot29.5% Arab-led3.1% Besor Region × Besor Region 32,288 votes counted Largest list: Likud16.7 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu68.8% Eisenkot25.2% Arab-led0.3% Arava Region × Arava Region 29,744 votes counted Largest list: Likud13.4 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu50.2% Eisenkot42.8% Arab-led1.6% Eastern Lower Galilee × Eastern Lower Galilee 27,641 votes counted Largest list: Yashar6.2 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu23.1% Eisenkot45.0% Arab-led27.2% Eastern Upper Galilee × Eastern Upper Galilee 26,559 votes counted Largest list: Likud13.8 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu67.8% Eisenkot21.0% Arab-led7.5% Hula Basin × Hula Basin 24,030 votes counted Largest list: Likud7.1 pts ahead of the next list Eisenkot-bloc lists together polled more here, but Likud was the largest single list. Netanyahu43.6% Eisenkot50.0% Arab-led0.7% Hof HaKarmel × Hof HaKarmel 20,228 votes counted Largest list: Joint List5.4 pts ahead of the next list Eisenkot-bloc lists together polled more here, but Joint List was the largest single list. Netanyahu17.3% Eisenkot41.5% Arab-led37.1% Bet She’an Basin × Bet She’an Basin 19,666 votes counted Largest list: Likud26.3 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu66.6% Eisenkot26.6% Arab-led0.3% Hazor Region × Hazor Region 14,983 votes counted Largest list: Likud5.5 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu44.8% Eisenkot27.1% Arab-led24.4% Elon Region × Elon Region 12,492 votes counted Largest list: Yashar3.0 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu24.4% Eisenkot53.0% Arab-led16.0% Kokhav Plateau × Kokhav Plateau 8,852 votes counted Largest list: Joint List22.0 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu3.1% Eisenkot27.2% Arab-led67.6% Harod Valley × Harod Valley 7,356 votes counted Largest list: Yashar15.5 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu20.0% Eisenkot61.4% Arab-led14.0% Hermon Region × Hermon Region 1,871 votes counted Largest list: Yisrael Beytenu5.1 pts ahead of the next list Netanyahu10.0% Eisenkot78.5% Arab-led2.6% Arava Region (incl. Eilat) lies further south; its dot sits at the bottom edge Likud 14 Joint List 6 Yashar 3 UTJ 2 Ra’am 1 Yisrael Beytenu 1 Religious Zionism 1 Dots are placed on each region’s main town, not its boundaries; Besor and Judea and Samaria are placed at approximate centres, and Hazor and Eastern Upper Galilee are nudged apart so both can be tapped. Central Lower Galilee (1,126 votes) is not plotted. PoliWave lists all 53 regions; only the 29 we could retrieve and check row by row are shown, so areas including Tel Aviv are missing. Localities where the top two lists are within two points, with the exact vote gap in the count so far. Shares are rounded to one decimal place. These could still flip as the last ballots are counted. Rekhasim Tied on 2,983 votes each Shas 43.7% 2,983 votes UTJ 43.7% 2,983 votes Giv’at Ze’ev 20 votes apart Shas 22.7% 2,603 votes UTJ 22.6% 2,583 votes Majdal Shams 5 votes apart Yisrael Beytenu 35.6% 529 votes Yashar 35.3% 524 votes Meshhed 38 votes apart Ra’am 49.2% 2,570 votes Joint List 48.5% 2,532 votes Zur Hadassa 41 votes apart Likud 21.4% 1,151 votes Yashar 20.6% 1,110 votes Atlit 53 votes apart Yashar 27.0% 1,674 votes Likud 26.1% 1,621 votes Pardes Hanna-Karkur 277 votes apart Yashar 24.5% 6,693 votes Likud 23.5% 6,416 votes Netivot 328 votes apart Shas 28.7% 7,254 votes Likud 27.4% 6,926 votes Alfe Menashe 75 votes apart Likud 25.7% 1,256 votes Yashar 24.2% 1,181 votes El’ad 366 votes apart Shas 39.2% 8,750 votes UTJ 37.6% 8,384 votes Hurfeish 55 votes apart Yisrael Beytenu 31.4% 989 votes Yashar 29.7% 934 votes Giv’at Shmuel 334 votes apart Likud 19.8% 3,552 votes Religious Zionism 17.9% 3,218 votes Yirka 143 votes apart Likud 31.9% 2,439 votes Yashar 30.0% 2,296 votes Beit Jann 100 votes apart Yisrael Beytenu 30.4% 1,611 votes Yashar 28.5% 1,511 votes Nizzan 27 votes apart Religious Zionism 32.8% 457 votes Likud 30.8% 430 votes Sources: PoliWave live results from the Central Elections Committee count (98% of polling stations, Oct 29, 2026, 2:01am Israel time). Bloc groupings are PoliWave’s. Only the 29 of 53 regions we could retrieve and check are shown. Comparable 2022 figures by region were not available, so change since 2022 is not shown. Percentages are rounded; vote gaps in close races are exact counts. How the result changed as votes came in Every published update from the exit polls to the