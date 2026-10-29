Israel election results 2026: Netanyahu vs Gadi Eisenkot, who is winning, who is losing, live map, party-wise results, vote counts

Israel Election Results 2026: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc is projected to win 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot is projected to secure 48 seats, according to the latest partial count. Arab-led parties are projected to win 19 seats, potentially making them key players in government formation.
Neither major bloc has reached the 61 seats required for a parliamentary majority. The result leaves Netanyahu’s opponents facing a crucial decision over whether to seek support from the Arab-led Ra’am and Joint List parties, while Netanyahu has ruled out relying on their support. The figures remain provisional as the final votes are counted.
For the Israel Election Results 2026 live tracker, explore the interactive map, Knesset seat projections, party-wise vote counts, gains and losses, and coalition scenarios in the Express InfoGenie below:
Israel election 2026: The full picture
Build a coalition, test the Arab parties’ role, see who gained and lost, who is heading to the Knesset, where parties led and how the count unfolded. Pick a section.
Can you build a coalition that reaches 61 seats?
Tap a party to add its seats; tap it again to take it out. The counter at the top updates as you go.
This is a mathematical scenario, not a prediction. Parties may rule out cooperation even when their seats add up to a majority.
Political reality check
Dated public positions relevant to your mix appear here: ruled out, reluctant, policy clash or open to talks. A position can change in negotiations.
Avigdor Liberman has pledged not to form a government that relies on Arab parties (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).
Naftali Bennett has pledged not to sit with Arab parties this time, although he led a government that included Ra’am in 2021 (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).
Yair Golan says he will not sit with the Haredi parties, or with Likud while Netanyahu leads it (The Jewish Chronicle, Oct 28).
Netanyahu said it was unthinkable “to set up a government that relies upon anti-Zionist Arab parties” (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).
Gadi Eisenkot has rejected serving under Netanyahu, including in a rotation (The Jerusalem Post, Oct 28). Netanyahu says partners are welcome “without a rotation” (Israel Hayom, Oct 28).
Eisenkot’s stated priority is a “Zionist government committed to military conscription” (Ynet, Oct 28). United Torah Judaism quit Netanyahu’s government over the draft law.
Before the vote, Eisenkot ruled out a minority government relying on Arab-led parties (Al Jazeera, Oct 29). Since then he has not set out any framework for working with them (Ynet, Oct 28).
Mansour Abbas told Channel 12 that “everyone is speaking with us”, and said he is willing to join an Eisenkot-led coalition if it proves viable (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).
Golan has urged partners to form “a government of change in partnership with Israel’s Arab citizens” (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).
Ahmad Tibi said the Joint List would not seek ministries or formal coalition membership, but would consider backing a government from outside in return for commitments on crime in Arab communities and an end to Bedouin home demolitions (Ynet, Oct 28).
61 is not the only route. To take office, a government needs more votes for it than against in a Knesset confidence vote. A party can join the cabinet, back the government from outside without taking ministries, or abstain. The Bennett-Lapid government was sworn in by 60 votes to 59 in 2021, with one abstention. A coalition below 61, though, needs outside help to pass laws and survive.
Can Arab parties decide Netanyahu’s future?
Joint List (11) and Ra’am (8) together hold a record 19 projected seats, but they are separate parties with different leaders and positions. Pick a starting bloc, then decide what each Arab-led party does in the confidence vote.
Before the vote, Eisenkot ruled out a minority government relying on Arab-led parties (Al Jazeera, Oct 29). Since then he has not set out any framework for working with them (Ynet, Oct 28).
Naftali Bennett has pledged not to sit with Arab parties this time, although he led a government that included Ra’am in 2021 (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). This mix needs his support.
Avigdor Liberman has pledged not to form a government that relies on Arab parties (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). This mix needs his support.
Yashar and the Democrats hold 29 projected seats between them.
Golan has urged partners to form “a government of change in partnership with Israel’s Arab citizens” (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).
Netanyahu said it was unthinkable “to set up a government that relies upon anti-Zionist Arab parties” (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). Abbas says Likud has also approached him (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).
Mansour Abbas told Channel 12 that “everyone is speaking with us”, and said he is willing to join an Eisenkot-led coalition if it proves viable (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). In 2021 Ra’am became the first Arab-majority party to join an Israeli government.
