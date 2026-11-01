Israel election results: Why Netanyahu remains PM as Arab parties emerge as kingmakers

Benjamin Netanyahu continues to be the caretaker prime minister of Israel after the 2026 general election results threw a hung parliament, with no bloc able to achieve a 61-seat majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Arab-led parties, including Ra’am and Joint List, sprang a surprise by securing 19 seats, which is now positioning them as kingmakers in the power corridors of Tel Aviv, as there seems to be no clear path to a new government.

Netanyahu’s main opposition, the Gadi Eisenkot-led bloc that includes Yashar, B’Yachad, The Democrats, and Yisrael Beytenu, also failed to win a majority in the Knesset, but the coalition of Jewish parties ensured that Netanyahu lost his coalition’s parliamentary majority following the elections held on October 27. Amid uncertainty over government formation, reports stated that weeks of political wrangling lie ahead as Israel’s political blocs weigh government arrangement possibilities.