completed count, in order: the share of the vote for each bloc, and seat figures where they were reported. All ballots are now counted; official certification is pending. Netanyahu bloc 50.0% → 42.0% Opposition bloc 39.9% → 37.7% Arab-led parties 4.2% → 15.3% Others 5.9% → 5.1% Netanyahu bloc Opposition bloc Arab-led parties Others 10:00pm Tue, Oct 27 Exit polls Polls close. Both main exit polls put neither bloc near 61. Channel 12 exit poll 50 52 18 Channel 13 exit poll 50 53 17 2:11am Wed, Oct 28 1.9% counted First results. Netanyahu bloc on half the counted vote. Share of the counted vote Netanyahu 50.0% Opposition 39.9% Arab-led 4.2% 3:47am Wed, Oct 28 18.8% counted Share of the counted vote Netanyahu 48.4% Opposition 37.4% Arab-led 8.6% 4:05am Wed, Oct 28 25.2%* counted Netanyahu bloc projected at 63. Ra’am was below the 3.25% threshold (3.2%), so its votes earned no seats. Seat projection (The Times of Israel) 63 49 8 4:51am Wed, Oct 28 32.5%* counted Netanyahu bloc down to 59. The report did not break down the remaining 15 seats. Seat projection (The Times of Israel) 59 46 15† 5:13am Wed, Oct 28 34.5% counted Share of the counted vote Netanyahu 46.3% Opposition 36.0% Arab-led 12.3% 6:02am Wed, Oct 28 41.1%* counted With about two-fifths of votes counted, the Netanyahu bloc was projected at 57 seats. Seat projection (Ynet) 57 47 16 7:42am Wed, Oct 28 54.9% counted Share of the counted vote Netanyahu 43.8% Opposition 39.0% Arab-led 11.9% 10:02am Wed, Oct 28 72.1% counted Share of the counted vote Netanyahu 43.3% Opposition 37.5% Arab-led 14.0% 2:33pm Wed, Oct 28 92.8% counted Netanyahu bloc down to 53 projected seats; Arab-led parties at a record 19. Share of the counted vote Netanyahu 42.2% Opposition 37.7% Arab-led 15.0% Seat projection (Times of Israel, 2:32pm) 53 48 19 11:35pm Wed, Oct 28 97.4% counted Share of the counted vote Netanyahu 42.1% Opposition 37.7% Arab-led 15.2% 2:01am Thu, Oct 29 98.0% counted Last PoliWave snapshot before the double-envelope count. Share of the counted vote Netanyahu 42.0% Opposition 37.7% Arab-led 15.3% Seat projection (PoliWave) 53 48 19 6:14am Thu, Oct 29 ~91%* counted Double-envelope count under way. Ra’am up to 8 seats and the Joint List down to 11; the bloc totals did not change. Seat projection (N12) 53 48 19 3:23pm Thu, Oct 29 Counting With 295,607 double-envelope ballots counted, Likud gains a seat at the expense of its ally Shas. No change in the blocs (The Times of Israel). 6:15pm Thu, Oct 29 Count complete All ballots counted. Likud 27, Shas 6, Joint List 11, Ra’am 8. Subject to final verification; not yet certified. Completed count (Globes) 53 48 19 Expected Wed, Nov 4 Next step The Central Elections Committee is expected to publish the official, certified results. Seat bars are out of 120; the dashed line marks the 61-seat majority. Shares move as different areas report, so early figures are not a sample of the whole country. Seat figures also jump when a list crosses or falls below the 3.25% threshold, and because of surplus-vote agreements, so a seat change does not by itself mean voters changed their minds. Exit polls are surveys, not counts. †Not broken down in the report; calculated as the remainder of 120. *Starred figures are shares of votes counted as reported by The Times of Israel, Ynet and N12; unstarred figures are PoliWave’s share of polling stations reported. The two measures are not directly comparable. Sources: Vote shares and 2:01am seats: PoliWave, from Central Elections Committee data. Exit polls and 6:02am projection: Ynet. 4:05am, 4:51am and 2:32pm projections: The Times of Israel. Thursday 6:14am: N12. Thursday 3:23pm: The Times of Israel. Completed count: Globes (Oct 29, 2026, 6:15pm). All times Israel time. All ballots counted · Official certification pending. The Central Elections Committee has finished counting the regular and double-envelope ballots. Seats shown are the reported completed-count figures ( The Central Elections Committee has finished counting the regular and double-envelope ballots. Seats shown are the reported completed-count figures ( Globes , Oct 29, 2026, 6:15pm Israel time), still subject to final verification. Official results are expected on Nov 4, 2026. Bloc groupings are editorial, not Central Elections Committee categories. The map section is a historical vote-share snapshot (PoliWave, Oct 29, 2026, 2:01am Israel time, 98% of polling stations), taken before the double-envelope count. Express InfoGenIE Created by Aniruddha Dhar