Ahmad Tibi said the Joint List would not seek ministries or formal coalition membership, but would consider backing a government from outside in return for commitments on crime in Arab communities and an end to Bedouin home demolitions (Ynet, Oct 28).
Three ways to back a government
Inside the coalition. Ministers and a share of power. Ra’am did this in the Bennett-Lapid government of 2021.
Support from outside. Votes for the government without taking ministries. Yitzhak Rabin’s government relied on outside Arab support after 1993.
Stay out of the vote. A government needs more votes for than against, not 61. Bennett-Lapid was sworn in 60–59, with one abstention.
The calculator assumes every party you have not added votes against. It is arithmetic, not a forecast: the Joint List and Ra’am are separate parties with different leaders and positions.
Sources: Projected seats: Central Elections Committee count as reported by N12 and Calcalist (Oct 29, 2026, 06:14–08:02 Israel time). Positions: The Times of Israel, Ynet, Al Jazeera, The Jerusalem Post (Oct 28–29, 2026). 2021 vote: Axios. 1993 precedent: The Times of Israel.
Which parties gained seats and which lost ground?
Projected seats compared with what each list won in the 2022 election, the last consistent baseline. Many lists merged or split, and some members switched parties during the outgoing Knesset, so read the notes before comparing names.
Grey bar: seats won in the 2022 election. Coloured bar: projected seats now. The 2022 bloc totals above are a retrospective grouping of the 2022 lists into today’s blocs.
Lists that merged, split or are new since 2022. 2022 seats in grey. Shas, United Torah Judaism, Yisrael Beytenu and Ra’am run under the same names as in 2022.
Sources: 2022 results: Central Elections Committee. Projected 2026 seats: Central Elections Committee count as reported by N12 and Calcalist (Oct 29, 2026, 06:14–08:02 Israel time). List changes: PoliWave, Israel Policy Forum. The 2022 baseline is the election result, not the outgoing Knesset’s final faction sizes.
Who is heading to the Knesset?
Israel votes for party lists, not local candidates. Seats go to names in ballot order, so a party’s projected seat count shows who is likely to enter. Tap a party.
The top 26 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.
The top 21 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.
The top 12 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.
The top 11 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.
The top 8 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.
The top 7 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.
The top 7 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.
The top 7 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.
The top 7 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.
The top 8 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.
The top 6 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.
Projected, not elected. Seats are confirmed only after the official results on Nov 4. Names further down a list can still enter if members resign, including ministers who give up their seats under the so-called Norwegian law. List order verified against the Central Elections Committee’s published candidate lists. Short role descriptions are from The Petek and The Times of Israel and have not all been independently verified.
Sources: Candidate lists: Central Elections Committee approved lists for the 26th Knesset (via the Israel Democracy Institute), cross-checked with The Times of Israel, The Jerusalem Post and The Petek. Projected seats: Central Elections Committee count as reported by N12 and Calcalist (Oct 29, 2026, 06:14–08:02 Israel time).
Where Netanyahu, the opposition and Arab parties led
A map of the leading party in 29 of Israel’s statistical regions, plus the localities where first and second place are separated by less than two points.
Regions and towns do not elect members. All 120 seats are shared out nationally by proportional representation; these figures show where each list drew its votes.
Each dot is a statistical region, coloured by the party with the most votes. Tap a dot to see the result.
Eisenkot-bloc lists together polled more here, but Likud was the largest single list.
Netanyahu37.8%
Eisenkot51.0%
Arab-led6.3%
Netanyahu65.2%
Eisenkot23.3%
Arab-led5.8%
Netanyahu29.4%
Eisenkot19.5%
Arab-led47.7%
Netanyahu79.4%
Eisenkot13.8%
Arab-led0.1%
Netanyahu50.3%
Eisenkot43.4%
Arab-led0.3%
Eisenkot-bloc lists together polled more here, but Likud was the largest single list.
