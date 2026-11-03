Israel election results: Opposition backs Eisenkot to oust Netanyahu, remains split over Arab parties

The meeting and subsequent agreement come a day before Israeli President Isaac Herzog is due to begin consultations with parties on who should form the next government in the country. However, Eisenkot-led bloc remained divided over taking support from Arab-led parties that include Ra’am and the Joint List that have secured 19 seats in the polls.

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In a joint statement, the leaders said, “The party leaders are coordinated and will act immediately to replace the ‘Oct. 7 government’ with a national emergency government.” The leaders agreed to four principles laid down by Eisenkot, including that all parties recognise Israel as a Jewish state and designate Hamas a terrorist organisation. These conditions could lead to exclusion of some Arab-led parties.

Arab-led parties emerge as potential kingmakers

Netanyahu-led bloc won 53 seats, and the opposition-led Eisenkot bloc received 48 seats. However, the kingmaker in the Israeli elections could be the Arab-led parties with 19 seats. Head of Israel’s largest Arab-led party, Yousef Jabareen, said the opposition needed to accept “political reality” and join forces to remove Netanyahu.

Democrats’ Golan is the sole opposition leader who has backed forming an alliance with Arab parties. He also met leaders of Arab-led parties ahead of the opposition meeting on Tuesday and promised to take action against crimes faced by Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Liberman opposes alliance with Arab-led parties

However, Beytenu’s Liberman has firmly opposed aligning with Arab-led parties but has also expressed a desire to avoid another election in any scenario.

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Editorial note: I have preserved the original wording, including the phrase “suspension over who will emerge” and the reported seat counts. You may want to fact-check these details and clarify the wording before publication.