With Netanyahu’s Likud-led bloc securing 53 seats, it remains eight short of the 61 required for a majority in the 120-member Knesset. The opposition bloc, with 48 seats, also falls short of the threshold.

The two Arab-led parties, Ra’am and the Joint List, have won 11 and eight seats respectively, taking their combined tally to 19. Their numbers could be significant in the government-formation process. However, Netanyahu’s refusal to cooperate with the Arab-led parties further complicates the negotiations. The outcome will depend on whether either bloc can secure sufficient support to command a majority in parliament.

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What happens next?

The Central Elections Committee (CEC) will submit the final results to President Isaac Herzog on November 4, after completing any remaining inquiries into complaints or possible errors. Herzog will then consult the leaders of the political parties, who will recommend the lawmaker they believe should be given the mandate to form the next government.

The candidate selected by the president will have to secure the support needed to form a government and command a majority in the Knesset.

Fraud allegations cloud results

The election results have been accompanied by allegations of electoral fraud and foreign interference raised by Netanyahu and his Likud party, which claimed that the vote had been “stolen”. The allegations include claims of bribery, threats, violence, distribution of cash alongside Ra’am ballot slips and multiple voting.

However, acting CEC Director General Dean Livne rejected claims of systematic violations, maintaining that the election was conducted lawfully and that there was no basis for allegations questioning its integrity. He also said votes could be invalidated only if direct evidence of violations was found.

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The Shin Bet, which is investigating suspected foreign interference, described its probe as “limited in scope” and said it was based on its own intelligence collection rather than information provided by political parties. Its chief, David Zini, briefed Netanyahu, opposition leader Yair Lapid and Gadi Eisenkot on the suspicions under investigation.

Hebrew-language media reports said Likud suspected Qatar and Turkiye of funding organisations involved in mobilising Arab voters. Both countries rejected the allegations. Qatar called them “ridiculous and dangerous”, while Turkiye described claims of its involvement as “entirely baseless”.

Police have also disputed Likud’s claim that the election was stolen. A police source told Hebrew media outlets that there had been “very few irregular incidents” affecting electoral integrity and that there was no investigative or intelligence-based evidence to substantiate the claim. Netanyahu’s opponents, meanwhile, accused him of using the allegations to undermine the legitimacy of Arab voters and the election outcome.