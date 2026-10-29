Israel election results 2026: Netanyahu vs Gadi Eisenkot, who is winning, who is losing, live map, party-wise results, vote counts

Israel Election Results 2026 Live Map: Who won the Israel election 2026? With 98% of polling stations reported, no bloc has reached the 61 seats needed to govern. Use our coalition builder to test every path to a majority, see the Knesset seats 2026 for each party, track the Arab parties’ 19 seats, and explore the results map.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readOct 29, 2026 10:54 PM IST First published on: Oct 29, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
A combination picture shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader and former military chief, Gadi Eisenkot, (REUTERS)A combination picture shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader and former military chief, Gadi Eisenkot, (REUTERS)


Israel Election Results 2026: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc is projected to win 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot is projected to secure 48 seats, according to the latest partial count. Arab-led parties are projected to win 19 seats, potentially making them key players in government formation.

Neither major bloc has reached the 61 seats required for a parliamentary majority. The result leaves Netanyahu’s opponents facing a crucial decision over whether to seek support from the Arab-led Ra’am and Joint List parties, while Netanyahu has ruled out relying on their support. The figures remain provisional as the final votes are counted.

For the Israel Election Results 2026 live tracker, explore the interactive map, Knesset seat projections, party-wise vote counts, gains and losses, and coalition scenarios in the Express InfoGenie below:

 
Israel election 2026 · InfoGenIE

Israel election 2026: The full picture

Build a coalition, test the Arab parties’ role, see who gained and lost, who is heading to the Knesset, where parties led and how the count unfolded. Pick a section.

Can you build a coalition that reaches 61 seats?

Tap a party to add its seats; tap it again to take it out. The counter at the top updates as you go.

This is a mathematical scenario, not a prediction. Parties may rule out cooperation even when their seats add up to a majority.

           
of 120 seats
Tap again to remove
 
61
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
61 seats or more
Mathematical majority:   seats
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Below majority
  more seats needed
Netanyahu bloc
53 seats
Likud
Benjamin Netanyahu
26
Shas
Aryeh Deri
7
UTJ
United Torah Judaism
Yaakov Asher
7
Otzma Yehudit
Itamar Ben-Gvir
7
Religious Zionism–Zehut
Bezalel Smotrich
6
Eisenkot bloc
48 seats
Yashar
Gadi Eisenkot
21
B’Yachad
Naftali Bennett
12
Yisrael Beytenu
Avigdor Liberman
7
The Democrats
Yair Golan
8
Arab-led parties
19 seats
JL
Joint List
Yousef Jabareen
11
Ra’am
Mansour Abbas
8

Political reality check

Dated public positions relevant to your mix appear here: ruled out, reluctant, policy clash or open to talks. A position can change in negotiations.

Ruled out: Yisrael Beytenu + Arab-led parties

Avigdor Liberman has pledged not to form a government that relies on Arab parties (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).

Ruled out: B’Yachad + Arab-led parties

Naftali Bennett has pledged not to sit with Arab parties this time, although he led a government that included Ra’am in 2021 (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).

Ruled out: The Democrats + Likud or Haredi parties

Yair Golan says he will not sit with the Haredi parties, or with Likud while Netanyahu leads it (The Jewish Chronicle, Oct 28).

Ruled out: Likud + Arab-led parties

Netanyahu said it was unthinkable “to set up a government that relies upon anti-Zionist Arab parties” (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).

Ruled out: Yashar + Likud

Gadi Eisenkot has rejected serving under Netanyahu, including in a rotation (The Jerusalem Post, Oct 28). Netanyahu says partners are welcome “without a rotation” (Israel Hayom, Oct 28).

Policy clash: Yashar + Haredi parties

Eisenkot’s stated priority is a “Zionist government committed to military conscription” (Ynet, Oct 28). United Torah Judaism quit Netanyahu’s government over the draft law.

Reluctant: Yashar + Arab-led parties

Before the vote, Eisenkot ruled out a minority government relying on Arab-led parties (Al Jazeera, Oct 29). Since then he has not set out any framework for working with them (Ynet, Oct 28).

Open to talks: Ra’am

Mansour Abbas told Channel 12 that “everyone is speaking with us”, and said he is willing to join an Eisenkot-led coalition if it proves viable (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).