Netanyahu34.8%
Eisenkot39.7%
Arab-led20.3%
Netanyahu61.5%
Eisenkot31.8%
Arab-led0.2%
Netanyahu63.1%
Eisenkot31.7%
Arab-led0.1%
Netanyahu12.2%
Eisenkot8.9%
Arab-led76.8%
Netanyahu80.8%
Eisenkot12.4%
Arab-led0.4%
Netanyahu16.9%
Eisenkot26.3%
Arab-led52.7%
Netanyahu2.9%
Eisenkot10.3%
Arab-led84.9%
Netanyahu71.2%
Eisenkot23.2%
Arab-led0.1%
Netanyahu30.3%
Eisenkot18.8%
Arab-led48.3%
Netanyahu81.0%
Eisenkot14.3%
Arab-led0.1%
Netanyahu62.8%
Eisenkot29.5%
Arab-led3.1%
Netanyahu68.8%
Eisenkot25.2%
Arab-led0.3%
Netanyahu50.2%
Eisenkot42.8%
Arab-led1.6%
Netanyahu23.1%
Eisenkot45.0%
Arab-led27.2%
Netanyahu67.8%
Eisenkot21.0%
Arab-led7.5%
Eisenkot-bloc lists together polled more here, but Likud was the largest single list.
Netanyahu43.6%
Eisenkot50.0%
Arab-led0.7%
Eisenkot-bloc lists together polled more here, but Joint List was the largest single list.
Netanyahu17.3%
Eisenkot41.5%
Arab-led37.1%
Netanyahu66.6%
Eisenkot26.6%
Arab-led0.3%
Netanyahu44.8%
Eisenkot27.1%
Arab-led24.4%
Netanyahu24.4%
Eisenkot53.0%
Arab-led16.0%
Netanyahu3.1%
Eisenkot27.2%
Arab-led67.6%
Netanyahu20.0%
Eisenkot61.4%
Arab-led14.0%
Netanyahu10.0%
Eisenkot78.5%
Arab-led2.6%
Dots are placed on each region’s main town, not its boundaries; Besor and Judea and Samaria are placed at approximate centres, and Hazor and Eastern Upper Galilee are nudged apart so both can be tapped. Central Lower Galilee (1,126 votes) is not plotted. PoliWave lists all 53 regions; only the 29 we could retrieve and check row by row are shown, so areas including Tel Aviv are missing.
Localities where the top two lists are within two points, with the exact vote gap in the count so far. Shares are rounded to one decimal place. These could still flip as the last ballots are counted.
Sources: PoliWave live results from the Central Elections Committee count (98% of polling stations, Oct 29, 2026, 2:01am Israel time). Bloc groupings are PoliWave’s. Only the 29 of 53 regions we could retrieve and check are shown. Comparable 2022 figures by region were not available, so change since 2022 is not shown. Percentages are rounded; vote gaps in close races are exact counts.
How the result changed as votes came in
Tap a time to see the share of the vote for each bloc and the seat projections published at that point.
Polls close. Both main exit polls put neither bloc near 61.
First results. Netanyahu bloc on half the counted vote.
Netanyahu bloc projected at 63. Ra’am was below the 3.25% threshold (3.2%), so its votes earned no seats.
Netanyahu bloc down to 59. The report did not break down the remaining 15 seats.
With about two-fifths of votes counted, the Netanyahu bloc was projected at 57 seats.
Netanyahu bloc down to 53 projected seats; Arab-led parties at a record 19.
Last PoliWave snapshot before the double-envelope count.
Double-envelope count under way. Ra’am up to 8 seats and the Joint List down to 11; the bloc totals did not change.
Shares move as different areas report, so early figures are not a sample of the whole country. Projected seats also jump when a list crosses or falls below the 3.25% threshold, and because of surplus-vote agreements, so a seat change does not by itself mean voters changed their minds. Exit polls are surveys, not counts. †Not broken down in the report; calculated as the remainder of 120. *Starred figures are shares of votes counted as reported by The Times of Israel, Ynet and N12; unstarred figures are PoliWave’s share of polling stations reported. The two measures are not directly comparable.
Sources: Vote shares and 2:01am seats: PoliWave, from Central Elections Committee data. Exit polls and 6:02am projection: Ynet. 4:05am, 4:51am and 2:32pm projections: The Times of Israel. Thursday 6:14am: N12. All times Israel time.
Data updated: Oct 29, 2026, 08:02 Israel time. Projected seats from the Central Elections Committee count as reported by N12 (06:14) and Calcalist (08:02): 91.7% of votes and 98.6% of regular polling stations counted. About 430,000–480,000 double-envelope ballots were still being counted. Seats are projections, not an official allocation; official results are due by Nov 4. The map section uses an earlier vote-share snapshot, labelled there.
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar