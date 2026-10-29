Israel election results 2026: Netanyahu vs Gadi Eisenkot, who is winning, who is losing, live map, party-wise results, vote counts



Israel Election Results 2026: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc is projected to win 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot is projected to secure 48 seats, according to the latest partial count. Arab-led parties are projected to win 19 seats, potentially making them key players in government formation.

Neither major bloc has reached the 61 seats required for a parliamentary majority. The result leaves Netanyahu’s opponents facing a crucial decision over whether to seek support from the Arab-led Ra’am and Joint List parties, while Netanyahu has ruled out relying on their support. The figures remain provisional as the final votes are counted.