Open to talks: The Democrats + Arab-led parties

Golan has urged partners to form “a government of change in partnership with Israel’s Arab citizens” (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).

Open to talks: Joint List

Ahmad Tibi said the Joint List would not seek ministries or formal coalition membership, but would consider backing a government from outside in return for commitments on crime in Arab communities and an end to Bedouin home demolitions (Ynet, Oct 28).

61 is not the only route. To take office, a government needs more votes for it than against in a Knesset confidence vote. A party can join the cabinet, back the government from outside without taking ministries, or abstain. The Bennett-Lapid government was sworn in by 60 votes to 59 in 2021, with one abstention. A coalition below 61, though, needs outside help to pass laws and survive.

 

Can Arab parties decide Netanyahu’s future?

Joint List (11) and Ra’am (8) together hold a record 19 projected seats, but they are separate parties with different leaders and positions. Pick a starting bloc, then decide what each Arab-led party does in the confidence vote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Step 1 · Start with a bloc
Step 2 · What do the Arab-led parties do?
Ra’am
Led by Mansour Abbas
8
JL
Joint List
Led by Yousef Jabareen
11
 For
 Against
 Abstain
Takes office
More votes for than against
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Fails
Not enough votes for the government
Working majority
Coalition holds   seats, 61 or more
 
 
 
 
 
 
Minority
Coalition holds   of 120 seats
Political reality check
Reluctant: Eisenkot

Before the vote, Eisenkot ruled out a minority government relying on Arab-led parties (Al Jazeera, Oct 29). Since then he has not set out any framework for working with them (Ynet, Oct 28).

Ruled out: Bennett

Naftali Bennett has pledged not to sit with Arab parties this time, although he led a government that included Ra’am in 2021 (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). This mix needs his support.

Ruled out: Liberman

Avigdor Liberman has pledged not to form a government that relies on Arab parties (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). This mix needs his support.

Arithmetic: without Bennett and Liberman

Yashar and the Democrats hold 29 projected seats between them.

Open to talks: Golan

Golan has urged partners to form “a government of change in partnership with Israel’s Arab citizens” (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).

Ruled out: Netanyahu

Netanyahu said it was unthinkable “to set up a government that relies upon anti-Zionist Arab parties” (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). Abbas says Likud has also approached him (The Times of Israel, Oct 28).

Open to talks: Abbas

Mansour Abbas told Channel 12 that “everyone is speaking with us”, and said he is willing to join an Eisenkot-led coalition if it proves viable (The Times of Israel, Oct 28). In 2021 Ra’am became the first Arab-majority party to join an Israeli government.

Open to talks: Joint List

Ahmad Tibi said the Joint List would not seek ministries or formal coalition membership, but would consider backing a government from outside in return for commitments on crime in Arab communities and an end to Bedouin home demolitions (Ynet, Oct 28).

Three ways to back a government

Join

Inside the coalition. Ministers and a share of power. Ra’am did this in the Bennett-Lapid government of 2021.

Back

Support from outside. Votes for the government without taking ministries. Yitzhak Rabin’s government relied on outside Arab support after 1993.

Abstain

Stay out of the vote. A government needs more votes for than against, not 61. Bennett-Lapid was sworn in 60–59, with one abstention.

The calculator assumes every party you have not added votes against. It is arithmetic, not a forecast: the Joint List and Ra’am are separate parties with different leaders and positions.

Sources: Projected seats: Central Elections Committee count as reported by N12 and Calcalist (Oct 29, 2026, 06:14–08:02 Israel time). Positions: The Times of Israel, Ynet, Al Jazeera, The Jerusalem Post (Oct 28–29, 2026). 2021 vote: Axios. 1993 precedent: The Times of Israel.

Which parties gained seats and which lost ground?

Projected seats compared with what each list won in the 2022 election, the last consistent baseline. Many lists merged or split, and some members switched parties during the outgoing Knesset, so read the notes before comparing names.

Netanyahu bloc
64
53
−11
Eisenkot bloc
46
48
+2
Arab-led parties
10
19
+9

Grey bar: seats won in the 2022 election. Coloured bar: projected seats now. The 2022 bloc totals above are a retrospective grouping of the 2022 lists into today’s blocs.

YA
Yashar
First election
New
2022
 
0
2026
 
21
New party. Eisenkot was elected in 2022 on Benny Gantz’s National Unity list.
JL
Joint List
In 2022: Hadash–Ta’al
+6
2022
 
5
2026
 
11
Balad, which missed the threshold running alone in 2022, rejoined.
TH
The Democrats
In 2022: Labor
+4
2022
 
4
2026
 
8
Labor merged with Meretz, which won no seats in 2022.
RA
Ra’am
+3
2022
 
5
2026
 
8
YI
Yisrael Beytenu
+1
2022
 
6
2026
 
7
UTJ
United Torah Judaism
±0
2022
 
7
2026
 
7
New leader: Yaakov Asher replaced Moshe Gafni.
OT
Otzma Yehudit + Religious Zionism–Zehut
In 2022: Religious Zionism alliance
−1
2022
 
14
2026
 
13
The 2022 joint list, which also included Noam, split. Otzma 7, Religious Zionism–Zehut 6.
SH
Shas
−4
2022
 
11
2026
 
7
LI
Likud
−6
2022
 
32
2026
 
26
Now includes Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope, which ran on the National Unity list in 2022.
B&
B’Yachad
In 2022: Yesh Atid
−12
2022
 
24
2026
 
12
Yesh Atid now runs inside Naftali Bennett’s list; Yair Lapid is No. 2.
NU
National Unity
Did not run in 2026
Did not run
2022
 
12
2026
 
0
Broke up in 2025. Gantz’s Blue and White withdrew on Oct 19, 2026.

Lists that merged, split or are new since 2022. 2022 seats in grey. Shas, United Torah Judaism, Yisrael Beytenu and Ra’am run under the same names as in 2022.

Yesh Atid 24
Bennett 2026 new
B’Yachad12 projected
Formed April 2026 and headed by Naftali Bennett.
National Unity 12
Yashar21 projected
Eisenkot left National Unity in 2025 and founded Yashar. The alliance ended in July 2025; Gantz’s Blue and White withdrew from the race on Oct 19, 2026.
Likud 32
New Hope ran in National Unity
Likud26 projected
Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope agreed in 2025 to merge back into Likud.
Religious Zionism alliance 14
Otzma Yehudit7 projected
The joint list split in November 2022. Each party now runs on its own.
Religious Zionism alliance 14
Zehut no seats
Jewish Home no seats
Religious Zionism–Zehut6 projected
Jewish Home merged into Religious Zionism in 2023. Moshe Feiglin of Zehut is No. 2.
Labor 4
Meretz 0
The Democrats8 projected
Labor and Meretz merged in July 2024 under Yair Golan.
Hadash–Ta’al 5
Balad 0
Joint List11 projected
Hadash, Ta’al and Balad agreed on Aug 19, 2026, to run together again.

Sources: 2022 results: Central Elections Committee. Projected 2026 seats: Central Elections Committee count as reported by N12 and Calcalist (Oct 29, 2026, 06:14–08:02 Israel time). List changes: PoliWave, Israel Policy Forum. The 2022 baseline is the election result, not the outgoing Knesset’s final faction sizes.

Who is heading to the Knesset?

Israel votes for party lists, not local candidates. Seats go to names in ballot order, so a party’s projected seat count shows who is likely to enter. Tap a party.

Likud
Led by Benjamin Netanyahu
26projected seats
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The top 26 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.

Benjamin NetanyahuPrime minister
Eli CohenEnergy minister
Amir OhanaKnesset speaker
Yariv LevinJustice minister
Miri RegevTransportation minister
Israel KatzDefence minister
Gideon Sa’arForeign minister
Ofir KatzCoalition chairman
Tali Gu’iliNew Hope candidate on the Likud list
Yoav KischEducation minister
Yaakov BardugoBroadcaster
Miki ZoharCulture and sport minister
Almog CohenDeputy minister, PM’s Office
Amichai ChikliDiaspora affairs minister
Elisha MadanReserve combat soldier
David PeterLitigator
Moshe SaadaMK, former police investigator
Haim KatzTourism and housing minister
David AmsalemRegional cooperation minister
Etty AtiaMK
Boaz BismuthMK, foreign affairs and defence committee chair
David BitanMK, economics committee chair
Shlomo KarhiCommunications minister
Nir BarkatEconomy minister
Gila GamlielScience and technology minister
Eli GoldschmidtFormer MK
Projected cut-off
Erez TadmorPublicist and broadcaster
Shlomo LernerLawyer
Yashar
Led by Gadi Eisenkot
21projected seats
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The top 21 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.

Gadi EisenkotFormer IDF chief of staff
Yoram CohenFormer Shin Bet director
Orit Farkash-HacohenFormer science minister
Adi AltshulerSocial entrepreneur
Matan KahanaFormer religious services minister
Chili TropperFormer culture minister; Yesodot Israel
Shaul MeridorFormer Treasury budgets chief
Tair IfarganFormer Labour Ministry director-general
Oshrat Gani GonenRegional council head
Shira ShapiraCivic activist
Inbar Harush GitiFormer Defence Ministry official
Elazar SternFormer intelligence minister
Kamil Abu RukunFormer COGAT head
Dvora BakarEducational entrepreneur
Alex RifActivist
Inbar YehezkeliAttorney
Roy FolkmanFormer MK
Israel ZariDeputy mayor of Ramat Gan
Tal OhanaFormer Yeruham council head
Elyasaf PeretzIDF reservist
Yafa TabajaInnovation centre founder
Projected cut-off
Nir HajbiColonel (res.)
Ron BarkaiPolicy programme director
B’Yachad
Led by Naftali Bennett
12projected seats
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The top 12 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.

Naftali BennettFormer prime minister
Yair LapidYesh Atid leader, former PM
Keren TernerFormer ministry director-general
Merav Ben-AriYesh Atid faction chair
Liran Avisar Ben-HorinFormer ministry director-general
Noam TibonMaj. Gen. (res.)
Michal Hirsch NegriMunicipal director-general
Eitan GinzburgFormer communications minister
Meirav CohenFormer social equality minister
Yonatan ShalevReservist activist
Bruria Naim ErmanB’Yachad director-general
Ram Ben BarakFormer deputy Mossad head
Projected cut-off
Amir StrugoYouth movement leader
Naor ShiriMK
Joint List
Led by Yousef Jabareen
11projected seats
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The top 11 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.

Yousef JabareenHadash chairman
Ahmad TibiTa’al chairman
Faten GhattasHadash
Bakr AwawdehBalad
Ofer CassifHadash MK
Youssef AtaunaFormer MK, Hadash
Maha Karkabi-SabahSociologist, Balad
Ahmad DarawsheTa’al
Nihaya WishahyLecturer, Hadash
Hassan NasasraEducator, Balad
Haitham ZahalkaLawyer, Ta’al
Projected cut-off
Iyas NatourProducer, Hadash
Ghassan AbdallahTa’al
The Democrats
Led by Yair Golan
8projected seats
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The top 8 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.

Yair GolanMaj. Gen. (res.)
Naama LazimiMK
Gilad KarivMK, Reform rabbi
Efrat RaytenMK
Yair FinkSocial activist
Gaby LaskyFormer MK
Omri RonenProtest activist
Michal RozinFormer MK
Projected cut-off
Moshe RadmanProtest leader
Sumaya BashirArts therapist
Shas
Led by Aryeh Deri
7projected seats
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The top 7 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.

Aryeh DeriParty chairman
Yinon AzoulayMK
Michael MalkieliMK, former minister
Yoav Ben-TzurMK, former minister
Haim BitonMK, former minister
Dror AmosHaifa religious council head
Moshe AbutbulMK
Projected cut-off
Uriel BusoMK, former health minister
Yossi TaiebMK
United Torah Judaism
Led by Yaakov Asher
7projected seats
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The top 7 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.

Yaakov AsherParty chairman, Degel HaTorah
Yitzhak GoldknopfAgudat Yisrael chairman
Yitzhak PindrusMK, Degel HaTorah
Meir PorushJerusalem affairs minister
Moshe Azriel RosenthalBnei Brak education official
Eli StarkPolitical operative
Yehuda Leib WeissfishYeshiva network director
Projected cut-off
Yoel Yaakov TesslerMK, Agudat Yisrael
David ZaltzActing mayor of Beitar Illit
Otzma Yehudit
Led by Itamar Ben-Gvir
7projected seats
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The top 7 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.

Itamar Ben-GvirNational security minister
Tally GotlivMK, ex-Likud
Yitzhak WasserlaufNegev and Galilee minister
Amichai EliyahuHeritage minister
Limor Son Har-MelechMK
Yitzhak KroizerMK
Chanamel DorfmanFormer chief of staff to Ben-Gvir
Projected cut-off
Tzachi EliyahuParty activist
Yosef GoldbergerPolitical adviser
Yisrael Beytenu
Led by Avigdor Liberman
7projected seats
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The top 7 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.

Avigdor LibermanParty chairman
Rafi Ben ShitritFormer Beit She’an mayor
Talia LankriCol. (res.)
Oded ForerMK, former agriculture minister
Yulia MalinovskyMK
Sharon SharabiHostage-return campaigner
Hamad AmarMK
Projected cut-off
Evgeny SovaMK
Elvira KulichmanFormer deputy mayor of Lod
Ra’am
Led by Mansour Abbas
8projected seats
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The top 8 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.

Mansour AbbasParty chairman
Yoav SegalovitzFormer deputy public security minister
Waleed TahaMK
Waleed AlhwashlaMK
Iman Khatib-YassinMK
Yasir HujeiratMK
Ibrahim al-TuriRahat
Abd al-Karim MasriKafr Qara
Projected cut-off
Abd al-Karim AzzamNazareth
Ibrahim Abu LabanRamla
Religious Zionism–Zehut
Led by Bezalel Smotrich
6projected seats
 
 
 
 
 
 

The top 6 names are projected to enter the Knesset on the current count. The next two would enter if the party gains seats in the final count.

Bezalel SmotrichFinance minister
Moshe FeiglinZehut chairman
Orit StrookSettlements minister
Simcha RothmanConstitution committee chair
Tzvika MorTikva Forum chairman
Itamar EitamLt. Col. (res.)
Projected cut-off
Zvi SukkotMK
Yitzhak ZagaLawyer, Zehut

Projected, not elected. Seats are confirmed only after the official results on Nov 4. Names further down a list can still enter if members resign, including ministers who give up their seats under the so-called Norwegian law. List order verified against the Central Elections Committee’s published candidate lists. Short role descriptions are from The Petek and The Times of Israel and have not all been independently verified.

Sources: Candidate lists: Central Elections Committee approved lists for the 26th Knesset (via the Israel Democracy Institute), cross-checked with The Times of Israel, The Jerusalem Post and The Petek. Projected seats: Central Elections Committee count as reported by N12 and Calcalist (Oct 29, 2026, 06:14–08:02 Israel time).

Where Netanyahu, the opposition and Arab parties led

A map of the leading party in 29 of Israel’s statistical regions, plus the localities where first and second place are separated by less than two points.

Regions and towns do not elect members. All 120 seats are shared out nationally by proportional representation; these figures show where each list drew its votes.

Each dot is a statistical region, coloured by the party with the most votes. Tap a dot to see the result.

Map of Israel and the West Bank
 
Haifa Region
355,850 votes counted
Largest list: Likud1.9 pts ahead of the next list

Eisenkot-bloc lists together polled more here, but Likud was the largest single list.

 
 
 
 

Netanyahu37.8%

Eisenkot51.0%

Arab-led6.3%

 
Judean Mountains
339,700 votes counted
Largest list: UTJ3.9 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu65.2%

Eisenkot23.3%

Arab-led5.8%

 
Be’er Sheva Region
266,345 votes counted
Largest list: Ra’am24.1 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu29.4%

Eisenkot19.5%

Arab-led47.7%

 
Judea and Samaria
229,831 votes counted
Largest list: Religious Zionism3.5 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu79.4%

Eisenkot13.8%

Arab-led0.1%

 
Holon Region
183,052 votes counted
Largest list: Likud13.4 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu50.3%

Eisenkot43.4%

Arab-led0.3%

 
Hadera Region
153,702 votes counted
Largest list: Likud6.2 pts ahead of the next list

Eisenkot-bloc lists together polled more here, but Likud was the largest single list.

 
 
 
 

Netanyahu34.8%

Eisenkot39.7%

Arab-led20.3%

 
Ashqelon Region
128,904 votes counted
Largest list: Likud25.7 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu61.5%

Eisenkot31.8%

Arab-led0.2%

 
Ashdod Region
126,277 votes counted
Largest list: Likud17.7 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu63.1%

Eisenkot31.7%

Arab-led0.1%

 
Alexander Mountain
95,573 votes counted
Largest list: Joint List50.1 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu12.2%

Eisenkot8.9%

Arab-led76.8%

 
Judean Foothills
78,034 votes counted
Largest list: UTJ17.8 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu80.8%

Eisenkot12.4%

Arab-led0.4%

 
Karmi’el Region
72,021 votes counted
Largest list: Joint List17.0 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu16.9%

Eisenkot26.3%

Arab-led52.7%

 
Eastern Sharon
64,797 votes counted
Largest list: Joint List51.0 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu2.9%

Eisenkot10.3%

Arab-led84.9%

 
Lakhish Region
47,539 votes counted
Largest list: Likud25.5 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu71.2%

Eisenkot23.2%

Arab-led0.1%

 
Akko Region
43,091 votes counted
Largest list: Joint List17.6 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu30.3%

Eisenkot18.8%

Arab-led48.3%

 
Gerar Region
37,115 votes counted
Largest list: Likud8.1 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu81.0%

Eisenkot14.3%

Arab-led0.1%

 
Kinnerot
35,988 votes counted
Largest list: Likud19.6 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu62.8%

Eisenkot29.5%

Arab-led3.1%

 
Besor Region
32,288 votes counted
Largest list: Likud16.7 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu68.8%

Eisenkot25.2%

Arab-led0.3%

 
Arava Region
29,744 votes counted
Largest list: Likud13.4 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu50.2%

Eisenkot42.8%

Arab-led1.6%

 
Eastern Lower Galilee
27,641 votes counted
Largest list: Yashar6.2 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu23.1%

Eisenkot45.0%

Arab-led27.2%

 
Eastern Upper Galilee
26,559 votes counted
Largest list: Likud13.8 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu67.8%

Eisenkot21.0%

Arab-led7.5%

 
Hula Basin
24,030 votes counted
Largest list: Likud7.1 pts ahead of the next list

Eisenkot-bloc lists together polled more here, but Likud was the largest single list.

 
 
 
 

Netanyahu43.6%

Eisenkot50.0%

Arab-led0.7%

 
Hof HaKarmel
20,228 votes counted
Largest list: Joint List5.4 pts ahead of the next list

Eisenkot-bloc lists together polled more here, but Joint List was the largest single list.

 
 
 
 

Netanyahu17.3%

Eisenkot41.5%

Arab-led37.1%

 
Bet She’an Basin
19,666 votes counted
Largest list: Likud26.3 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu66.6%

Eisenkot26.6%

Arab-led0.3%

 
Hazor Region
14,983 votes counted
Largest list: Likud5.5 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu44.8%

Eisenkot27.1%

Arab-led24.4%

 
Elon Region
12,492 votes counted
Largest list: Yashar3.0 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu24.4%

Eisenkot53.0%

Arab-led16.0%

 
Kokhav Plateau
8,852 votes counted
Largest list: Joint List22.0 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu3.1%

Eisenkot27.2%

Arab-led67.6%

 
Harod Valley
7,356 votes counted
Largest list: Yashar15.5 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu20.0%

Eisenkot61.4%

Arab-led14.0%

 
Hermon Region
1,871 votes counted
Largest list: Yisrael Beytenu5.1 pts ahead of the next list
 
 
 
 

Netanyahu10.0%

Eisenkot78.5%

Arab-led2.6%

Arava Region (incl. Eilat) lies further south; its dot sits at the bottom edge
 Likud 14
 Joint List 6
 Yashar 3
 UTJ 2
 Yisrael Beytenu 1
 Ra’am 1
 Religious Zionism 1

Dots are placed on each region’s main town, not its boundaries; Besor and Judea and Samaria are placed at approximate centres, and Hazor and Eastern Upper Galilee are nudged apart so both can be tapped. Central Lower Galilee (1,126 votes) is not plotted. PoliWave lists all 53 regions; only the 29 we could retrieve and check row by row are shown, so areas including Tel Aviv are missing.

Localities where the top two lists are within two points, with the exact vote gap in the count so far. Shares are rounded to one decimal place. These could still flip as the last ballots are counted.

Rekhasim
Tied on 2,983 votes each
Shas
43.7%
2,983 votes
 
UTJ
43.7%
2,983 votes
 
Giv’at Ze’ev
20 votes apart
Shas
22.7%
2,603 votes
 
UTJ
22.6%
2,583 votes
 
Majdal Shams
5 votes apart
Yisrael Beytenu
35.6%
529 votes
 
Yashar
35.3%
524 votes
 
Meshhed
38 votes apart
Ra’am
49.2%
2,570 votes
 
Joint List
48.5%
2,532 votes
 
Zur Hadassa
41 votes apart
Likud
21.4%
1,151 votes
 
Yashar
20.6%
1,110 votes
 
Atlit
53 votes apart
Yashar
27.0%
1,674 votes
 
Likud
26.1%
1,621 votes
 
Pardes Hanna-Karkur
277 votes apart
Yashar
24.5%
6,693 votes
 
Likud
23.5%
6,416 votes
 
Netivot
328 votes apart
Shas
28.7%
7,254 votes
 
Likud
27.4%
6,926 votes
 
Alfe Menashe
75 votes apart
Likud
25.7%
1,256 votes
 
Yashar
24.2%
1,181 votes
 
El’ad
366 votes apart
Shas
39.2%
8,750 votes
 
UTJ
37.6%
8,384 votes
 
Hurfeish
55 votes apart
Yisrael Beytenu
31.4%
989 votes
 
Yashar
29.7%
934 votes
 
Giv’at Shmuel
334 votes apart
Likud
19.8%
3,552 votes
 
Religious Zionism
17.9%
3,218 votes
 
Yirka
143 votes apart
Likud
31.9%
2,439 votes
 
Yashar
30.0%
2,296 votes
 
Beit Jann
100 votes apart
Yisrael Beytenu
30.4%
1,611 votes
 
Yashar
28.5%
1,511 votes
 
Nizzan
27 votes apart
Religious Zionism
32.8%
457 votes
 
Likud
30.8%
430 votes
 

Sources: PoliWave live results from the Central Elections Committee count (98% of polling stations, Oct 29, 2026, 2:01am Israel time). Bloc groupings are PoliWave’s. Only the 29 of 53 regions we could retrieve and check are shown. Comparable 2022 figures by region were not available, so change since 2022 is not shown. Percentages are rounded; vote gaps in close races are exact counts.

How the result changed as votes came in

Tap a time to see the share of the vote for each bloc and the seat projections published at that point.

Netanyahu bloc
50.0%42.0%
Eisenkot bloc
39.9%37.7%
Arab-led parties
4.2%15.3%
Others
5.9%5.1%
10:00pmTue, Oct 27
Before any results
 

Polls close. Both main exit polls put neither bloc near 61.

Share of the counted vote
No votes counted yet.
Seat projections published
Channel 12 exit poll
50
52
18
 
Channel 13 exit poll
50
53
17
 
Dashed line: 61-seat majority
2:11amWed, Oct 28
1.9% counted
 

First results. Netanyahu bloc on half the counted vote.

Share of the counted vote
Netanyahu bloc
 
50.0%
Eisenkot bloc
 
39.9%
Arab-led parties
 
4.2%
Others
 
5.9%
Seat projections published
No seat projection was published in our sources at this time.
3:47amWed, Oct 28
18.8% counted
 

 

Share of the counted vote
Netanyahu bloc
 
48.4%
Eisenkot bloc
 
37.4%
Arab-led parties
 
8.6%
Others
 
5.6%
Seat projections published
No seat projection was published in our sources at this time.
4:05amWed, Oct 28
25.2%* counted
 

Netanyahu bloc projected at 63. Ra’am was below the 3.25% threshold (3.2%), so its votes earned no seats.

Share of the counted vote
No bloc vote shares were published in this update; seat projection only.
Seat projections published
Seat projection (The Times of Israel)
63
49
8
 
Dashed line: 61-seat majority
4:51amWed, Oct 28
32.5%* counted
 

Netanyahu bloc down to 59. The report did not break down the remaining 15 seats.

Share of the counted vote
No bloc vote shares were published in this update; seat projection only.
Seat projections published
Seat projection (The Times of Israel)
59
46
15†
 
Dashed line: 61-seat majority
5:13amWed, Oct 28
34.5% counted
 

 

Share of the counted vote
Netanyahu bloc
 
46.3%
Eisenkot bloc
 
36.0%
Arab-led parties
 
12.3%
Others
 
5.4%
Seat projections published
No seat projection was published in our sources at this time.
6:02amWed, Oct 28
41.1%* counted
 

With about two-fifths of votes counted, the Netanyahu bloc was projected at 57 seats.

Share of the counted vote
No bloc vote shares were published in this update; seat projection only.
Seat projections published
Seat projection (Ynet)
57
47
16
 
Dashed line: 61-seat majority
7:42amWed, Oct 28
54.9% counted
 

 

Share of the counted vote
Netanyahu bloc
 
43.8%
Eisenkot bloc
 
39.0%
Arab-led parties
 
11.9%
Others
 
5.2%
Seat projections published
No seat projection was published in our sources at this time.
10:02amWed, Oct 28
72.1% counted
 

 

Share of the counted vote
Netanyahu bloc
 
43.3%
Eisenkot bloc
 
37.5%
Arab-led parties
 
14.0%
Others
 
5.2%
Seat projections published
No seat projection was published in our sources at this time.
2:33pmWed, Oct 28
92.8% counted
 

Netanyahu bloc down to 53 projected seats; Arab-led parties at a record 19.

Share of the counted vote
Netanyahu bloc
 
42.2%
Eisenkot bloc
 
37.7%
Arab-led parties
 
15.0%
Others
 
5.1%
Seat projections published
Seat projection (Times of Israel, 2:32pm)
53
48
19
 
Dashed line: 61-seat majority
11:35pmWed, Oct 28
97.4% counted
 

 

Share of the counted vote
Netanyahu bloc
 
42.1%
Eisenkot bloc
 
37.7%
Arab-led parties
 
15.2%
Others
 
5.1%
Seat projections published
No seat projection was published in our sources at this time.
2:01amThu, Oct 29
98.0% counted
 

Last PoliWave snapshot before the double-envelope count.

Share of the counted vote
Netanyahu bloc
 
42.0%
Eisenkot bloc
 
37.7%
Arab-led parties
 
15.3%
Others
 
5.1%
Seat projections published
Seat projection (PoliWave)
53
48
19
 
Dashed line: 61-seat majority
6:14amThu, Oct 29
~91%* counted
 

Double-envelope count under way. Ra’am up to 8 seats and the Joint List down to 11; the bloc totals did not change.

Share of the counted vote
No bloc vote shares were published in this update; seat projection only.
Seat projections published
Seat projection (N12)
53
48
19
 
Dashed line: 61-seat majority
Bloc vote share, all snapshots (Wed–Thu)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
2:11
3:47
5:13
7:42
10:02
2:33
11:35
2:01

Shares move as different areas report, so early figures are not a sample of the whole country. Projected seats also jump when a list crosses or falls below the 3.25% threshold, and because of surplus-vote agreements, so a seat change does not by itself mean voters changed their minds. Exit polls are surveys, not counts. †Not broken down in the report; calculated as the remainder of 120. *Starred figures are shares of votes counted as reported by The Times of Israel, Ynet and N12; unstarred figures are PoliWave’s share of polling stations reported. The two measures are not directly comparable.

Sources: Vote shares and 2:01am seats: PoliWave, from Central Elections Committee data. Exit polls and 6:02am projection: Ynet. 4:05am, 4:51am and 2:32pm projections: The Times of Israel. Thursday 6:14am: N12. All times Israel time.

Data updated: Oct 29, 2026, 08:02 Israel time. Projected seats from the Central Elections Committee count as reported by N12 (06:14) and Calcalist (08:02): 91.7% of votes and 98.6% of regular polling stations counted. About 430,000–480,000 double-envelope ballots were still being counted. Seats are projections, not an official allocation; official results are due by Nov 4. The map section uses an earlier vote-share snapshot, labelled there.

Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-dri... Read More

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